2023 Canadian Grand Prix Results: F1 Race Winner & Report

2023 Canadian F1 Grand Prix Race Report & Results
Event: Canadian F1 Grand Prix
Track: Gilles Villeneuve Circuit
Weather: dry 19°C
Tarmac: dry 29°C
Humidity: 63%
Wind: 2 km/h N
Pressure: 1012 mbar
Max Verstappen scored his 41st F1 race win today and now is level with Ayrton Senna number of wins. The Dutch driver won the Canadian F1 GP for the second time in a row It was his 6th race win of the 2023 season. The Red Bull driver started from pole and drove to the finish with a great result. It was race win number 100 Red Bull Racing.
2023 Canadian F1 GP Race Report
In an astonishing show of supremacy, Max Verstappen seized his sixth win in the 2023 season at the captivating Canadian Grand Prix, leaving the competition in his wake. The flying Dutchman’s Red Bull crossed the finish line ahead of the surging Aston Martin driven by Fernando Alonso and the Mercedes of Lewis Hamilton, keeping Red Bull’s unblemished victory streak intact.
This prodigious victory marked Red Bull's entry into the century club with their 100th triumph, precisely 18 years after making their debut. Verstappen himself carved his name deeper into the annals of racing history, equaling the iconic Ayrton Senna's tally of 41 wins – a feat that further bolstered his championship standings.
The thrilling duel between Alonso and Hamilton was a sight to behold as the two titans swapped positions throughout the Grand Prix. Hamilton’s initial surge was short-lived as the strategic battle saw him yield to the relentless Alonso, who emerged as the silver-medalist to the formidable Verstappen.
Meanwhile, a potential podium contender, George Russell, in his Mercedes, witnessed his dreams shatter following an early race mishap that significantly damaged his car, resulting in him trailing at the rear. This incident ushered in the Safety Car and paved the way for diverse tactical manoeuvres.
The Prancing Horses of Ferrari, piloted by Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz, showcased remarkable strategy. Alongside Red Bull’s Sergio Perez, Haas’ Kevin Magnussen, and Alfa Romeo’s Valtteri Bottas, they were the only ones to persist under the Safety Car. Their astute choice converted into P4 and P5 for the Ferrari drivers.
Meanwhile, Perez steered to a solitary sixth, grabbing an extra point for the fastest lap, as he battled the aftermath of a compromised qualifying session. Concurrently, Alexander Albon, exploiting his top 10 start and well-executed pit-stop during the Safety Car, bestowed Williams with a cherished collection of points, finishing seventh.
Albon's prowess in the concluding laps as he fended off an onslaught of cars including Alpine’s Esteban Ocon, McLaren’s Lando Norris, the relentless Bottas and Aston Martin’s Lance Stroll, was noteworthy. The revitalized FW45 exhibited formidable straight-line speed.
However, a post-race sanction derailed Norris's point-scoring finish. The stewards slapped him with a five-second penalty for “unsportsmanlike conduct” behind the Safety Car. He allegedly impeded the pack to orchestrate a synchronized pit stop for McLaren, consequently relegating him to P13.
The Canadian Grand Prix commenced with an adrenaline-infused dash to the first corner with Hamilton and Alonso battling wheel to wheel.
This penalty demoted Norris behind teammate Oscar Piastri and the Alpine of Pierre Gasly. The final points went to Stroll and Bottas, as the Canadian managed to surpass the Finn in the later stages.
Starting from fifth on the grid due to a red flag violation in qualifying, Nico Hulkenberg had an uneventful drive to 15th, behind AlphaTauri’s Yuki Tsunoda. Haas’ performance was a shadow of its qualifying pace.
Zhou Guanyu, in the second Alfa Romeo, crossed the finish line 16th, while Magnussen and AlphaTauri’s Nyck de Vries finished 17th and 18th following a pair of collisions mid-race.
After an initial rebound from the crash into points contention, George Russell was subsequently instructed to withdraw due to brake issues. Williams rookie Logan Sargeant was also sidelined early on.
George Russell, who had managed to rejoin the race after the initial setback, was eventually asked to retire due to concerns over his car's brakes. Logan Sargeant suffered a similar fate as his Williams team directed him to retire early in the race.
The Canadian Grand Prix of 2023 was a spectacular mixture of strategy, speed, and tenacity. Max Verstappen’s imperial form continues to mold the championship narrative as the Formula 1 circus marches on.
