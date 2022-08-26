Event: Belgian Grand Prix

Track: Spa-Francorchamps Circuit

Weather: dry/rain 17.9°C

Tarmac: dry/moist 21.3°C

Humidity : 89%

Wind : 2.0 m/s SE

Pressure: 968.2 bar

After 10 minutes into this Belgian F1 Grand Prix second practice Max Verstappen again topped the timesheet on medium tyres. The Red Bull driver clocked a lap time of 1:46.928 min on a still damp track. Both Ferraris were second and third. Sainz was +0.462s behind Verstappen while Leclerc was +1.163s slower on P3.

With 35 minutes to go most drivers switched from the medium compound tyres to the soft tyres. Most drivers had driven around 8 laps on the medium tyres. Verstappen improved his lap time to a 1:45.507 min and now was 0.9 sec. faster than Charles Leclerc in the Ferrari on P2.

Halfway this second practice for Sunday's Belgian F1 GP the top 10 order was: 1. Verstappen (1:45.507 min | M), 2. Leclerc (+0.862s | S), 3. Norris (+1.082s | S), 4. Stroll (+1.128s | S), .5 Sainz (+1.142s | S), 6. Hamilton (+1.386s | S), 7. Ricciardo (+1.748s | S), 8. Albon (+2.013s | S), 9. Zhou (+2.110s | S), 10. Russell (+2.345s | S).

Up till now Sergio Pérez had not gone out on soft tyres and only had driven 7 laps on the medium tyres. The team had to fix a hydraulic problem. With 18 minutes to go the Mexican driver returned to the track. At this time his team mate Verstappen already had switched back to a set of medium tyres.

With 13 minutes to go Verstappen told his team on the radio it started to rain again. The drops of water caused the cars to slide a lot more. Especially at the revised Au Rouge / Radillion a lot of cars lost the rear, which was a spectacular view.

With 5 minutes to go all cars had returned to the pits. Both Aston Martin drivers Sebastian Vettel and Lance Stroll did come out on a set of full wet tyres, but only drove one lap. One minute before the end of FP2 all cars came out to do some practice starts.

The quickest lap time of last year's FP2 was a 1:44.472 min, set by Max Verstappen in the Red Bull.

FP2 Times Table 2022 Belgian GP

