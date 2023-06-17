Event: Canadian F1 Grand Prix

Track: Gilles Villeneuve circuit

Weather: dry/wet 20°C

Tarmac: dry.wet 30°C

Humidity: 75%

Wind: 2.9 m/s NW

Pressure: 997.2 bar

FP2 Report 2023 Canadian F1 GP

The second practice session at the Canadian Grand Prix proved to be eventful, with rain looming over the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve. As the session began, teams focused on qualifying simulations and gathering data on their upgraded packages.

Charles Leclerc set the early pace for Ferrari, but it was Pierre Gasly who briefly went fastest with a quick lap on the medium compound tires. However, the session was soon interrupted by Nico Hülkenberg's Haas experiencing a significant power unit problem, resulting in a red flag.

After a brief delay, the session resumed, but Esteban Ocon's Alpine encountered a mechanical issue, leading to another red flag. Yuki Tsunoda also had a momentary scare as he ran wide, and there were sightings of raindrops.

The rain eventually arrived, intensifying quickly and causing unpredictable track conditions. Some parts of the track were extremely wet, while others remained relatively dry. Lewis Hamilton, equipped with intermediate tires, managed to set the fastest time before the heavy rain set in.

Hamilton's teammate, Valtteri Bottas, humorously commented on the downpour, stating, "Good weather for... a duck." With the rain persisting, visibility became a challenge, and the Ferrari cars struggled to make it back to the pits.

Despite the challenging conditions, Hamilton ended up topping the session, showcasing Mercedes' strong performance. The team timed their quick laps perfectly, taking advantage of the optimal track conditions before the rain became too severe.

Looking ahead to tomorrow, rain is forecasted for both FP3 and qualifying, potentially setting the stage for a thrilling wet session. The extreme conditions experienced during FP2 with significant puddles and limited visibility indicate the possibility of a highly unpredictable qualifying session.

Fans are encouraged to join the coverage for FP3 and qualifying, where drivers will showcase their skills in handling the treacherous conditions on the slippery track.

Last year's quickest lap time of FP2 was a 1:14,127 min, set by Max Verstappen with the Red Bull RB18 driven on a set of soft compound tyres.

FP2 Times Table 2023 Canadian GP

