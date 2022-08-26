Second Free Practice Results 2022 Belgian F1 Grand Prix

26 August 2022

Event: Belgian Grand Prix
Track: Spa-Francorchamps Circuit

Several cars approaching the final chicane at Spa

Weather: dry/rain  17.9°C
Tarmac: dry/moist  21.3°C
Humidity : 89%
Wind : 2.0 m/s SE
Pressure: 968.2 bar

After 10 minutes into this Belgian F1 Grand Prix second practice Max Verstappen again topped the timesheet on medium tyres. The Red Bull driver clocked a lap time of 1:46.928 min on a still damp track. Both Ferraris were second and third. Sainz was +0.462s behind Verstappen while Leclerc was +1.163s slower on P3.

With 35 minutes to go most drivers switched from the medium compound tyres to the soft tyres. Most drivers had driven around 8 laps on the medium tyres. Verstappen improved his lap time to a 1:45.507 min and now was 0.9 sec. faster than Charles Leclerc in the Ferrari on P2.

Halfway this second practice for Sunday's Belgian F1 GP the top 10 order was: 1. Verstappen (1:45.507 min | M), 2. Leclerc (+0.862s | S), 3. Norris (+1.082s | S), 4. Stroll (+1.128s | S), .5 Sainz (+1.142s | S), 6. Hamilton (+1.386s | S), 7. Ricciardo (+1.748s | S), 8. Albon (+2.013s | S), 9. Zhou (+2.110s | S), 10. Russell (+2.345s | S).

Up till now Sergio Pérez had not gone out on soft tyres and only had driven 7 laps on the medium tyres. The team had to fix a hydraulic problem. With 18 minutes to go the Mexican driver returned to the track. At this time his team mate Verstappen already had switched back to a set of medium tyres.

With 13 minutes to go Verstappen told his team on the radio it started to rain again. The drops of water caused the cars to slide a lot more. Especially at the revised Au Rouge / Radillion a lot of cars lost the rear, which was a spectacular view.

With 5 minutes to go all cars had returned to the pits. Both Aston Martin drivers Sebastian Vettel and Lance Stroll did come out on a set of full wet tyres, but only drove one lap. One minute before the end of FP2 all cars came out to do some practice starts.

The quickest lap time of last year's FP2 was a 1:44.472 min, set by Max Verstappen in the Red Bull.

FP2 Times Table 2022 Belgian GP

PNoDriverTeamTime1st GapLapsTyres
11Max VerstappenRed Bull1:45,50720S
216Charles LeclercFerrari1:46,369+0,862s21S
34Lando NorrisMcLaren1:46,589+1,082s17S
418Lance StrollAston Martin1:46,635+1,128s16S
555Carlos SainzFerrari1:46,649+1,142s20S
644Lewis HamiltonMercedes1:46,983+1,476s18S
714Fernando AlonsoAlpine1:46,975+1,468s19S
863George RussellMercedes1:47,042+1,535s22S
93Daniel RicciardoMcLaren1:47,255+1,748s18S
1011Sergio PérezRed Bull1:47,346+1,839s15S
1123Alexander AlbonWilliams1:47,520+2,013s15S
1224Zhou GuanyuAlfa Romeo1:47,617+2,110s21S
1322Yuki TsunodaAlphaTauri1:47,658+2,151s16S
1410Pierre GaslyAlphaTauri1:47,782+2,275s19S
155Sebastian VettelAston Martin1:47,867+2,360s19S
1631Esteban OconAlpine1:47,944+2,437s21S
1720Kevin MagnussenHaas1:48,208+2,701s19S
1877Valtteri BottasAlfa Romeo1:48,419+2,912s21S
196Nicholas LatifiWilliams1:48,612+3,105s14S
2047Mick SchumacherHaas1:49,941+4,434s23S

