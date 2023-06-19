2023 Canadian Grand Prix Results: F1 Race Winner & Report

Event: Canadian F1 Grand Prix

Track: Gilles Villeneuve Circuit

Weather: dry 19°C

Tarmac: dry 29°C

Humidity: 63%

Wind: 2 km/h N

Pressure: 1012 mbar

Max Verstappen scored his 41st F1 race win today and now is level with Ayrton Senna number of wins. The Dutch driver won the Canadian F1 GP for the second time in a row It was his 6th race win of the 2023 season. The Red Bull driver started from pole and drove to the finish with a great result. It was race win number 100 Red Bull Racing.

2023 Canadian F1 GP Race Report

In an astonishing show of supremacy, Max Verstappen seized his sixth win in the 2023 season at the captivating Canadian Grand Prix, leaving the competition in his wake. The flying Dutchman’s Red Bull crossed the finish line ahead of the surging Aston Martin driven by Fernando Alonso and the Mercedes of Lewis Hamilton, keeping Red Bull’s unblemished victory streak intact.

This prodigious victory marked Red Bull's entry into the century club with their 100th triumph, precisely 18 years after making their debut. Verstappen himself carved his name deeper into the annals of racing history, equaling the iconic Ayrton Senna's tally of 41 wins – a feat that further bolstered his championship standings.

The thrilling duel between Alonso and Hamilton was a sight to behold as the two titans swapped positions throughout the Grand Prix. Hamilton’s initial surge was short-lived as the strategic battle saw him yield to the relentless Alonso, who emerged as the silver-medalist to the formidable Verstappen.

Meanwhile, a potential podium contender, George Russell, in his Mercedes, witnessed his dreams shatter following an early race mishap that significantly damaged his car, resulting in him trailing at the rear. This incident ushered in the Safety Car and paved the way for diverse tactical manoeuvres.

The Prancing Horses of Ferrari, piloted by Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz, showcased remarkable strategy. Alongside Red Bull’s Sergio Perez, Haas’ Kevin Magnussen, and Alfa Romeo’s Valtteri Bottas, they were the only ones to persist under the Safety Car. Their astute choice converted into P4 and P5 for the Ferrari drivers.

Meanwhile, Perez steered to a solitary sixth, grabbing an extra point for the fastest lap, as he battled the aftermath of a compromised qualifying session. Concurrently, Alexander Albon, exploiting his top 10 start and well-executed pit-stop during the Safety Car, bestowed Williams with a cherished collection of points, finishing seventh.

Albon's prowess in the concluding laps as he fended off an onslaught of cars including Alpine’s Esteban Ocon, McLaren’s Lando Norris, the relentless Bottas and Aston Martin’s Lance Stroll, was noteworthy. The revitalized FW45 exhibited formidable straight-line speed.

However, a post-race sanction derailed Norris's point-scoring finish. The stewards slapped him with a five-second penalty for “unsportsmanlike conduct” behind the Safety Car. He allegedly impeded the pack to orchestrate a synchronized pit stop for McLaren, consequently relegating him to P13.

The Canadian Grand Prix commenced with an adrenaline-infused dash to the first corner with Hamilton and Alonso battling wheel to wheel.

This penalty demoted Norris behind teammate Oscar Piastri and the Alpine of Pierre Gasly. The final points went to Stroll and Bottas, as the Canadian managed to surpass the Finn in the later stages.

Starting from fifth on the grid due to a red flag violation in qualifying, Nico Hulkenberg had an uneventful drive to 15th, behind AlphaTauri’s Yuki Tsunoda. Haas’ performance was a shadow of its qualifying pace.

Zhou Guanyu, in the second Alfa Romeo, crossed the finish line 16th, while Magnussen and AlphaTauri’s Nyck de Vries finished 17th and 18th following a pair of collisions mid-race.

After an initial rebound from the crash into points contention, George Russell was subsequently instructed to withdraw due to brake issues. Williams rookie Logan Sargeant was also sidelined early on.

George Russell, who had managed to rejoin the race after the initial setback, was eventually asked to retire due to concerns over his car's brakes. Logan Sargeant suffered a similar fate as his Williams team directed him to retire early in the race.

The Canadian Grand Prix of 2023 was a spectacular mixture of strategy, speed, and tenacity. Max Verstappen’s imperial form continues to mold the championship narrative as the Formula 1 circus marches on.

Classification 2023 Canadian GP

Fastest lap: 1:14.481 min by Sergio Pérez, Red Bull (#11) on lap 70

