2021 Belgian Grand Prix: F1 Race winner, GP results & report

Event: Belgian Grand Prix
Track: Spa-Franchorchamps circuit
Weather: wet 13.3°C
Tarmac: wet 15.1°C
Humidity : 96.8%
Wind : 0.5 m/s NE
Pressure: 969.6 bar
Max Verstappen won his first Belgian F1 GP today it was his 6th race win of the seasion. The Red Bull Racing driver started from P1 and drove the shortest GP ever of 2 laps behind the safety car. It was the 71st race win for Red Bull Racing.
The start of the formation lap was delayed by 25 minutes due to a heavy rain shower that crossed the track. Red Bull driver Sergio Perez was not on the grid after he crashed on his outlap to the grid at Les Combes. Kimi Raikkonen also didn't start from the grid. The Finn had to start from the pitlane after the Alfa Romeo team decided to fix second gear of his gearbox at Parc Fermé.
After 2 laps behind the safety car the race got suspended by a red flag and all cars had to drive into the pitlane to wait for better track conditions and than start the race.
It took almost three hours before the cars left the pitlane for a second time and even Sergio Perez could restart from the pitlane. The weather was still quite bad and the track was still very wet. The 3 hours time frame that normally is the limit for a GP was even left alone.
The race was started behind the safety car and would took no longer than one hour, but the race got red flagged again after 2 laps behind the safety car. All cars again had to drive into the pitlane to wait for better track conditions, but after a few minutes the news got out that the race would not get restarted.
Classification 2021 Belgian GP
|P
|No
|Driver
|Team
|Time
|Laps
|Grid
|Pts
|1
|33
| Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|+0 laps
|2
|1
|12.5
|2
|63
| George Russell
|Williams
|+0 laps
|2
|2
|9
|3
|44
| Lewis Hamilton
|Mercedes
|+0 laps
|2
|3
|7.5
|4
|3
| Daniel Ricciardo
|McLaren
|+0 laps
|2
|4
|6
|5
|5
| Sebastian Vettel
|Aston Martin
|+0 laps
|2
|5
|5
|6
|10
| Pierre Gasly
|AlphaTauri
|+0 laps
|2
|6
|4
|7
|31
| Esteban Ocon
|Alpine
|+0 laps
|2
|7
|3
|8
|16
| Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|+0 laps
|2
|8
|2
|9
|6
| Nicholas Latifi
|Williams
|+0 laps
|2
|9
|1
|10
|55
| Carlos Sainz Jr.
|Ferrari
|+0 laps
|2
|10
|0.5
|11
|14
| Fernando Alonso
|Alpine
|+0 laps
|2
|11
|0
|12
|77
| Valtteri Bottas
|Mercedes
|+0 laps
|2
|12
|0
|13
|99
| Antonio Giovinazzi
|Alfa Romeo
|+0 laps
|2
|13
|0
|14
|4
| Lando Norris
|McLaren
|+0 laps
|2
|14
|0
|15
|22
| Yuki Tsunoda
|AlphaTauri
|+0 laps
|2
|15
|0
|16
|47
| Mick Schumacher
|Haas
|+0 laps
|2
|16
|0
|17
|9
| Nikita Mazepin
|Haas
|+0 laps
|2
|17
|0
|18
|18
| Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin
|+0 laps
|2
|18
|0
|19
|7
| Kimi Räikkönen
|Alfa Romeo
|+0 laps
|2
|19
|0
|20
|11
| Sergio Pérez
|Red Bull
|+0 laps
|2
|20
|0
Fastest lap: Nikita Mazepin with the Haas in lap 2
What a farce. Why bother?.
total disgrace, last couple of years they were crying how pirelli full wets were bad so they couldnt race on them, now when they work so good water behinde is problem... Rosberg once answered in one of his videos about visability during wet raices and he said that you dont look forward, cause you dont see anything, but you watch for orientirs beside track and drive on your muscle memmory, so i dont see how can visability be a problem...
Spot on, djole...total disgrace. Of course visibility is a problem in those conditions. Solution, drive slower.
That was a joke right about not being able to SEE how viability can be a problem ?
Three observations: 1.VER was suitably contrite in post race interview. 2. RUS was a twit strutting a stiffy in his self congratulations. 3. HAM actually made a good comment, "Give the fans a refund."
IMO: So, this is what our sport has come to? Shameful. Bernie and Charlie would never have let, arguably the crown jewel of the F1 season, end that way. Disgraceful example of the current crop living in pussyland and bowing to the $$$.
Ok , so for me a few things, 1. the race went ahead as it did purly to fulfill the contractual obligations for the fia, the promoter and the track,if we weren't in a covid world , then things may, only may have been different, but we aren't, so we cant, rules are rules, they'll suit some and not others 2nd Hamilton whilst he said he wanted the race to go ahead,BUT HE DIDN'T for me this was so obvious in his comment and the fia doing the 2 laps, 3. fulfilling the obligations means no refunds required, Hamilton should know that , he was just making noise,4. the tyres or the standing water obviously to the fia wasnt the issue it was the continual rainfall.
Finally the happiest man is Max, not because he wont the race , BUT because he put no mileage on that engine which means no penalty for bashing his SS engine .
We can argue all the above points except the mileage saved on Maxes engine which very likely will prove crucial as the season goes on IMO