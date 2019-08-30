Lap Times 2nd Free Practice 2019 Belgian F1 GP

Lap Times 2nd Free Practice 2019 Belgian F1 GP

Both Ferrari cars in the pits
credit: @Scuderia Ferrari Press Office

Event: Belgian Grand Prix
Track: Circuit de Spa-Franchorchamps

Weather: Dry 23.9-°C
Tarmac: Dry 39.6-°C
Humidity: 42.4%
Wind: 2.6 m/s W
Pressure: 974.2 bar

In the second free practice for the Belgian Formula 1 Grand Prix both Ferrari drivers were quick ride away and showed that their pace of FP1 wasn't for nothing. In the first part all teams expect for Williams used the yellow medium tyres to get some mileage under perfect weather circumstances.

Lewis Hamilton told his team that his helmet was leaking and he got dust and sand in his eyes. He came in with the Mercedes to replace his helmet. A few minutes later, after 30 minutes Max Verstappen told his team he was losing power and also came in for an engine check.


With 53 minutes on the clock Sebastian Vettel had fitted a set of red soft tyres and drove a 1:44.753 min. One lap later Sergiop Pérez showed why Spa is his favourite track and was only 0.3 sec slower in the Racing Point than Vettel. Racing Point has brought a new front wing that took a while to get through the FIA crash test, but seems to be a good upgrade.

With 20 minutes to go Lance Stroll was telling his team on the radio that something is burning behind his seat in his back. He went back to the Racing Point garage to let the mechanics check it out. Max Verstappen told his Red Bull team that the engine braking was perfect still.

With 10 minutes to go Charles Lecerc was quickest with a 1:44.123 min. His team mate Vettel behind him on 0.630s and followed by Bottas (+0.846s) and Hamilton (+0.892s).

Perez had a lot bigger problem when with 5 minutes to go his engine failed and flames came out of his exhaust at Brussel corner. At the time it happened he was flying and even was quicker than Verstappen who drove on the slower medium tyres. The session got red flagged and all cars came in to call it a day.

Last years quickest FP2 time was driven by Kimi Raikkonen in the Ferrari SF71H. The Finnish driver clocked a 1:43.355 min.

Al lot of drivers have used new power unit elements and some of them will get a lot of penalties after qualifying. The grid position calculations will shake thing up a lot.

✅ Check out 2019 Used F1 Power Unit Elements

FP2 Lap Times 2019 Belgian GP

PosNoDriverTeamLap Time1st GapLapsTyres
116Charles LeclercFerrari1:44.12328Soft
25Sebastian VettelFerrari1:44.753+0.630s30Soft
377Valtteri BottasMercedes1:44.969+0.846s28Soft
444Lewis HamiltonMercedes1:45.015+0.892s26Soft
511Sergio PérezRacing Point1:45.117+0.994s25Soft
633Max VerstappenRed Bull1:45.394+1.271s20Medium
77Kimi RäikkönenAlfa Romeo1:45.708+1.585s25Soft
818Lance StrollRacing Point1:45.732+1.609s21Soft
93Daniel RicciardoRenault1:45.735+1.612s26Soft
1023Alexander AlbonRed Bull1:45.771+1.648s21Soft
1155Carlos Sainz Jr.McLaren1:45.999+1.876s28Soft
128Romain GrosjeanHaas1:46.120+1.997s21Soft
1327Nico HülkenbergRenault1:46.209+2.086s26Soft
1426Daniil KvyatToro Rosso1:46.214+2.091s24Soft
154Lando NorrisMcLaren1:46.258+2.135s29Soft
1699Antonio GiovinazziAlfa Romeo1:46.328+2.205s24Soft
1710Pierre GaslyToro Rosso1:46.374+2.251s28Soft
1820Kevin MagnussenHaas1:46.399+2.276s21Soft
1963George RussellWilliams1:47.887+3.764s30Soft
2088Robert KubicaWilliams1:48.331+4.208s32Soft

Share this on social media:

One F1 fan comment on “Lap Times 2nd Free Practice 2019 Belgian F1 GP

Share your F1 fan opinion!

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Please follow our commenting guidelines.


Previous Post
Next Post
Check out more:
Check out more about:

Related Content

Last 30 F1 Results items:

See older posts in our F1 Archive »

Get Big Discounts on F1 events

Get Tickets cheaper at F1-Fansite.com
Current Early Booking Discounts are:
Italy		10% Discount
Singapore		Available
Russia		Special Offers
Japan		50% Sold Out
Mexico		Available
United States		Special Offers
Brazil		Available
Abu Dhabi		20% Discount
2020 F1 Season
Australia		Available
vietnam flag VietnamAvailable
Monaco		Available
Canada		Available
Austria		20% Discount
Hungary		15% Discount
Check out all events in our F1 Tickets store »

Win 2 Grand Prix Tickets 🏆

Join our F1-Fansite.com 2019 Poule. Predict race classifications against other F1 fans & win great prices!

Join FREE F1 Poule
See all F1 News »

Latest Video update

See all F1 Videos »

Newest Pictures

See all F1 Pictures »

Newest Sound or Podcast

Listen to all F1 Sounds & Podcasts »

Last 3 commented posts