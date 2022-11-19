F1 Starting Grid 2022 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

19 November 2022 by    2 min read
 3

Event: Abu Dhabi Grand Prix
Track: Yas Marina Circuit

Warm-up lap starts at: 17:00 Local | 14:00 CET | 13:00 UK | 05:00 LA | 22:00 Tokio

Pole position qualifier Max Verstappen of Red Bull Racing celebrates in parc ferme during qualifying ahead of the 2022 F1 Grand Prix of Abu Dhabi

2022 F1 drivers title winner will start the very last grand prix of the 2022 from pole position. It's his third pole position in a row at Yas Marina circuit. His Red Bull teammate will start next to him from P2 to make it the perfect getaway for Pérez to secure second place in the drivers championship standings. It's the 25th front row lockout for Red Bull Racing.

Behind them on row to will start the two Ferraris. Charles Leclerc who starts from P3 has the same amount of points as Pérez, so both drivers will can have fine battle for P2 in the championship tomorrow.

On row three are both Mercedes drivers Lewis Hamilton and George Russell. The car had a lot more trouble with the drag it generates being at sea level again. Both drivers were a lot more behind Red Bull and Ferrari now. While on high altitude in Brazil and Mexico the draggy car was far more quick.

Pole position is on the right side of the track in Abu Dhabi.

F1 Starting Grid 2022 Abu Dhabi GP

PosNoDriverTeamLap TimePole gap
11Max VerstappenRed Bull1:23,824
211Sergio PérezRed Bull1:24,052+0,228s
316Charles LeclercFerrari1:24,092+0,268s
455Carlos SainzFerrari1:24,242+0,418s
544Lewis HamiltonMercedes1:24,508+0,684s
663George RussellMercedes1:24,511+0,687s
74Lando NorrisMcLaren1:24,769+0,945s
831Esteban OconAlpine1:24,830+1,006s
95Sebastian VettelAston Martin1:24,961+1,137s
103Daniel RicciardoMcLaren1:25,045+1,221s
1123Alexander AlbonWilliams1:25,096-0,043s
1210Pierre GaslyAlphaTauri1:25,219+1,395s
1518Lance StrollAston Martin1:25,408+1,584s
166Nicholas LatifiWilliams1:25,834+2,010s
1724Zhou GuanyuAlfa Romeo1:25,859+2,035s
1877Valtteri BottasAlfa Romeo1:25,892+2,068s
1922Yuki TsunodaAlphaTauri1:26,028+2,204s
2047Mick SchumacherHaas1:26,054+2,230s

3 F1 Fan comments on “F1 Starting Grid 2022 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

  1. Jere Jyrälä

    Max will probably run away to a comfortable win if he gets an issue-free race, but 2nd in the WDC is Checo's to lose, given RBR's pace.
    4th in the WCC is Alpine's to lose, while Seb's starting position gives AM hope in their 6th place attempt.

