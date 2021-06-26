Third Free Practice Results 2021 Styrian F1 GP

Third Free F1 Practice Results 2021 Styrian F1 GP (FP3)
26 June 2021 by    2 min read

Event: Styrian F1 Grand Prix
Track: Red Bull Ring

Max Verstappen of the Netherlands driving the (33) Red Bull Racing RB16B Honda comes into the Pitlane during practice

Weather: dry  21.9°C
Tarmac: dry  48.8°C
Humidity : 47.2%
Wind : 0.2 m/s NE
Pressure: 940.2 bar

In the third practice for the 2021 Styrian F1 Grand Prix not much happened until 20 minutes had passed. In the first 20 minutes only 8 drivers had set a lap time. Up till then surprisingly George Russell had set the fastest lap time in the Williams on medium tyres. The British driver lapped the Red Bull Ring in 1:06.454. Fernando Alonso was 2nd on +0.232s.

With 20 minutes to go Max Verstappen was quickest again. His fastest lap time on soft tyres was 1:09.971. Lewis Hamilton was 2nd in the Mercedes also on soft tyres +0.396s slower and Pierre Gasly with soft tyres on 3rd place in the AlphaTauri on +0.719s on Verstappen.

Hamilton's teammate Valtteri Bottas was 4th on +0.727s also on softs and Verstappen's teammate Sergio Perez was 5th on +0.823s but drove that lap time on the mediums.

Hamilton was showed the fight is on and drove the quickest lap in the end beating Verstappen by 0.204s. Bottas who was 3rd quickest also could keep the Red Bull of Perez 0.2s behind him.

FP3 Times Table 2021 Styrian GP

PNoDriverTeamLap TimeP1  GapLapsTyres
144Lewis HamiltonMercedes1:04,36919🔴S (C4)
233Max VerstappenRed Bull1:04,5730,20416🔴S (C4)
377Valtteri BottasMercedes1:04,8320,46325🔴S (C4)
411Sergio PérezRed Bull1:05,0260,65721🔴S (C4)
522Yuki TsunodaAlphaTauri1:05,1500,78123🔴S (C4)
610Pierre GaslyAlphaTauri1:05,2980,92922🔴S (C4)
716Charles LeclercFerrari1:05,3400,97121🔴S (C4)
814Fernando AlonsoAlpine1:05,4001,03124🔴S (C4)
918Lance StrollAston Martin1:05,4451,07618🔴S (C4)
105Sebastian VettelAston Martin1:05,4921,12320🔴S (C4)
1199Antonio GiovinazziAlfa Romeo1:05,5561,18724🔴S (C4)
1231Esteban OconAlpine1:05,6761,30722🔴S (C4)
1355Carlos Sainz Jr.Ferrari1:05,6981,32922🔴S (C4)
1463George RussellWilliams1:05,8631,49423🔴S (C4)
157Kimi RäikkönenAlfa Romeo1:05,9421,57325🔴S (C4)
1647Mick SchumacherHaas1:05,9921,62324🔴S (C4)
173Daniel RicciardoMcLaren1:06,1161,74720🔴S (C4)
186Nicholas LatifiWilliams1:06,1191,75022🔴S (C4)
194Lando NorrisMcLaren1:06,6542,28519🟡M (C3)
209Nikita MazepinHaas1:06,6922,32322🔴S (C4)

