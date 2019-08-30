Lap Times 1st Free Practice 2019 Belgian F1 GP

Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari, runs up Eau Rouge during the Belgian GP at Spa-Francorchamps on August 29, 2019 in Spa-Francorchamps, Belgium.

Event: Belgian Grand Prix
Track: Circuit de Spa-Franchorchamps

Weather: Dry 18.7-21.7°C
Tarmac: Dry 26.8-34.3°C
Humidity: 63.7-54.9%
Wind: 0.9 m/s W
Pressure: 975.3 bar

Max Verstappen was the first to break the silence in the Ardennes as he was the first to go out in the Red Bull RB15 for a shake down for the 1st practice session in Belgian after the long summer break. A few moments later his new teammate Alexander Albon did his first lap behind the wheel of his new Red Bull car.

At Williams Nicholas Latifi was having a go this first practice after the summer break in the car that normally is driven by George Russel. The Canadian driver also put the first lap time on the timesheet.


Lewis Hamilton was having a throttle issue on his shake down lap and drove very slowly when he told his team on the radio he lost power. A few minutes later his engine pickup again and Hamilton was able to return to the Mercedes garage to fix the problem.

The track was very green and caused a lot of drivers to spin their expensive race cars. No one damage their car.

With one hour to go a part of the Lance Stroll's engine cover came off on the Kemmel straight and caused a virtual safety car period, so the track could be cleaned. It gave us a unique view on what is underneath the engine cover of the RP19.

In the first part of the session Verstappen was quickest with a 1:45.803 min and was almost 1 second quicker than Daniel Ricciardo who was on P2. Both former team mates used the quickest soft tyre at that moment.

In the second part of this FP1 it was Carlos Sainz jr. who drove out as first with fresh tyres. Hamilton again had an issue with the W10 and had to box, because the garage wasn't receiving any telemetry data. Until then Hamilton still had not set a single lap time.

An hour into the session Ferrari was coming up to speed and Vettel was quickest with a 1:44.574 min, while Charles Leclerc was 0.214 slower. At that moment Albon showed can adapt quickly to the RB15 and was only 0.1 sec slower than the Dutchman.

Mercedes seemed very slow, but do keep in mind they haven't used the soft tyres yet.

The quickest lap time of last years FP1 was a 1:44.358 min also driven by Sebastian Vettel in the Ferrari SF71H

PosNoDriverTeamLap Time1st GapLapsTyres
15Sebastian VettelFerrari1:44.57420Soft
216Charles LeclercFerrari1:44.788+0.214s20Soft
333Max VerstappenRed Bull1:45.507+0.933s18Soft
423Alexander AlbonRed Bull1:45.584+1.010s19Soft
577Valtteri BottasMercedes1:45.882+1.308s25Medium
644Lewis HamiltonMercedes1:45.973+1.399s16Medium
718Lance StrollRacing Point1:46.198+1.624s16Soft
83Daniel RicciardoRenault1:46.426+1.852s23Soft
911Sergio PérezRacing Point1:46.433+1.859s22Soft
1055Carlos Sainz Jr.McLaren1:46.557+1.983s20Soft
1127Nico HülkenbergRenault1:46.669+2.095s23Soft
124Lando NorrisMcLaren1:46.670+2.096s19Soft
137Kimi RäikkönenAlfa Romeo1:47.024+2.450s20Soft
148Romain GrosjeanHaas1:47.176+2.602s18Soft
1599Antonio GiovinazziAlfa Romeo1:47.333+2.759s22Soft
1620Kevin MagnussenHaas1:47.488+2.914s21Soft
1726Daniil KvyatToro Rosso1:47.636+3.062s20Soft
1810Pierre GaslyToro Rosso1:47.968+3.394s26Soft
1940Nicolas LatifiWilliams1:48.784+4.210s24Soft
2088Robert KubicaWilliams1:48.966+4.392s24Soft

