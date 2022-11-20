Event: Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

Track: Yas Marina Circuit

Weather: dry 27.9°C

Tarmac: dry 31.7°C

Humidity: 67%

Wind: 2.5 m/s SW

Pressure: 1014 bar

Max Verstappen won his 35th F1 race during the 2022 Abu Dhabi F1 Grand Prix today. The Red Bull driver started from pole position and won on Yas Marina circuit for the third time. It was a record braking 15th win of the season. For his Red Bull Racing F1 team it was the 92nd race win today.

Classification 2022 Abu Dhabi F1 GP

Fastest lap

