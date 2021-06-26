F1 Styrian GP qualifying analysis by Peter Windsor

Max Verstappen and the Red Bull-Honda were peerless during qualifying for the Styrian GP, demonstrating advantages in top speed; braking and balance on both fast and slow corners; and with changing fuel loads. Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton pushed Max hard.

The Brit will start alongside him - and a brilliant P3 (with Mercedes' Valtteri Bottas serving a three-place grid penalty thanks to his Friday spin in the pit lane) is McLaren-Mercedes' Lando Norris. Special mention, too, should go to Williams-Mercedes' George Russell, who failed to make Q3 by just 0.01sec. Peter Windsor reports.

