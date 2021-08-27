Second Free Practice Results 2021 Belgian F1 GP

27 August 2021 by    3 min read

Event: Belgian Grand Prix
Track: Spa-Franchorchamps circuit

Valtteri Bottas driving the Mercedes W12 on Friday before the 2021 Belgian Grand Prix

Weather: dry  14.5°C
Tarmac: dry  18.6°C
Humidity : 82.2%
Wind : 0.5 m/s S
Pressure: 970 bar

The start of the second practice for the 2021 Belgian GP was quite similar to FP1 in terms of track conditions. The first lap the drivers again used the intermediate tyres after there had been some rain showers before the session.

After a few laps the track had dried out and Lando Norris went in to get a set of hard tyres and was the only driver on the track for a few minutes and clocked 1:47.138 min as quickest lap.

After 15 minutes Nicholas Latifi was topping the leaderboard with the Williams on medium tyres being 0.440s quicker than Esteban Ocon who was on P2 with the Alpine. This all was before any Mercedes or Red Bull clocked a drove a lap.

When both Mercedes and Red Bull drivers had done some laps, Valtteri Bottas was quickest with a 1:44.513 min. second was Lewis Hamilton on 0.031s and Max Verstappen was third 0.614s behind Bottas. Best of the rest was AlphaTauri driver Pierre Gasly 1,5s down on Bottas' time.

Halfway the session the top 3 was still the same, but the gap between them was only still 0.084s all three drivers used the medium tyres.

Fernando Alonso now was 4th quickest on the softs in the Alpine on only 0.440s. Alonso was driving around with a helmet cam, which showed fantastic live footage around the famous track. Later on Verstappen fitted the soft tyres on the Red Bull and snatched P1 by only 0.041s to Bottas after clocking a 1:44.472.

With 16 minutes to go Charles Leclerc caused the session to stop by a red flag when he lost control of the Ferrari SF21 coming out of Les Combes and hit the barrier which wrecked the front-left of the car and the car had to be recovered. The session was restarted with 10 minutes to go.

At the end of the session Verstappen crashed the RB16 coming out of turn 7 when he lost the rear and caused a second red flag situation. The left-rear got severely damaged and couldn't go on.

FP2 Times Table 2021 Belgian GP

PNoDriverTeamLap Time1st GapLapsTyres
133Max VerstappenRed Bull1:44.47212🔴S (C4)
277Valtteri BottasMercedes1:44.513+0.041s14🟡M (C3)
344Lewis HamiltonMercedes1:44.544+0.072s13🟡M (C3)
414Fernando AlonsoAlpine1:44.953+0.481s15🔴S (C4)
510Pierre GaslyAlphaTauri1:44.965+0.493s17🔴S (C4)
618Lance StrollAston Martin1:45.180+0.708s14🔴S (C4)
731Esteban OconAlpine1:45.302+0.830s15🔴S (C4)
85Sebastian VettelAston Martin1:45.336+0.864s16🔴S (C4)
94Lando NorrisMcLaren1:45.386+0.914s18🔴S (C4)
1011Sergio PérezRed Bull1:45.404+0.932s13🟡M (C3)
1155Carlos Sainz Jr.Ferrari1:45.517+1.045s14🔴S (C4)
1222Yuki TsunodaAlphaTauri1:45.758+1.286s17🔴S (C4)
1399Antonio GiovinazziAlfa Romeo1:45.789+1.317s16🔴S (C4)
147Kimi RäikkönenAlfa Romeo1:45.967+1.495s18🔴S (C4)
153Daniel RicciardoMcLaren1:46.118+1.646s14🔴S (C4)
166Nicholas LatifiWilliams1:46.198+1.726s17🟡M (C3)
1763George RussellWilliams1:46.665+2.193s14🔴S (C4)
1816Charles LeclercFerrari1:46.836+2.364s13🟡M (C3)
199Nikita MazepinHaas1:47.335+2.863s14🔴S (C4)
2047Mick SchumacherHaas1:47.529+3.057s15🔴S (C4)

Check out more items on this website about:

What's your F1 fan opinion?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Please follow our commenting guidelines.