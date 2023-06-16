F1 Results & Report First Free Practice 2022 Canadian GP

Event: Canadian F1 Grand Prix

Track: Gilles Villeneuve circuit

Weather: dry 20°C

Tarmac: dry 31°C

Humidity: 67%

Wind: 2.8 m/s NW

Pressure: 997.2 bar

FP1 Report 2023 Canadian F1 GP

The Formula 1 cavalcade has returned to North American soil, kicking off the Canadian Grand Prix at the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve. Teams have been relentlessly pushing to inject their cars with mid-season upgrades, and with the inclement weather tossing in an extra element of suspense, this race promises to be one for the books.

A Damp Prelude

Montreal greeted the F1 teams with uncertain weather - a few raindrops here and there, hinting at the tempestuous conditions to come. Rain or shine, the spotlight remains on Red Bull’s Max Verstappen, who has been in blistering form this season with five victories out of seven races, spearheading the championship.

A Battle Brewing

However, Circuit Gilles Villeneuve has been notorious for throwing curveballs. Sergio Perez, Verstappen's teammate, has had his struggles here. Consequently, eyes are on Mercedes and Aston Martin, who could very well be the thorns in Verstappen’s side this weekend. Mercedes' spirited performance in Spain and the Hamilton's affinity for this track augments the intrigue.

Aston Martin is equally determined, as Canadian Lance Stroll seeks to enthrall the home crowd. Stroll is coupled with the indomitable Fernando Alonso, who is ravenous for a podium finish. Notably, Aston Martin has unveiled aerodynamic upgrades which have caught the attention of both Red Bull and Mercedes.

A Practice Session Interrupted

As FP1 commenced, Red Bull wasted no time in sending both cars onto the track, equipped with aero rakes to collect data. Unfortunately, the session was abruptly halted as Pierre Gasly’s Alpine came to a sudden standstill near Turn 8 due to a driveshaft issue. As Alpine’s Team Principal, Otmar Szafnauer, reported issues with the clutch, the red flags were unfurled.

Though the marshals rapidly cleared Gasly’s car, the session was unable to resume. A glitch in the track’s camera system caused further delays, prioritizing safety above all else. This unexpected pause provided ample time for the spectators to engage in a Mexican wave and for the pundits to ruminate over Aston Martin’s upgrades, and speculate on how Ferrari will fare with their new modifications.

Time Ticking Away

As the minutes waned, the teams faced the disheartening reality that their running time was being significantly eroded. This was particularly distressing for the rookies yearning to familiarize themselves with the track and the machinery.

Eventually, the stewards announced that the session would not resume, leaving a majority of the drivers with either an installation lap or just a single timed lap. Valtteri Bottas emerged at the helm, though it's important to note that performance runs were not the focus during the brief outing.

In Retrospect

Despite its premature conclusion, this truncated session has amplified the anticipation for what lies ahead. With FP2 expected to carry additional weight due to the lost time in FP1, teams will need to acclimatize quickly to the challenges of the circuit.

Aston Martin’s upgrades, the ongoing tussle between Mercedes and Red Bull, and the unyielding determination of the drivers create a simmering cauldron of excitement as the Canadian Grand Prix unfolds.

Last time the quickest lap time of FP1 was a 1:15,158 min, set by Max Verstappen with the Red Bull RB18 driven on a set of soft compound tyres.

FP1 Times Table 2023 Canadian GP

