Race Results 2022 Abu Dhabi F1 Grand Prix
Event: Abu Dhabi Grand Prix
Track: Yas Marina Circuit
Weather: dry 27.9°C
Tarmac: dry 31.7°C
Humidity: 67%
Wind: 2.5 m/s SW
Pressure: 1014 bar
Max Verstappen won his 35th F1 race during the 2022 Abu Dhabi F1 Grand Prix today. The Red Bull driver started from pole position and won on Yas Marina circuit for the third time. It was a record braking 15th win of the season. For his Red Bull Racing F1 team it was the 92nd race win today.
Classification 2022 Abu Dhabi F1 GP
|P
|No
|Driver
|Team
|Time
|Laps
|Grid
|Pts
|1
|1
| Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|01:27:45.914
|58
|1
|25
|2
|16
| Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|+0 laps
|58
|3
|18
|3
|11
| Sergio Pérez
|Red Bull
|+0 laps
|58
|2
|15
|4
|55
| Carlos Sainz
|Ferrari
|+0 laps
|58
|4
|12
|5
|63
| George Russell
|Mercedes
|+0 laps
|58
|6
|10
|6
|4
| Lando Norris
|McLaren
|+0 laps
|58
|7
|9
|7
|31
| Esteban Ocon
|Alpine
|+0 laps
|58
|8
|6
|8
|18
| Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin
|+0 laps
|58
|14
|4
|9
|3
| Daniel Ricciardo
|McLaren
|+0 laps
|58
|13
|2
|10
|5
| Sebastian Vettel
|Aston Martin
|+0 laps
|58
|9
|1
|11
|22
| Yuki Tsunoda
|AlphaTauri
|+0 laps
|58
|11
|0
|12
|24
| Zhou Guanyu
|Alfa Romeo
|+1 lap
|57
|15
|0
|13
|23
| Alexander Albon
|Williams
|+1 lap
|57
|19
|0
|14
|10
| Pierre Gasly
|AlphaTauri
|+1 lap
|57
|17
|0
|15
|77
| Valtteri Bottas
|Alfa Romeo
|+1 lap
|57
|18
|0
|16
|47
| Mick Schumacher
|Haas
|+1 lap
|57
|12
|0
|17
|20
| Kevin Magnussen
|Haas
|+1 lap
|57
|16
|0
|DNF
|44
| Lewis Hamilton
|Mercedes
|+3 laps
|55
|5
|0
|19
|6
| Nicholas Latifi
|Williams
|+3 laps
|55
|20
|0
|20
|14
| Fernando Alonso
|Alpine
|+31 laps
|27
|10
|0
Fastest lap
You would have to be blind as a bat not to see that Max is the current absolute top dog in F1!
Today Checo drove an equivalent car but it took Max to beat Leclerc, so I'm hoping that this will put all the Max not helping Checo crap to rest.
Races need to be races, not team arrangments.
It was a great championship, with different teams duking it out all season long and no one team being superior all year long.