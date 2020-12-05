Third Free F1 Practice Results Sakhir F1 GP (FP3)

F1 Race Event: Sakhir F1 GP

Race Track: Bahrain Outer Track Circuit

Weather: dry 24.7°C

Tarmac: dry 28.4°C

Humidity : 73.8%

Wind : 0.3 m/s E

Pressure: 1011.9 bar

The quickest lap times in the third and final practice for the Sakhir GP was again between Red Bull and Mercedes.

George Russell who topped both practice sessions on Friday for Mercedes couldn't do the same this practice. The pace analysis shows that things could be very tight tomorrow with Red Bull and Mercedes during the race.

Pietro Fittipaldi and Jack Aitken are making their qualifying debuts for Haas and Williams later today.

Max Verstappen was quickest in the end. The Red Bull Racing driver was 0.565s quicker than his team mate Alex Albon who is driving the same car, but drove his fastest lap on medium tyres.

A big surprise this session was Pierre Gasly who was 3rd fastest. Gasly always performs very well in Bahrain.

The quickest lap of yesterday during FP1 and FP2 was 0:54.546 min driven by Russell.

FP3 Times Table 2020 Sakhir GP

