Event: Miami Grand Prix

Track: Miami International Autodrome

Weather: 28.8°C Sunny & Dry

Tarmac: 43.4°C Dry

Humidity: 58.0%

Wind: 8.6 km//h South

Miami Formula 1 Grand Prix 2024 Qualifying Report

The Miami International Autodrome set the stage for a thrilling qualifying session as drivers battled for the premier grid positions for the sixth round of the 2024 Formula 1 season. The vibrant city backdrop played host to a display of speed, strategy, and drama, which saw Max Verstappen continue his dominance by securing pole position.

Qualifying Round Breakdown

Q1: Early Exits Amid Challenging Conditions The opening segment of the qualifying saw drivers contend with a track still dusty from earlier support races and grappling with gusty winds that added an extra layer of challenge. Daniel Ricciardo, suffering from a grid penalty and a difficult session, was the notable exclusion as he could only manage 18th, just ahead of Kevin Magnussen and Guanyu Zhou, the latter facing potential penalties for two separate incidents. Valtteri Bottas and rookie Logan Sargeant also failed to advance, setting the scene for a fiercely competitive Q2.

Q2: Midfield Battle Intensifies The second qualifying round intensified as drivers from Aston Martin and Alpine struggled to make their mark. Fernando Alonso, in a shocking turn for the season, exited the session in 15th, his worst qualifying result thus far. The segment concluded with Lance Stroll, Pierre Gasly, Esteban Ocon, Alexander Albon, and Alonso all failing to make the cut. This round was particularly crucial for setting up strategic plays for the final battle in Q3, with tire choices playing a pivotal role.

Q3: Verstappen Clinches Pole in Intense Finale The climax of the qualifying session did not disappoint, with the top drivers pushing their machines to the limits. Max Verstappen, despite not needing to improve on his final run, posted a scorching 1m 27.241s, sealing his sixth pole position of the season. Charles Leclerc, closely following, secured a front-row start, showing that Ferrari could potentially challenge the reigning champion in the race. Carlos Sainz grabbed third, expressing slight disappointment but acknowledging the challenge posed by the circuit conditions.

Behind the leading trio, the grid positions were tightly contested. Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri formed the third row, showcasing McLaren's potential, especially with Norris's impressive handling of the medium tires. Mercedes, with George Russell out-qualifying Lewis Hamilton, settled for the fourth row, both drivers hoping for a better race pace.

Concluding Thoughts

As the sun sets over the Miami International Autodrome, the stage is set for what promises to be an exhilarating race. The strategic nuances of tire management, coupled with the unpredictable Miami weather, could very well throw in a few surprises. Max Verstappen looks poised to extend his championship lead, but as always, Formula 1 is anything but predictable. Join us for the race, where the drama of Formula 1 will unfold in spectacular fashion under the Miami skyline.

1:27.641 was the pole position lap time of yesterday's Sprint qualifying session also set by Max Verstappen with the Red Bull RB20.

Qualifying Times 2024 Miami GP

