F1 Starting Grid 2021 Belgian Grand Prix Race at Spa

Event: Belgian Grand Prix

Track: Spa-Franchorchamps circuit

Warm-up lap starts at: 15:00 Local | 15:00 CET | 14:00 UK | 06:00 LA | 22:00 Tokio

Max Verstappen did everything right today to challenge his title rival Lewis Hamilton. The Red Bull driver will start from pole position for the first time in his F1 career and scores his 6th pole of the season.

The big surprise of this twelfth qualifying session of the year was off course Williams driver George Russell who qualified on front row for the second time of his F1 career. The British driver did it with a small margin of only 0.013s, but with the silly season still going wild on next year's Mercedes seat rumours, this achievement probably will shift things inside Toto Wolff's head.

F1 Starting Grid 2021 Belgian GP

Penalties:

Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes (no.77) received a 5 places grid penalty for causing a collision at the start of the 2021 Hungarian F1 GP.

Lance Stroll, Aston Martin (no.18) received a 5 places grid penalty for causing a collision at the start of the 2021 Hungarian F1 GP.

Check out more items on this website about: