Third Free Practice Results 2021 Belgian F1 GP
28 August 2021 by    2 min read

Event: Belgian Grand Prix
Track: Spa-Franchorchamps circuit

Max Verstappen driving the (33) Red Bull Racing RB16B Honda during final practice ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Belgium at Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps

Weather: wet  14.0°C
Tarmac: wet  15.8°C
Humidity : 93.1%
Wind : 0.4 m/s W
Pressure: 970.7 bar

Third practice for the 2021 Belgian F1 GP started out wet. After 15 minutes the rain had stopped and both Red Bull's topped the timesheet with Max Verstappen on top with a lap time of 1:56.924 min. Sergio Perez was almost 1 sec. slower. Lewis Hamilton was 3rd on 1.072s in the Mercedes and Lando Norris 4th in the McLaren on 1,6s.

The rain intensified after further into the session and almost no driver was able to improve their lap time.

In the end of the session Lando Norris was the only driver went out on slick tyres with the McLaren to check out how slippery the still damp circuit was on "normal" rubber.

FP3 Times Table 2021 Belgian GP

PNoDriverTeamLap Time1st GapLapsTyres
133Max VerstappenRed Bull1:56.92410Inters
211Sergio PérezRed Bull1:57.871+0.947s7Inters
344Lewis HamiltonMercedes1:57.996+1.072s9Inters
44Lando NorrisMcLaren1:58.509+1.585s11Inters
531Esteban OconAlpine1:58.913+1.989s15Inters
618Lance StrollAston Martin1:59.205+2.281s16Inters
710Pierre GaslyAlphaTauri1:59.324+2.400s14Inters
85Sebastian VettelAston Martin1:59.436+2.512s15Inters
963George RussellWilliams1:59.492+2.568s9Inters
1014Fernando AlonsoAlpine1:59.613+2.689s16Inters
1177Valtteri BottasMercedes1:59.808+2.884s14Inters
126Nicholas LatifiWilliams1:59.981+3.057s11Inters
133Daniel RicciardoMcLaren2:00.456+3.532s13Inters
1455Carlos Sainz Jr.Ferrari2:00.749+3.825s17Inters
1547Mick SchumacherHaas2:01.269+4.345s18Inters
1616Charles LeclercFerrari2:01.370+4.446s14Inters
1722Yuki TsunodaAlphaTauri2:01.510+4.586s20Inters
1899Antonio GiovinazziAlfa Romeo2:01.512+4.588s20Inters
199Nikita MazepinHaas2:01.792+4.868s19Inters
207Kimi RäikkönenAlfa Romeo2:04.382+7.458s3Inters

