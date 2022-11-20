Race Results 2022 Abu Dhabi F1 Grand Prix

Event: Abu Dhabi Grand Prix
Track: Yas Marina Circuit

Race Results 2022 Abu Dhabi F1 Grand Prix

Start of the 2022 Abu Dhabi F1 Grand Prix

Weather: dry 27.9°C
Tarmac: dry  31.7°C
Humidity: 67%
Wind: 2.5 m/s SW
Pressure: 1014 bar

Max Verstappen won his 35th F1 race during the 2022 Abu Dhabi F1 Grand Prix today. The Red Bull driver started from pole position and won on Yas Marina circuit for the third time. It was a record braking 15th win of the season. For his Red Bull Racing F1 team it was the 92nd race win today.

Classification 2022 Abu Dhabi F1 GP

PNoDriverTeamTimeLapsGridPts
11Netherlands Max Verstappen
Austria Red Bull01:27:45.91458
1
25
216Monaco Charles Leclerc
Italy Ferrari+0 laps58
3
18
311Mexico Sergio Pérez
Austria Red Bull+0 laps58
2
15
455Spain Carlos Sainz
Italy Ferrari+0 laps58
4
12
563United Kingdom George Russell
Germany Mercedes+0 laps58
6
10
64United Kingdom Lando Norris
United Kingdom McLaren+0 laps58
7
9
731France Esteban Ocon
France Alpine+0 laps58
8
6
818Canada Lance Stroll
United Kingdom Aston Martin+0 laps58
14
4
93Australia Daniel Ricciardo
United Kingdom McLaren+0 laps58
13
2
105Germany Sebastian Vettel
United Kingdom Aston Martin+0 laps58
9
1
1122Japan Yuki Tsunoda
Italy AlphaTauri+0 laps58
11
0
1224China Zhou Guanyu
Switzerland Alfa Romeo+1 lap57
15
0
1323Thailand Alexander Albon
United Kingdom Williams+1 lap57
19
0
1410France Pierre Gasly
Italy AlphaTauri+1 lap57
17
0
1577Finland Valtteri Bottas
Switzerland Alfa Romeo+1 lap57
18
0
1647Germany Mick Schumacher
United States Haas+1 lap57
12
0
1720Denmark Kevin Magnussen
United States Haas+1 lap57
16
0
DNF44United Kingdom Lewis Hamilton
Germany Mercedes+3 laps55
5
0
196Canada Nicholas Latifi
United Kingdom Williams+3 laps55
20
0
2014Spain Fernando Alonso
France Alpine+31 laps27
10
0

Fastest lap

One F1 fan comment on “Race Results 2022 Abu Dhabi F1 Grand Prix

  1. True Post

    You would have to be blind as a bat not to see that Max is the current absolute top dog in F1!

    Today Checo drove an equivalent car but it took Max to beat Leclerc, so I'm hoping that this will put all the Max not helping Checo crap to rest.
    Races need to be races, not team arrangments.

    It was a great championship, with different teams duking it out all season long and no one team being superior all year long.

    1
    Reply

