2023 Miami Grand Prix Results: F1 Race Winner & Report``

Event: Miami Formula 1 Grand Prix

Track: Miami International Autodrome

Weather: dry 27°C

Tarmac: dry 36°C

Humidity: 59%

Wind: 4 km/h SE

Pressure: 1019 bar

Max Verstappen scored his 38th F1 race win today. The Dutch driver won the second Miami F1 Grand Prix. It was his third race win of the 2023 season. The Red Bull driver started from an incredible ninth place and scored the 97th race win for Red Bull Racing. Because Sergio Pérez was second it was also the 26 1-2 finish for the Austrian team.

2023 Miami F1 GP Race Report

The Miami Grand Prix witnessed a flurry of strategic decisions, with Red Bull's Max Verstappen (P9) and Alpine's Esteban Ocon (P8) taking a bold move to start on the hard compound tyres while the top 7 drivers opted for the medium ones.

Verstappen's gamble paid off as he quickly moved up to P4 by lap 9, leaving Lewis Hamilton struggling on P13. Meanwhile, Logan Sargeant was the first to hit the pit after three laps to replace his front wing and get a new set of tyres..

By lap 15, Verstappen had already overtaken several drivers to secure P2 and now already was behind his teammate who was only 3.6 se. in front on the medium tyres.

Race leader Sergio Pérez pitted in lap 20 and relinquished the lead to Verstappen, who proceeded to set fastest lap after fastest lap. Fernando Alonso was still holding on to P2 in his Aston Martin, with Ocon securing P3.

Verstappen finally pitted at the end of lap 46 for the medium tyres, and returned to the track in second place, just 0.8 seconds behind Perez. Alonso was still holding on to P3, albeit at a considerable distance of 15.7 seconds, while Russell was fourth, 8.4 seconds adrift in P4.

Classification 2023 Miami GP

Penalty: Carlos Sainz, Ferrari #55 - 5 sec. time penalty for speeding in the pit lane.

Fastest lap: 1:29.708 by Max Verstappen, Red Bull RB 19 (#1) on lap 56 @217.184 km/h

