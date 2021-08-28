Event: Belgian Grand Prix

Track: Spa-Franchorchamps circuit

Weather: wet 14.0°C

Tarmac: wet 15.8°C

Humidity : 93.1%

Wind : 0.4 m/s W

Pressure: 970.7 bar

Third practice for the 2021 Belgian F1 GP started out wet. After 15 minutes the rain had stopped and both Red Bull's topped the timesheet with Max Verstappen on top with a lap time of 1:56.924 min. Sergio Perez was almost 1 sec. slower. Lewis Hamilton was 3rd on 1.072s in the Mercedes and Lando Norris 4th in the McLaren on 1,6s.

The rain intensified after further into the session and almost no driver was able to improve their lap time.

In the end of the session Lando Norris was the only driver went out on slick tyres with the McLaren to check out how slippery the still damp circuit was on "normal" rubber.

FP3 Times Table 2021 Belgian GP

