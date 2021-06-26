F1 Styrian GP qualifying analysis by Peter Windsor

Max Verstappen and the Red Bull-Honda were peerless during qualifying for the Styrian GP, demonstrating advantages in top speed; braking and balance on both fast and slow corners; and with changing fuel loads. Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton pushed Max hard.
The Brit will start alongside him - and a brilliant P3 (with Mercedes' Valtteri Bottas serving a three-place grid penalty thanks to his Friday spin in the pit lane) is McLaren-Mercedes' Lando Norris. Special mention, too, should go to Williams-Mercedes' George Russell, who failed to make Q3 by just 0.01sec. Peter Windsor reports.
Ricciardo is being really shown up by Norris. He is not as good as he thinks he is. He was able to brake late with the Red Bull car but the media keeps calling him the last of the great brakers. He hasn't done that with Renault or McLaren.