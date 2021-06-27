Event: Styrian F1 Grand Prix

Track: Red Bull Ring

Weather: dry 26.8°C

Tarmac: dry 53.7°C

Humidity : 32.3.0%

Wind : 1.4 m/s SE

Pressure: 961.0 bar

Max Verstappen won his 14th F1 race at the 2021 French F1 GP today. He started from pole and won on the Red Bull Ring for the third time. It was his 4th win of the season. The Red Bull Racing team scored their 69th race win.

The start of the race was clear until turn 1 when Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc and PIerre Gasly's AlphaTauri collided, not much happened, but on the straight towards turn 3 Leclerc cut the left rear tyre with his front wing and had to pit to get a new one.

Gasly had an immediate puncture and could hardly brake enough for turn 3. He couldn't make it and collided with the Alfa Romeo of Antonio Giovinazzi and also hit the rear right of Nicholas Latifi's Williams, who also ended up with a puncture.

Pierre Gasly was able to drive back to the AlphaTauri, unfortunately the puncture had demolished the complete suspension and had to retire.

Daniel Ricciardo had an engine problem in lap 8 and lost several places in the McLaren. Sergio Perez overtook the McLaren of Lando Norris in lap 10 for P3. One lap later Valtteri Bottas did the same one lap later and Norris ended up on P5.

In lap 25 Hamilton almost lost control of the Mercedes coming out of turn 4. He had to correct an oversteer 2 times to not spin.

Nikita Mazepin was the first who did a normal pitstop to go to the hard tyres. George Russell pitted in lap 27 and was doing a great job driving behind Fernando Alonso's Alpine on P8. The British driver seemed to have hydraulic problem and the pitstop took a long time.

One lap later 3rd place driver Sergio Perez also pitted with the Red Bull, but had a slow pitstop. Bottas who was 4th did his pitstop one lap later and overtook Perez with a good pitstop.

His teammate Hamilton pitted one lap later and got a new set of hard tyres. Verstappen had not done his pitstop until then. The Dutchman switched from medium to hard tyres and kept the lead one lap later in lap 28 to drive to the finish.

Carlos Sainz was driving a great race for Ferrari and had won 6 places already on lap 45 and was driving on P6 behind Norris who was driving 13 sec. in front and 33s behind Perez on P5.

Verstappen was pulling away from Hamilton after his pitstop. The Dutchman was flying and pulled the gap from 4 to 12 seconds and there was nothing the British champion could do about it.

Perez who was 1.6s behind Bottas pitted in lap 55 to try and score an extra point for driving the fastest lap in the race.

In lap 70 Hamilton made a pitstop to get a set of soft tyres steel the extra point away from Perez for the fastest lap.

Classification 2021 Styrian F1 GP

Fastest lap: 1:07.058 min by Lewis Hamilton in the Mercedes W12 in lap 71

