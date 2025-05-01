Formula 1: Info You Need Before the Start of 2025 Miami Grand Prix

The 2025 will be the sixth race of the 2025 F1 season and the second Sprint weekend of the year.

Lando Norris arrives at the track where he took his maiden F1 win last year for McLaren and he’d need to replicate the same in 2025 to prevent his negative streak from growing.

On his side, championship-leader (McLaren) has won three of the first five races and is riding a high wave of success and confidence.

Max Verstappen will always be an intriguing option to compete for the win, as Red Bull’s performance has fluctuated a lot. Anyway, in terms of speed, the Red Bull was more than good enough to win the past Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, but the race was decided in Turn 1, with Verstappen earning a penalty.

Could Red Bull compete for the win at Miami? Verstappen won the event in 2022 and 2023 and finished second in 2024 after starting from Pole Position and winning Saturday’s Sprint race.

Piastri is leading the championship with 99 points, 10 more than his McLaren teammate, Norris (89).

On his side, Verstappen is third with 87 points. Piastri has four podiums in five races (three wins). Meanwhile, Norris also has four podiums, with a win in Australia. The Dutchman has three podiums and a victory in Suzuka.

George Russell (Mercedes) is fourth with 73 points and three podiums, while Charles Leclerc is fifth with 47 points. Kimi Antonelli is sixth for Mercedes with 38 points, ahead of Ferrari’s Lewis Hamilton with 31.

2025 Miami GP Facts & Figures

The United States of America has 12 different venues in the history of Formula 1, with the addition of Miami to the Formula 1 World Championship in 2022 and the was the newest addition late in the 2023 F1 campaign.

The event will be the 80th Grand Prix celebrated in the USA and the first of three in 2025 (Austin and Las Vegas will host races near the end of the season).

The United States has hosted the most different Grand Prix by different names in Formula 1 history, with eight different GP titles taking place in the country throughout F1 history.

Indianapolis 500 (11 times between 1950 and 1960 – held at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway).

(44 times, starting in 1942 and the most recent in 2022. The race has been held at Austin, Indianapolis, Phoenix, Riverside, Sebring, and Watkins Glen).

US Grand Prix West (eight times between 1976 and 1983. Held at Long Beach).

Caesars Palace Grand Prix (twice in 1981 and 1982. Held in Las Vegas).

Detroit Grand Prix (seven times between 1982 and 1988).

Dallas Grand Prix (held once in 1984)

Miami Grand Prix (since 2022)

Las Vegas Grand Prix (since 2023)

Miami is one of the eight different GPs by title in the United States in Formula 1 history, which is a record for any country. Italy is second on that list with five different GPs by name in the country (Italian, Pescara, San Marino, Tuscan, and Emilia Romagna Grands Prix).

and Red Bull won the inaugural Miami GP in 2022. The Dutchman triumphed again in 2023 and that win kicked off his streak of a record 10 consecutive victories.

Lando Norris grabbed his maiden F1 win at Miami in 2024.

Miami International Autodrome Track Info

The Miami International Autodrome was the 11th different race track based in the United States to host a Formula 1 Grand Prix. The tally of US tracks in F1 history has increased to 12 after the addition of the Las Vegas Strip Circuit.

Despite having lots of different race tracks in Formula 1 throughout different eras, there isn’t a single US track on the Top 10 in terms of circuits with the most races held. Watkins Glen has held the most Grands Prix amongst the US tracks, with 20 (which ranks 17th, only a spot ahead of Indianapolis’ 19 races).

The Miami International Autodrome is a 5.412-km track that goes around the Hard Rock Stadium, home of the NFL’s Miami Dolphins.

The circuit includes 19 corners but has some big areas of acceleration that provide overtaking chances. Moreover, three DRS zones will help in terms of wheel-to-wheel combat.

The Lap Records for the Miami International Autodrome are the following:

Outright Fastest Lap from Max Verstappen ( ) during qualifying for the 2023 event (Q2): 1.26.814 min.

Fastest Lap during the race from Max Verstappen (Red Bull RB19) in 2023: 1:29.708 min.

2025 Miami Grand Prix – Tyres

The dry tyres for the 2025 Miami Grand Prix will be the C3 as P Zero White hard, C4 as P Zero Yellow Medium, and C5 as P Zero Red soft.

Pirelli explained their choice with a press release: “The surface of the track that runs around the stadium is very smooth, exposing the tyres to moderate longitudinal and lateral forces.

Thermal degradation will be a major factor, as temperatures are expected to be very high, given that last year’s track temperature exceeded 55 °C. The surface was relaid in 2023 and, as with the other temporary Grand Prix circuits, grip levels will increase significantly the more the track rubbers-in across the weekend.

The presence of support races for the F1 Academy and Porsche Carrera Cup North America will only add to this phenomenon.

So far, the Miami Grand Prix has been a one-stop race, including last year’s. The Medium was the tyre of choice for the opening stint for 15 of the 20 drivers, before a switch mainly to the Hard, with just a couple of drivers opting for the Soft, which actually displayed relatively low degradation.

The performance differential between all three of last year’s compounds, C2, C3 and C4, was quite small. The strategy, particularly the timing of the pit stop, was affected by a Virtual Safety Car, which then morphed into a full Safety Car period.

It will be interesting to see if this year’s softer compounds will open the door to a two-stop strategy.

The Miami Grand Prix is the second of six Sprint format events on the calendar. Last year, a significant rule change was introduced, not to the actual format, but to the parc ferme regulations for these races.

Up until 2024, car set-up could not be altered as from the start of Sprint Qualifying, whereas since last year, parc ferme rules are suspended from the end of the Sprint Race to the start of qualifying for Sunday’s Grand Prix.

This means car set-up can be modified based on data the teams acquire during the Sprint race, which is really the first true opportunity for a simulation run under Grand Prix conditions, especially in terms of assessing car behaviour, particularly the behaviour of the tyre compound chosen for the short race.

The only key difference is the fuel load, as Sprint races only require one third of the fuel needed for the main event. However, teams all have simulation tools that allow them to effectively calculate how fuel weight affects tyre performance.”

The minimum starting pressures will be 24.5 psi (front) and 21.5 psi (rear).

2025 Miami Grand Prix – Weather Forecast

Friday, May 2nd – FP & Sprint Qualifying

Conditions: Pleasant with partial sunshine

Max. temperature: 30°C

Chance of rain: 1%

Saturday, May 3rd – Sprint Race & Main Qualifying

Conditions: Pleasant with partial sunshine

Max. temperature: 29°C

Chance of rain: 25%

Sunday, May 4th – Main Race

Conditions: Mainly cloudy with a couple of showers and a thunderstorm in the afternoon

Max. temperature: 30°C

Chance of rain: 66%

Who will be on the 2025 Miami Grand Prix podium?

The race could bring back some of the tendencies seen in Bahrain, where the slow corners benefited certain teams and hurt others.

Could Red Bull adjust well to the Miami circuit? It would definitely bring Verstappen into contention for the victory against McLaren’s Piastri and Norris.

and Ferrari could be on the cards for another podium finish, especially with George Russell and Charles Leclerc.

On his side, Hamilton desperately needs a strong weekend to build some confidence.

The podium prediction of the 2025 Miami Grand Prix is 1. , 2. Max Verstappen, 3. Charles Leclerc.

