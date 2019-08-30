Lap Times 2nd Free Practice 2019 Belgian F1 GP

Event: Belgian Grand Prix

Track: Circuit de Spa-Franchorchamps

Weather: Dry 23.9-°C

Tarmac: Dry 39.6-°C

Humidity: 42.4%

Wind: 2.6 m/s W

Pressure: 974.2 bar

In the second free practice for the Belgian Formula 1 Grand Prix both Ferrari drivers were quick ride away and showed that their pace of FP1 wasn't for nothing. In the first part all teams expect for Williams used the yellow medium tyres to get some mileage under perfect weather circumstances.

Lewis Hamilton told his team that his helmet was leaking and he got dust and sand in his eyes. He came in with the Mercedes to replace his helmet. A few minutes later, after 30 minutes Max Verstappen told his team he was losing power and also came in for an engine check.





With 53 minutes on the clock Sebastian Vettel had fitted a set of red soft tyres and drove a 1:44.753 min. One lap later Sergiop Pérez showed why Spa is his favourite track and was only 0.3 sec slower in the Racing Point than Vettel. Racing Point has brought a new front wing that took a while to get through the FIA crash test, but seems to be a good upgrade.

With 20 minutes to go Lance Stroll was telling his team on the radio that something is burning behind his seat in his back. He went back to the Racing Point garage to let the mechanics check it out. Max Verstappen told his Red Bull team that the engine braking was perfect still.

With 10 minutes to go Charles Lecerc was quickest with a 1:44.123 min. His team mate Vettel behind him on 0.630s and followed by Bottas (+0.846s) and Hamilton (+0.892s).

Perez had a lot bigger problem when with 5 minutes to go his engine failed and flames came out of his exhaust at Brussel corner. At the time it happened he was flying and even was quicker than Verstappen who drove on the slower medium tyres. The session got red flagged and all cars came in to call it a day.

Last years quickest FP2 time was driven by Kimi Raikkonen in the Ferrari SF71H. The Finnish driver clocked a 1:43.355 min.

Al lot of drivers have used new power unit elements and some of them will get a lot of penalties after qualifying. The grid position calculations will shake thing up a lot.

Check out 2019 Used F1 Power Unit Elements

FP2 Lap Times 2019 Belgian GP

Share this on social media: