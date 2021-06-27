2021 Styrian Grand Prix Race Results
Event: Styrian F1 Grand Prix
Track: Red Bull Ring
Weather: dry 26.8°C
Tarmac: dry 53.7°C
Humidity : 32.3.0%
Wind : 1.4 m/s SE
Pressure: 961.0 bar
Max Verstappen won his 14th F1 race at the 2021 French F1 GP today. He started from pole and won on the Red Bull Ring for the third time. It was his 4th win of the season. The Red Bull Racing team scored their 69th race win.
The start of the race was clear until turn 1 when Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc and PIerre Gasly's AlphaTauri collided, not much happened, but on the straight towards turn 3 Leclerc cut the left rear tyre with his front wing and had to pit to get a new one.
Gasly had an immediate puncture and could hardly brake enough for turn 3. He couldn't make it and collided with the Alfa Romeo of Antonio Giovinazzi and also hit the rear right of Nicholas Latifi's Williams, who also ended up with a puncture.
Pierre Gasly was able to drive back to the AlphaTauri, unfortunately the puncture had demolished the complete suspension and had to retire.
Daniel Ricciardo had an engine problem in lap 8 and lost several places in the McLaren. Sergio Perez overtook the McLaren of Lando Norris in lap 10 for P3. One lap later Valtteri Bottas did the same one lap later and Norris ended up on P5.
In lap 25 Hamilton almost lost control of the Mercedes coming out of turn 4. He had to correct an oversteer 2 times to not spin.
Nikita Mazepin was the first who did a normal pitstop to go to the hard tyres. George Russell pitted in lap 27 and was doing a great job driving behind Fernando Alonso's Alpine on P8. The British driver seemed to have hydraulic problem and the pitstop took a long time.
One lap later 3rd place driver Sergio Perez also pitted with the Red Bull, but had a slow pitstop. Bottas who was 4th did his pitstop one lap later and overtook Perez with a good pitstop.
His teammate Hamilton pitted one lap later and got a new set of hard tyres. Verstappen had not done his pitstop until then. The Dutchman switched from medium to hard tyres and kept the lead one lap later in lap 28 to drive to the finish.
Carlos Sainz was driving a great race for Ferrari and had won 6 places already on lap 45 and was driving on P6 behind Norris who was driving 13 sec. in front and 33s behind Perez on P5.
Verstappen was pulling away from Hamilton after his pitstop. The Dutchman was flying and pulled the gap from 4 to 12 seconds and there was nothing the British champion could do about it.
Perez who was 1.6s behind Bottas pitted in lap 55 to try and score an extra point for driving the fastest lap in the race.
In lap 70 Hamilton made a pitstop to get a set of soft tyres steel the extra point away from Perez for the fastest lap.
Classification 2021 Styrian F1 GP
|P
|No
|Driver
|Team
|Time
|Laps
|Grid
|Pts
|1
|33
| Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|01:22:18.925
|71
|1
|25
|2
|44
| Lewis Hamilton
|Mercedes
|+0 laps
|71
|2
|19
|3
|77
| Valtteri Bottas
|Mercedes
|+0 laps
|71
|5
|15
|4
|11
| Sergio Pérez
|Red Bull
|+0 laps
|71
|4
|12
|5
|4
| Lando Norris
|McLaren
|+1 lap
|70
|3
|10
|6
|55
| Carlos Sainz Jr.
|Ferrari
|+1 lap
|70
|12
|8
|7
|16
| Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|+1 lap
|70
|7
|6
|8
|18
| Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin
|+1 lap
|70
|9
|4
|9
|14
| Fernando Alonso
|Alpine
|+1 lap
|70
|8
|2
|10
|22
| Yuki Tsunoda
|AlphaTauri
|+1 lap
|70
|11
|1
|11
|7
| Kimi Räikkönen
|Alfa Romeo
|+1 lap
|70
|18
|0
|12
|5
| Sebastian Vettel
|Aston Martin
|+1 lap
|70
|14
|0
|13
|3
| Daniel Ricciardo
|McLaren
|+1 lap
|70
|13
|0
|14
|31
| Esteban Ocon
|Alpine
|+1 lap
|70
|17
|0
|15
|99
| Antonio Giovinazzi
|Alfa Romeo
|+1 lap
|70
|15
|0
|16
|47
| Mick Schumacher
|Haas
|+2 laps
|69
|19
|0
|17
|9
| Nikita Mazepin
|Haas
|+3 laps
|68
|20
|0
|18
|6
| Nicholas Latifi
|Williams
|+3 laps
|68
|16
|0
|DNF
|63
| George Russell
|Williams
|Hydraulics
|36
|10
|0
|DNF
|10
| Pierre Gasly
|AlphaTauri
|Collision
|1
|6
|0
Fastest lap: 1:07.058 min by Lewis Hamilton in the Mercedes W12 in lap 71
Stellar performance by Max. Good on him. Now before the Hammer haters get overly excited like mongooses in heat, keep in mind he has reduced a 43 point deficit to his rival down to 5 in the past. So several races to go and summer upgrades are due.
And by the way Brain, LORD means Legend Of Racing Drivers. Coined by me of course.
I now turn it over to our affable resident rodents. The 2 laboratory mice who's genes have been spliced. 😄
Take it away boys.
Hammer hater here fastest driver in the best all-round car,pole sitter shows Hama's how to drive the track leads from start to finish wins by a country mile,laps most of the pack,new sheriff in townwell done max more of the same next week please
Jaxman, great post. You are becoming way too much of a gentleman. Your LORD def is priceless., but you are now relegated to hopeaphobe status. The bad news is that Lewie's chances for 8/100 this season are fading, the good news is that we will have him to kick around again next year. Hopefully, he will smell a bit of McLaren exhaust. That would be a fitting end.
Lewis-What should i do , I cant match this pace,
Er just battle it out Lewis, in other words sod all we can do , if you cant drive any faster lol
Christian,that was textbook Max, Max, ah the car was beautiful today.
Lulu , will be having nightmares all week now, I love F1 , the older guard beginning to get slow, time to move on and sell watches or t shirts Lucy
Fair comment
I know your in a padded cell so cant see very much but We are in Summer NOW, upgrades please Jax lol,and the only upgrades Lucy gets are to his instagram and twitter accounts .
Hasn't the forum gone quiet since Max's great victory.whats that all about
my quote of the day goes to lulu.speaking to the team(any rain)
Uh, maybe because he has very few fans. More interesting, where are the BOTbashers?
Cant bash BOT today started 5th finished 3rd, he did better than Lewis in that respect hehe
Where are the BOTbashers, still laughing at his lack of ability to pull out of the pits, or the fact that with 2 laps to go he was 30 seconds behind his team mate in the same car.
At least he wasnt crying like a baby hamster , what can i do , what can i do , your so funny f1, rubbish but funny
prick,hamas was more than 30 behind max so whats you point (no pun intended pr...)
Maybe max fans have gone out for a few beers to celebrate and Lu fan is totally p o with the realisation that the bubble has burst for this season.lulu is running out of season s
No upgrade will make that Merc fster , its running like Berlin taxi after 600,000 kms, Come on Torger , i wanna sign today, er well lets hold back a few more weeks shall we lol
Shrop', IMO the post race interviews were much more interesting than a '4 cars finish on the lead lap' snoozer. ToteHam have given up, the doc's godson's confidence is growing every week and the rest of the guys are in 'I did the best that I could' mode. Even RIC wasn't smiling and Kimi was boring. BOT was the only driver who had fire in his eyes looking forward to next week. Even the post race posters seem bored (even Jaxman), and we're only 8 races in. smh
For Jax , incase his mind is confused (AGAIN)
Last four race wins:
Monaco: Red Bull
Baku: Red Bull
France: Red Bull
Styria: Red Bull
Bottas cant lose anything , i suggests he gets in Lulus head a bit, and Torger should keep off the sauce, as for Merc strategists, lololol---er just battle it out, where has it all gone wrong
If Hamster gets a contract out of Merc in next couple of months ill personally get in the Lab and run round the wheel in the cage like Jax is suggesting , id still be faster than Lulu was today
"If Hamster gets a contract out of Merc in next couple of months ill personally get in the Lab and run round the wheel in the cage like Jax is suggesting , id still be faster than Lulu was today"
Nah, the strategist would just screw up the litter change interval and bury you in doo-doo.
Torgers interview was terrible, he said we can do a better job next week , well why didn't you do it this week? babbling on about focus on 22 car , this yrs a new car new regs , its the same for everyone Torger, you muppet, Truth is Lewis cant drive fast enough to beat Max , nothing else to say im afraid .
Im actually glad Jax got in with first post on this thread, its the only 1st place Merc had this weekend smh
And JAX , Today we are being kind about Sir Kneel, but if he loses again next week watch out .
I just saw Jax in Spielberg buying Jagermeister for the crew. He'll get them going.
To much fecking yodelling thats Merc problem, , Upgrades lol
Oh look the chuckle brothers are in town
f1 your a bit like Lewis aren't you, well off the pace and whining like a knackered wheel bearing .