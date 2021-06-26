Bugatti Chiron VS Red Bull F1 Car: DRAG RACE

Get ready for our greatest drag race EVER… Bugatti Chiron vs Red Bull F1 Car!! We’re sure we don’t need to tell you, but the stats on both of these cars are out of this world! Starting with the Chiron, it’s powered by a humungous 8-litre quad-turbo W16, which pumps out an astronomical 1,500hp & 1,600Nm of torque! It’s pretty heavy though, weighing in at 1,995kg.

And then we come to the F1 car. This is no ordinary F1 car though - it’s the 2011 world-championship winning RB7! Powered by a 2.4-litre naturally-aspirated V8, it can put down 750hp. Think it’s therefore at a disadvantage compared to the Chiron’s huge W16? Well don’t forget it’s built out of carbon fibre and weighs just 650kg!

