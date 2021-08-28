F1 Starting Grid 2021 Belgian Grand Prix

F1 Starting Grid 2021 Belgian Grand Prix Race at Spa
28 August 2021 by    2 min read

Event: Belgian Grand Prix
Track: Spa-Franchorchamps circuit

Pole position qualifier Max Verstappen congratulates second place qualifier George Russell ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Belgium at Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps

Warm-up lap starts at: 15:00 Local | 15:00 CET | 14:00 UK | 06:00 LA | 22:00 Tokio

Max Verstappen did everything right today to challenge his title rival Lewis Hamilton. The Red Bull driver will start from pole position for the first time in his F1 career and scores his 6th pole of the season.

The big surprise of this twelfth qualifying session of the year was off course Williams driver George Russell who qualified on front row for the second time of his F1 career. The British driver did it with a small margin of only 0.013s, but with the silly season still going wild on next year's Mercedes seat rumours, this achievement probably will shift things inside Toto Wolff's head.

F1 Starting Grid 2021 Belgian GP

PosNoDriverTeamLap Time
133Max VerstappenRed Bull1:59,765
263George RussellWilliams2:00,086
344Lewis HamiltonMercedes2:00,099
43Daniel RicciardoMcLaren2:00,864
55Sebastian VettelAston Martin2:00,935
610Pierre GaslyAlphaTauri2:01,164
711Sergio PérezRed Bull2:02,112
831Esteban OconAlpine2:03,513
94Lando NorrisMcLarenno time
1016Charles LeclercFerrari1:57,721
116Nicholas LatifiWilliams1:58,056
1255Carlos Sainz Jr.Ferrari1:58,137
1377*Valtteri BottasMercedes2:02,502
1414Fernando AlonsoAlpine1:58,205
1599Antonio GiovinazziAlfa Romeo2:02,306
1622Yuki TsunodaAlphaTauri2:02,413
1747Mick SchumacherHaas2:03,973
187Kimi RäikkönenAlfa Romeo2:04,452
199Nikita MazepinHaas2:04,939
2018*Lance StrollAston Martin1:58,231

Penalties:

  • Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes (no.77) received a 5 places grid penalty for causing a collision at the start of the 2021 Hungarian F1 GP.
  • Lance Stroll, Aston Martin (no.18) received a 5 places grid penalty for causing a collision at the start of the 2021 Hungarian F1 GP.

