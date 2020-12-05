F1 Qualifying Results 2020 Sakhir Grand Prix

5 December 2020 by
F1 Qualifying Results 2020 Sakhir Grand Prix & Pole Position

F1 Race Event: Sakhir F1 GP
Race Track: Bahrain Outer Track Circuit

Valtteri Bottas
Formula One - Mercedes-AMG Petronas Motorsport, Sakhir GP 2020

Weather: dry  24.0°C
Tarmac: dry  26.7°C
Humidity : 42.3%
Wind : 1.3 m/s W
Pressure: 1012.1 bar

Valtteri Bottas scored his 16th F1 pole position of his career, during the 2020 Sakhir Grand Prix qualifying session today. The Mercedes driver will start from P1 for the first time in his career at Bahrain. It was the 126th pole for the Mercedes team.

Q1
The drivers were very worried about traffic during qualifying on the short and quick track in the desert. Except for Alfa Romeo driver Antonio Giovinazzi, we saw the The usual cars didn't made it to be quick enough to get into Q2. Except the driver in it were different today. Nicholas Latifi will not be a happy chap, being beaten by first-timer Jack Aitken.

Q2
In this session the time differences were unbelievable close. Carlos Sainz and George Russell only were 0.001s apart. In the first stint six drivers tried to get to Q3 on medium tyres, but 4 had to switch to soft tyres to not be eliminated. Only George Russell and Valtteri Bottas made it to Q3 on the medium tyres.

It was an amazing sight to see that the top 10 was less than 0.3s apart. Lando Norris, Esteban Ocon and Alex Albon were surprisingly to slow.

Q3
Bottas was the first to hunt for his 16th career pole and drove a 53.760s, but Verstappen gone even quicker and after the first stint he was on top with 53.591s. Both Mercedes drivers did a second run in the first stint and Bottas found how to go faster to time a 53.377s which was P1.

In the second stint all cars except the Ferrari of Charles Leclerc went out again with a new set soft tyres. Verstappen did improve his time but it was not enough to get P1 back.

Qualifying Times 2020 Sakhir GP

Pos No Driver Team Q1 Q2 Q3 Laps
1 77 Valtteri Bottas Mercedes 0:53,904 0:53,803 0:53,377 24
2 63 George Russell Mercedes 0:54,160 0:53,819 0:53,403 25
3 33 Max Verstappen Red Bull 0:54,037 0:53,647 0:53,433 17
4 16 Charles Leclerc Ferrari 0:54,249 0:53,825 0:53,613 21
5 11 Sergio Pérez Racing Point 0:54,236 0:53,787 0:53,790 17
6 26 Daniil Kvyat AlphaTauri 0:54,346 0:53,856 0:53,906 26
7 3 Daniel Ricciardo Renault 0:54,388 0:53,871 0:53,957 15
8 55 Carlos Sainz Jr. McLaren 0:54,450 0:53,818 0:54,010 20
9 10 Pierre Gasly AlphaTauri 0:54,207 0:53,941 0:54,154 28
10 18 Lance Stroll Racing Point 0:54,595 0:53,840 0:54,200 19
11 31 Esteban Ocon Renault 0:54,309 0:53,995 13
12 23 Alexander Albon Red Bull 0:54,620 0:54,026 12
13 5 Sebastian Vettel Ferrari 0:54,301 0:54,175 17
14 99 Antonio Giovinazzi Alfa Romeo 0:54,523 0:54,377 14
15 4 Lando Norris McLaren 0:54,194 15
16 20 Kevin Magnussen Haas 0:54,705 9
17 6 Nicholas Latifi Williams 0:54,796 11
18 89 Jack Aitken Williams 0:54,892 9
19 7 Kimi Räikkönen Alfa Romeo 0:54,963 11
20 51 Pietro Fittipaldi Haas 0:55,426 11

Check out more items on this website about:

What's your F1 fan opinion?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Please follow our commenting guidelines.