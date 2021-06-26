Hamilton hints he wants Bottas as teammate for next season
Jun.26 - The question of who Lewis Hamilton's teammate will be in 2022 is still "open", according to Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff.
The seven time world champion said this week that his own contract talks with Wolff have now begun. Wolff said on Friday that Hamilton, 36, is "very hungry" to continue.
But Hamilton also hinted that he doesn't want to be paired with countryman George Russell next year, declaring that he doesn't see why the current situation "needs to change".
The Briton is currently paired with Valtteri Bottas, whose future was already under a dark cloud when he spun after practicing a pitstop in the pitlane on Friday, narrowly missing McLaren mechanics.
The stewards reacted mercilessly, adding two penalty points to the Finn's license and dropping him three places down Sunday's grid.
As for his current contract situation, 31-year-old Bottas said that sort of uncertainty is "not new to me".
"Everyone knows how this sport works," he said.
"If you have good results, then you deserve it. If you fail, and the team feels the need to change drivers, then they change drivers. That's how it works."
When asked about Hamilton's support for Bottas, Wolff admitted that the seven time world champion is "in the inner circle of decision-making" at Mercedes.
He continued: "When I speak to Valtteri, it's open. And when I speak to George, it's very much open because I don't want to have any hidden agendas.
"We need to evaluate the situation for the future," Wolff admitted. "Valterri had some really good weekends but also some off weekends. We just need to minimise those and then we will take a decision.
"But whatever decision we will be taking - Valterri or George - the person that is involved will be hearing that first, and that is the driver."
The "in the inner circle of decision-making"Lewis is basically saying unless VB is re signed, I might stop racing, which he may do anyway Do yourself a favour Torger and stop telling porkies .
"But whatever decision we will be taking - Valterri or George - the person that is involved will be hearing that first, and that is the driver.", Well maybe Lucy might know about it first lol
Lewis has a secret, that says a lot about his personality and business acumen I shall reveal it later.
Wolff speak with forked tongue
Lewis does not want Russel as a tram
Mate at any cost. VB is. A easy safe option Hamilton knows he can beat him. Russel
Is a nightmare fir Hamilton. Ie. Is george 400th of a second faster than Lewis. Merc now need to look at the new breed coming through, norris Russel etc. For me
Loving f1 all I want to see and to be answered is . Is it Lewis or the car? And if Russel can smash VB that easy then I think we all know. If merc choose Russel Hamilton retires . Just my own view
agreed
Aaa....No. Bottas gotta go. Hammer should know better by now. Bot is costing the team valuable points, as in money! This statement makes Lewis look insecure. Which is exactly what the Fly aka Pinky is alluding to, and doesn't take a genius to figure out. Your big reveal has been outed sonny Fly. And do yourself a favor and stop with the wishful thinking that Hammer is leaving F1 soon. Classic psychological projection! 😏
Now what is this fixation with Boy George? Any number of drivers could've done what he did in the Merc last year so nothing special about him so far and he's not owed anything. He's young and has much maturing to do. Even the Bulls have moved away from their young driver mantra and went for experience with Perez; which is obviously paying dividends. Gasly deserves a top teir drive. The man even has "gas" in his name, which seems to cause a high octane right foot. Lol
Again...this is a business!
Jaxie, again, if Sir lewis does his 8/100 this season he will leave. At this point that is doubtful. BTW BOTbasher, I know that he does MB no good but he did out-qualify the whiner (pun intended).
Dont bother the Jackster, hell be to busy getting his invoice paid by 44IP to reply here, Lewis hired him to win the watch case, look how that turned out, Jaxes advice cannot be relied upon , in or out of court, there just to much , whats the word?, oh yes Bull, and Lulus had enough of them this season already
Oops, forgot about your new found reverence for GAS. Yep, he got a Marko beat down and deserves better, but he does get to use the Honda cheater motor.
Er I think not , , the trouble with Hamster is , he thinks he can win at everything, and never lose , mmmmm I will reveal a big loss for him very soon( ok a story but that few will be familiar with im sure), and Jax , one minute your saying a point for fastest lap doesn't matter , Now your saying VB is costing the team money and points, a foolish back track, Any number of drivers , mmmm well NOT any number of drivers were able to, due to contracts so again , another foolish statement, Merc need succession drivers , thats what GR is, hes ready now last yr proved it, so another foolish statement, you do follow F1 dont you ? Im beginning to wonder ...!
Get back to driving that Taxi , because your racking up points on your fools licence here .
Oh so you're insinuation wasn't about insecurity, but ego. My bad for thinking you were a tiny bit smarter than this Fly Lol. This and the rest of your attempted retort only proves why I christened you Pinky. Your capacity for context and comprehension is seriously limited. I mean bringing up succession with Georgie boy after I clearly highlighted the RedBull/Perez example is either dyslexia or ignorance. Lol smh.
Not good Lulu , not good , sorry i nearly forgot to add smh to this post
Lewis Hamilton's winning streak has ended after losing a three-year legal battle to block a luxury Swiss watchmaker from trademarking the name 'Hamilton'.
The Formula One world champion was slapped down after trying to prevent Hamilton International from registering its brand in Europe.
The EU Intellectual Property Office threw out his case and said he had no 'natural right' to the name, which the watchmaker has been using since the 19th Century.
It pointed out the established firm, which has been worn by celebrities including Elvis Presley, has had 'Hamilton' on its accessories well before the 30-year-old racer was born.
