F1 Race Event: Sakhir F1 GP

Race Track: Bahrain Outer Track

Weather: dry 25.7°C

Tarmac: dry 29.5°C

Humidity : 61.2%

Wind : 1.3 m/s SW

Pressure: 1014.4 bar

After 15 minutes into this first practice for the very first ever 2020 Sakhir Grand Prix we saw the no. 63 Mercedes driving out of the Mercedes garage. Behind the wheel of this Mercedes was George Russell who's normally driving a Williams. Russell was asked by Toto Wolff to drive the car of Lewis Hamilton who can't drive because he's infected with COVD-19 and has to sit out this GP in

Two other cars are also driven by other drivers than normal. These 2 drivers had their F1 debut this session. De Haas car of Romain Grosjean, who bravely escaped a sea of flames last Sunday, is driven by Pietro Fittipaldi. Pietro is the grandson of the legendary 2 times F1 WC Emerson Fittipaldi. The other car is the Williams car of Russell. This car is driven by Jack Aitken, who also made his F1 debut this weekend and comes from F2 and drives no. 89.

The short and fast outer track of the "normal" Bahrain circuit is lapped under 1 minute. Halfway into the session Vallteri Bottas had set the quickest lap time with a 55.15s.

Almost all drivers put on soft tyres in the second part of the session to try and go faster. With 30 minutes to go it was Max Verstappen who clocked the quickest lap until then. He did the 3.543 km track in 0:54.848 min, which remained the quickest lap time of the session.

It was the first time for Russell in his F1 career he topped the timesheet after a sesssion.

FP1 Times Table 2020 Sakhir GP

Check out more items on this website about: