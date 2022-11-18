Event: Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

Track: Yas Marina Circuit

Weather: dry 30.3°C

Tarmac: dry 36.6°C

Humidity : 55%

Wind : 1.7 m/s E

Pressure: 1013 bar

In the first part of this second practice for the 2022 Abu Dhabi the top 10 drivers all were driving around on Mediums compound tyres. After 15 minutes Leclerc was quickest in the Ferrari with a 1:26.045 min. Esteban Ocon was second on +0.320s and Sainz was third.

With 20 minutes to go the sun had set and all driver had switched to the Soft compound tyres. Verstappen topped the timesheet with a 1:25.146 min in the Red Bull. Second was Mercedes driver George Russell on +0.341s. Third fastest was Ferrari Charles Leclerc on +0.453s. Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton was fourth fastest on +0.615s, fifth was the other Red Bull driver Sergio Pérez on +0.706s. Carlos Sainz was sixth in the Ferrari behing 0.786s slower than Verstappen.

Best of the rest were both Alpines with Ocon on P7 and Fernando Alonso on P8. Ocon was +0.892s behind P1 and only 0.005s quicker than his teammate Alonso. McLaren driver Daniel Ricciardo was behind them on P9 and Alfa Romeo driver Valtteri Bottas was 10th.

The 'long' runs looked very close between Red Bull, Ferrari and Mercedes and seems to promise a very exciting race for tomorrow.

The quickest lap time of last years FP2 was a 1:23.691 min driven by Lewis Hamilton with the Mercedes W13.

FP2 Times Table 2022 Abu Dhabi F1 GP

