Third Free F1 Practice Results 2022 Belgian F1 GP (FP3)

Event: Belgian Grand Prix

Track: Spa-Francorchamps Circuit

Weather: dry 16°C

Tarmac: dry 20°C

Humidity : 83%

Wind : 1 km/h NW

Pressure: 969 bar

The third and final practice before qualifying was driven under dry weather circumstances. A lot of drivers started the session on a set of soft compound tyres. Only Fernando Alonso, Daniel Ricciardo and Esteban Ocon started the FP3 on the hard compound tyres. Lando Norris, Pierre Gasly and Mick Schumacher did their first run on the mediums.

Charles Leclerc, Kevin Magnussen and Carlos Sainz were not seen doing any practice laps until the session was already 20 minutes old. After 15 minutes both Alfa Romeos were surprisingly fastest and topping the timesheet. Rookie driver Guangyu Zhou was on P1 with a 1:47.795 min. His much more experienced Valtteri Bottas was on P2 on +0.127s.

After 25 minutes Magnussen got his first lap in after a technical issue was resolved on the Haas. Both Ferrari drivers also came out after that and took over the quickest lap time right away. Sainz set it to 1:46.461 min, being 1.3 sec. quicker than Zhou on his first timed lap

Halfway the session the top 10 order was: 1. Sainz (1:46.461 min), 2. Albon (+0.375s), 3. Leclerc (+0.429s), 4. Magnussen (+1.236s), 5. Zhou (+1.334s), 6. Bottas, 7. Stroll, 8. Vettel, 9. Ricciardo and 10. Latifi.

With nine minutes to Lelcerc spun off at turn 12 when he hit a bump under braking and hit the barrier with the right side of the Ferrari. The hit seemed to be soft enough to not damage the car and Leclerc was able to drive back to the pits.

Just like the two previous practice session it started drizzle in the final minutes of the session. Verstappen and Pérez still managed to improve their lap time. At the end of the session Sebastian Vettel told his team on the radio he seemed to had an engine issue, but he was able to 'fix' it and do his practice start.

The quickest lap time of last year's wet FP3 was a 1:56.924 min, set by Max Verstappen in the Red Bull.

FP3 Times Table 2022 Belgian GP

