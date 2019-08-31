Lap Times 3rd Free Practice 2019 Belgian F1 GP

Lap Times 3rd Free Practice 2019 Belgian F1 GP

Event: Belgian Grand Prix
Track: Circuit de Spa-Franchorchamps

Weather: Dry 26.2-28.1°C
Tarmac: Dry 34.8-38.3°C
Humidity: 51.5-41.0%
Wind: 2.3 m/s W
Pressure: 966.9 bar

The third an final practice was kicked-off by Williams driver Robert Kubica. The Polish driver clocked the first lap time of the session at the famous Spa-Franchorchamps track. He recorded a lap time of 1:50.877 min. Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc was the second to set a lap time. The driver from Monaco put in a time of 1:44.789, which was over 6 seconds faster than the Williams driver. Leclerc's team mate Sebastian Vettel was also on the Ardenne track and improved that time with 0.132s to be quickest. All drivers were using the soft (red) tyre compound.

37 minutes into the session Pierre Gasly, who was demoted to Toro Rosso during the summer brake, told his "new" team on the radio that he lost the mirror glass of his left mirror. At that time Max Verstappen was driving his first timed lap and seemed to testing a different front and rear wing.


Halfway the FP3 session was red flagged and stopped when Lewis Hamilton surprisingly lost control of the Mercedes W10 in turn 12. He crashed quite hard with the left-front of the Mercedes into the tyre barrier. The British driver was unhurt and brought back to the pits with the medical car and would not return on the track. The 5 time champ only drove 4 laps around Spa.

It took almost 15 minutes before the session was restarted. At 12:47 local time the final session was restarted. The teams only had 12:45 min left on the clock to try out their qualifying setup.

At the end Leclerc came out as quickest and his team mate Vettel on P2. Ferrari for sure is favourite to score pole. Valtteri Bottas was 3rd quickest and right on the tail of Vettel with a gap of only 0.46s, while Mercedes mechanics will have to work hard to fix the damaged W10 of Hamilton to even compete for pole.

Best of the rest was Renault driver Daniel Ricciardo in the RS19. He was 4th quickest and only 0.768 seconds slower than Leclerc.

The fastest lap time of last years FP3 was a 1:42.661 min driven by Sebastian Vettel in the Ferrari SF71H.

FP3 Lap Times 2019 Belgian GP

PosNoDriverTeamLap Time1st GapLapsTyres
116Charles LeclercFerrari1:44.2069Soft
25Sebastian VettelFerrari1:44.657+0.451s12Soft
377Valtteri BottasMercedes1:44.703+0.497s11Soft
43Daniel RicciardoRenault1:44.974+0.768s10Soft
533Max VerstappenRed Bull1:45.312+1.106s11Soft
611Sergio PérezRacing Point1:45.521+1.315s12Soft
744Lewis HamiltonMercedes1:45.566+1.360s4Soft
87Kimi RäikkönenAlfa Romeo1:45.659+1.453s13Soft
999Antonio GiovinazziAlfa Romeo1:45.688+1.482s13Soft
1010Pierre GaslyToro Rosso1:45.752+1.546s15Soft
118Romain GrosjeanHaas1:45.806+1.600s15Soft
1227Nico HülkenbergRenault1:45.855+1.649s11Soft
1320Kevin MagnussenHaas1:46.004+1.798s15Soft
1455Carlos Sainz Jr.McLaren1:46.017+1.811s14Soft
154Lando NorrisMcLaren1:46.270+2.064s13Soft
1618Lance StrollRacing Point1:46.379+2.173s11Soft
1726Daniil KvyatToro Rosso1:46.642+2.436s13Soft
1863George RussellWilliams1:47.858+3.652s14Soft
1988Robert KubicaWilliams1:48.350+4.144s14Soft
2023Alexander AlbonRed Bull1:50.681+6.475s14Soft