The EU Intellectual Property Office threw out his case and said he had no 'natural right' to the name, which the watchmaker has been using since the 19th Century. Pictured: The original Hamilton factory in Lancaster, Pennsylvania
Hamilton International was founded decades before F1 star was born
Hamilton was founded in 1892 when it opened its original factory in Lancaster, Pennsylvania, where it was headquartered for 111 years.
The company claims its watches established a strong track record for accuracy and helped reduce accidents on the railways by synchronising the timing on the rails.
In the early 20th Century, Hamilton provided watches to the US Airmail service and to this day is the Official Timekeeper of the Red Bull Air Race World Championship.
Hamilton also claims to be Hollywood's go-to watch brand for movies since one of the timepieces first appeared in 1932 in the Marlene Dietrich movie 'Shanghai Express'.
Elvis Presley wore the firm's Ventura watch in his musical comedy Blue Hawaii.
In 1974 Hamilton was bought by the Swatch Group, based in Switzerland.
Hamilton International's trademark effectively gives them exclusive rights to use the name brand on accessories across the continent.
It prompted lawyers for the Mercedes star's company, 44IP, to try to void the application.
They claimed it had been filed in 'bad faith,' thwarted 'fair competition' and had not even been put to use.
Hamilton International, part of the Swatch Group, hit back with evidence that they have been selling watches bearing the name since 1892.
The European Union Intellectual Property Office (EUIPO) ruled in their favour and have now refused the racing driver's company's request to cancel the trademark.
In its ruling, the EUIPO said: 'The argument relating to the IP rights of the racing driver 'Lewis Hamilton' fails.
'The contested mark consists solely of one word 'HAMILTON', and not 'LEWIS HAMILTON'. It is a rather common surname in English-speaking countries.
'There is no "natural right" for a person to have his or her own name registered as a trademark, when that would infringe third parties' rights.
'Even the cancellation applicant explicitly accepted that the contested mark 'HAMILTON' had been used since 1892, i.e. even before the date of birth of "Lewis Hamilton" as a natural person.
'No bad faith can be found on the part of the EU trademark proprietor. In fact, the EU trademark proprietor demonstrated a significant economic activity in the horological field since 1892.'
The decision was handed down by the EUIPO's Board of Appeal last month after the initial cancellation application was refused in December last year.
The hearing was told 44IP, named after the Mercedes driver's race number, are attempting to trademark the name 'Lewis Hamilton' for a number of goods including watches, smartwatches and jewellery and Hamilton International are opposing the move.
Hadn't heard that but I believe it .
Sounds to me like the watch people should be telling Sir Lewis to stop using THEIR name, not vice versa. LOL
Not quite the mr nice guy persona he likes to portray, but if it makes him happy , i mean how did he ever think he was going to win that one , sounds to me like the guy has disappeared up his own arse of self importance .and to top it off the watch company sponsor the Red Bull Air race, again, you couldn't make it up, im surprised the f1 press haven't got hold of this farce, but and i suppose its more fun talking about lewis getting a thrashing from RB , i don't want to kick him when hes down but, its just so easy i cant help myself at the moment .
Now who can i sue for using my surname? , let me see smh smh smh
agree there dick hamilton should go get a haircut and leave the racing to guys that are interested in it.any truth in the rumour that MB had the mirrors adjusted so dick would stop admiring himself and watch out for the fastest guy in f1 passing by
Great comment, but it 'faster guys'.....plural. LOL
Jaxo, sometimes you confuse me, but that is not so difficult. Do you not understand that inflated egos and insecurity are often related? Based on your guy's comments and lifestyle it appears that he has an abundance of both. He's still a damned good racer, but he is not the second coming.
Guys who cares about your personal beef with each other. Let’s get back to the racing. Hamilton is crying and making every excuse. How fast are they on the straight. Jeez for the last 6 years he’s had a Missile under him. Let’s get GR in that merc, question is if he beats LH in qualy and the race. What will
LH be saying after?
trust me this isnt beef, this banter and humour, this is what youd call a polite forum , others are so kind when idiotic statements are made
Urggggggm Hamiltons twitter info---- Based Diet. Love Animals. Constantly searching for my purpose, for adventure, open-mindedness and positivity
Sounds like Mr nice guy , ahhh i think not , excuse me while i go and be sick
Here,here
Sounds like a high school girl's entry in a friend's yearbook. Do high schools still have yearbooks?
Merc in a right mess in Q3,under pressure obviously, but the real issue is , Lucy just doesnt know when to quit, losing in F1 , losing in XTREME E, recently losing in court , not a good year for mr goody two shoes .
Gotta agree with that
Merc in a right mess in Q3 , and Hamster losing in F1, Losing in extremeE and now losing in court, not his best year , some guys just don't know when to quit
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-8966063/Lewis-Hamilton-loses-three-year-legal-battle-ban-luxury-watchmakers-Hamilton-brand.html
Come on Jax, cheer your man up smh smh
Now you're just piling on.....LOL
Im sure MB will reward Lewis for all his hard work with a cast iron 3 yr contract , written up by Jaxes legal department, NOT .....ahhhh i havnt felt this good in days finally getting Mr Goodhair and Curly out of my head, btw they had a shocker today
hamas was a pitiful sight today in the post quali interviews walking around behind max during maxs interview seeking to steal the limelight.not the first time either.max is getting used to winning im sure red bull are coaching well in how to deal with the situation.best response here is to totally ignore him.
Yep, I think that got the message through lol
And outqualified by bottas,even more pressure applied
Great comment, but it 'faster guys'.....plural. LOLn .IN response to ROR the more the merriermm
edit the more the merrier
anyone writing the book/film the rise and fall of lewis perrin
I didnt get where I am today, ah a classic
Ha ha looking forward to the main event
Wolff speak with forked tongue