Second Free F1 Practice Results 2021 Styrian F1 GP (FP2)

Event: Styrian F1 Grand Prix

Track: Red Bull Ring

Weather: dry 24.1°C

Tarmac: dry 41.9°C

Humidity : 55.4%

Wind : 1.0 m/s E

Pressure: 938.2 bar

The second practice for the 2021 Styrian F1 Grand Prix started of under a threat of rain stayed dry the whole session. Everybody went out quickly to drive a few laps in the dry. Kimi Raikkonen was in front of everybody and set the first lap time to 1:09.363 min.

The AlphaTauri of Pierre Gasly was kept inside the garage to check an engine fault, that was discovered at the end of FP1.

After 10 minutes Carlos Sainz again spun the Ferrari. Now he lost control of the car in turn 4, because he went to wide and touched the gravel. At this moment Lewis Hamilton was the quickest on the hard tyres. The Mercedes driver lapped the track in 1:06.358 min. Max Verstappen was 2nd also on the hard tyres. Fernando Alonso was 3rd with the Alpine on medium tyres and Daniel Ricciardo was 4th with the McLaren on hard tyres.

The expected rain still didn't arrive and half way the session it was George Russell who lost control of the Williams, the cars was undamaged and Russell was able to drive back to the pits to do some checks. One moment later we saw Nikita Mazepin do the same manoeuvre as Sainz in turn 4. The Russian driver did a better spin and ended up in the gravel. He could drive out of the gravel by himself.

Valtteri Bottas had a strange moment when he drove away form his pit crew. The Finnish driver tried to warmup his rear tyres by driving away spinning the wheel, but lost control and spun the car in the pitlane. The McLaren mechanics were so nice to help him back pointing in the right direction to go on with his journey.

With 15 minutes to go Verstappen was still quickest with a 1:05.412 min. His first teammate Ricciardo was 2nd and Alpine driver Esteban Ocon was 3rd, both on 0.3s behind the Dutchman. Kimi Raikkonen drove the most laps this session.

The quickest lap time of last years FP2 was driven by Sergio Perez. The Mexican driver then clocked a 1:04.867 min with the Racing Point (pink Mercedes).

FP2 Times Table 2021 Styrian GP

