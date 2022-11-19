Event: Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

Track: Yas Marina Circuit

Warm-up lap starts at: 17:00 Local | 14:00 CET | 13:00 UK | 05:00 LA | 22:00 Tokio

2022 F1 drivers title winner will start the very last grand prix of the 2022 from pole position. It's his third pole position in a row at Yas Marina circuit. His Red Bull teammate will start next to him from P2 to make it the perfect getaway for Pérez to secure second place in the drivers championship standings. It's the 25th front row lockout for Red Bull Racing.

Behind them on row to will start the two Ferraris. Charles Leclerc who starts from P3 has the same amount of points as Pérez, so both drivers will can have fine battle for P2 in the championship tomorrow.

On row three are both Mercedes drivers Lewis Hamilton and George Russell. The car had a lot more trouble with the drag it generates being at sea level again. Both drivers were a lot more behind Red Bull and Ferrari now. While on high altitude in Brazil and Mexico the draggy car was far more quick.

Pole position is on the right side of the track in Abu Dhabi.

F1 Starting Grid 2022 Abu Dhabi GP