Classification 2023 Canadian GP
|P
|No
|Driver
|Team
|Time
|Laps
|Grid
|Pts
|1
|1
| Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|01:33:58.348
|70
|1
|25
|2
|14
| Fernando Alonso
|Aston Martin
|+0 laps
|70
|2
|18
|3
|44
| Lewis Hamilton
|Mercedes
|+0 laps
|70
|3
|15
|4
|16
| Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|+0 laps
|70
|10
|12
|5
|55
| Carlos Sainz
|Ferrari
|+0 laps
|70
|11
|10
|6
|11
| Sergio Pérez
|Red Bull
|+0 laps
|70
|12
|9
|7
|23
| Alex Albon
|Williams
|+0 laps
|70
|9
|6
|8
|31
| Esteban Ocon
|Alpine
|+0 laps
|70
|6
|4
|9
|18
| Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin
|+0 laps
|70
|16
|2
|10
|77
| Valtteri Bottas
|Alfa Romeo
|+0 laps
|70
|14
|1
|11
|81
| Oscar Piastri
|McLaren
|+0 laps
|70
|8
|0
|12
|10
| Pierre Gasly
|Alpine
|+0 laps
|70
|15
|0
|13
|4
| Lando Norris
|McLaren
|+0 laps
|70
|7
|0
|14
|22
| Yuki Tsunoda
|AlphaTauri
|+0 laps
|70
|19
|0
|15
|27
| Nico Hülkenberg
|Haas
|+0 laps
|70
|5
|0
|16
|24
| Zhou Guanyu
|Alfa Romeo
|+1 lap
|69
|20
|0
|17
|20
| Kevin Magnussen
|Haas
|+1 lap
|69
|13
|0
|18
|21
| Nyck de Vries
|AlphaTauri
|+1 lap
|69
|17
|0
|19
|63
| George Russell
|Mercedes
|+17 laps
|53
|4
|0
|20
|2
| Logan Sargeant
|Williams
|+64 laps
|6
|18
|0
Fastest lap: 1:14.481 min by Sergio Pérez, Red Bull (#11) on lap 70
To state the bleeding obvious, there are several current drivers who could've won in the red bull and several more who would've been around 6th...
Max the legend.
DRS train proved surprisingly powerful this year, partly hampering Perez’s progress & Russell's before his eventual DNF for what was a silly unforced error.
Williams’ generally good straight-line speed helped him to keep faster cars behind.
Bottas showed his lack of racecraft again, allowing Stroll to get a late redemption for the 2017 Azerbaijan GP end.
De-Vries-Magnussen incident reminded me of Ricciardo-Kvyat in the 2019 Azerbaijan GP.
Russell's double pass on them shortly before was reminiscent of Barrichello's similar double pass on Schumachers in the 2000 Spanish GP.
Nice drive Max, faultless all weekend, Alonso good, except all the so called management, whatever that means, it must be right because he was easily able to pull away from the Dame when told to with some classic radio from Alonso, way to much drs shite though, but it is what it is, Alonso looked knackered after the race, maybe that's what it takes to get close to Max , afterall it was no Minute up the road victory , Gotta take my hat off to him , new car new team and hes right upthere, DOTY sofar, the Rb car is excellent in rain , fast circuits, street circuits, it has Zero flaws-hats off Mr Newey, Drs train mmm, yes but Albon top drive for holding them up, Again Haas, hopes dashed , cant think off the top of my head another team that fades so much and so regularly, Off to the Playmountain, it doesn't translate that well Spielberg, or does it, another cruise control victory perhaps?, with 70 points gap to nearest serious competition , its game over, Everyone's on at least 2nd pu now.
Reasonably accurate comments, Shrop'. I'm proud of you. :) But c'mon, we expect more acerbity from you. LOL
Tell me, how can Haas be lost for 4 yrs now on brakes & tires??? 4 YEARS
I will try harder in the future Ror acerbity right Ill remember Haas struggles are probably based upon old ( or possibly curent) Ferrari set ups and Ideas lol to many shared lunches in Italy with Ferrari designers Id say
In a penalty-rich event The Dame evaded a well-deserved 5-second penalty for her un-safe release in the pits. Fernando very nearly had his front-wing removed by Lulu's rush to get ahead of him. Alas, no penalty. I guess some are more-equal than others.
Yeah, a couple of dodgy releases w/no penalty. Not just the knight, but also Norris caught breaks. But, for god's sake, don't go too slow under a red or behind safety car. LOL