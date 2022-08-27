Third Free Practice Results 2022 Belgian F1 Grand Prix

Third Free F1 Practice Results 2022 Belgian F1 GP (FP3)
27 August 2022 by    2 min read

Event: Belgian Grand Prix
Track: Spa-Francorchamps Circuit

Carlos Sainz driving the Ferrari F1-75 during practice

Weather: dry  16°C
Tarmac: dry  20°C
Humidity : 83%
Wind : 1 km/h NW
Pressure: 969 bar

The third and final practice before qualifying was driven under dry weather circumstances. A lot of drivers started the session on a set of soft compound tyres. Only Fernando Alonso, Daniel Ricciardo and Esteban Ocon started the FP3 on the hard compound tyres. Lando Norris, Pierre Gasly and Mick Schumacher did their first run on the mediums.

Charles Leclerc, Kevin Magnussen and Carlos Sainz were not seen doing any practice laps until the session was already 20 minutes old. After 15 minutes both Alfa Romeos were surprisingly fastest and topping the timesheet. Rookie driver Guangyu Zhou was on P1 with a 1:47.795 min. His much more experienced Valtteri Bottas was on P2 on +0.127s.

After 25 minutes Magnussen got his first lap in after a technical issue was resolved on the Haas. Both Ferrari drivers also came out after that and took over the quickest lap time right away. Sainz set it to 1:46.461 min, being 1.3 sec. quicker than Zhou on his first timed lap

Halfway the session the top 10 order was: 1. Sainz (1:46.461 min), 2. Albon (+0.375s), 3. Leclerc (+0.429s), 4. Magnussen (+1.236s), 5. Zhou (+1.334s), 6. Bottas, 7. Stroll, 8. Vettel, 9. Ricciardo and 10. Latifi.

With nine minutes to Lelcerc spun off at turn 12 when he hit a bump under braking and hit the barrier with the right side of the Ferrari. The hit seemed to be soft enough to not damage the car and Leclerc was able to drive back to the pits.

Just like the two previous practice session it started drizzle in the final minutes of the session. Verstappen and Pérez still managed to improve their lap time. At the end of the session Sebastian Vettel told his team on the radio he seemed to had an engine issue, but he was able to 'fix' it and do his practice start.

The quickest lap time of last year's wet FP3 was a 1:56.924 min, set by Max Verstappen in the Red Bull.

FP3 Times Table 2022 Belgian GP

PNoDriverTeamTime1st GapLapsTyres
111Sergio PérezRed Bull1:45,04719S
21Max VerstappenRed Bull1:45,184+0,137s19S
355Carlos SainzFerrari1:45,824+0,777s13S
44Lando NorrisMcLaren1:45,965+0,918s20S
514Fernando AlonsoAlpine1:46,061+1,014s16S
663George RussellMercedes1:46,071+1,024s19S
716Charles LeclercFerrari1:46,120+1,073s12S
85Sebastian VettelAston Martin1:46,166+1,119s18S
931Esteban OconAlpine1:46,601+1,554s24S
1010Pierre GaslyAlphaTauri1:46,604+1,557s19S
113Daniel RicciardoMcLaren1:46,646+1,599s18S
1244Lewis HamiltonMercedes1:46,769+1,722s20S
136Nicholas LatifiWilliams1:46,811+1,764s20S
1423Alexander AlbonWilliams1:46,836+1,789s20S
1577Valtteri BottasAlfa Romeo1:46,881+1,834s20S
1618Lance StrollAston Martin1:46,975+1,928s16S
1720Kevin MagnussenHaas1:46,982+1,935s14S
1822Yuki TsunodaAlphaTauri1:47,035+1,988s23S
1924Zhou GuanyuAlfa Romeo1:47,089+2,042s20S
2020Kevin MagnussenHaas1:52,494+7,447s6M

