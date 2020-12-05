Third Free F1 Practice Results 2020 Sakhir GP

Third Free F1 Practice Results Sakhir F1 GP (FP3)

F1 Race Event: Sakhir F1 GP
Race Track: Bahrain Outer Track Circuit

Alexander Albon driving the Red Bull RB16

Weather: dry  24.7°C
Tarmac: dry  28.4°C
Humidity : 73.8%
Wind : 0.3 m/s E
Pressure: 1011.9 bar

The quickest lap times in the third and final practice for the Sakhir GP was again between Red Bull and Mercedes.

George Russell who topped both practice sessions on Friday for Mercedes couldn't do the same this practice. The pace analysis shows that things could be very tight tomorrow with Red Bull and Mercedes during the race.

Pietro Fittipaldi and Jack Aitken are making their qualifying debuts for Haas and Williams later today.

Max Verstappen was quickest in the end. The Red Bull Racing driver was 0.565s quicker than his team mate Alex Albon who is driving the same car, but drove his fastest lap on medium tyres.

A big surprise this session was Pierre Gasly who was 3rd fastest. Gasly always performs very well in Bahrain.

The quickest lap of yesterday during FP1 and FP2 was 0:54.546 min driven by Russell.

FP3 Times Table 2020 Sakhir GP

Pos No Driver Team Lap Time 1st Gap Laps Tyres
1 33 Max Verstappen Red Bull 0:54.064 23 S (C4)
2 77 Valtteri Bottas Mercedes 0:54.270 +0.206s 20 S (C4)
3 10 Pierre Gasly AlphaTauri 0:54.427 +0.363s 24 S (C4)
4 31 Esteban Ocon Renault 0:54.453 +0.389s 21 S (C4)
5 4 Lando Norris McLaren 0:54.606 +0.542s 15 S (C4)
6 23 Alexander Albon Red Bull 0:54.629 +0.565s 22 M (C3)
7 63 George Russell Mercedes 0:54.664 +0.600s 20 S (C4)
8 11 Sergio Pérez Racing Point 0:54.678 +0.614s 20 S (C4)
9 18 Lance Stroll Racing Point 0:54.693 +0.629s 18 S (C4)
10 55 Carlos Sainz Jr. McLaren 0:54.720 +0.656s 16 S (C4)
11 99 Antonio Giovinazzi Alfa Romeo 0:54.845 +0.781s 20 S (C4)
12 26 Daniil Kvyat AlphaTauri 0:54.850 +0.786s 23 S (C4)
13 16 Charles Leclerc Ferrari 0:54.854 +0.790s 21 S (C4)
14 3 Daniel Ricciardo Renault 0:54.857 +0.793s 15 S (C4)
15 5 Sebastian Vettel Ferrari 0:54.858 +0.794s 17 S (C4)
16 7 Kimi Räikkönen Alfa Romeo 0:55.171 +1.107s 20 S (C4)
17 20 Kevin Magnussen Haas 0:55.347 +1.283s 19 S (C4)
18 6 Nicholas Latifi Williams 0:55.493 +1.429s 21 S (C4)
19 51 Pietro Fittipaldi Haas 0:55.666 +1.602s 21 S (C4)
20 89 Jack Aitken Williams 0:55.670 +1.606s 23 S (C4)

