Event: Italian Grand Prix
Track: Monza Circuit
Weather: dry 28°C
Tarmac: dry 39°C
Humidity : 41%
Wind : 2.0 km/h SE
Pressure: 999 mbar
Carlos Sainz scored his 4th F1 pole position of his career during the 2023 Italian Grand Prix qualifying session today. The Ferrari driver will start from P1 for the first time on Monza. It was the 245th pole for Scuderia Ferrari.
The quickest sector times during Q1 were:
- 26.667 sec. by Charles Leclerc with the Ferrari SF23
- 26.988 sec. by Carlos Sainz with the Ferrari SF23
- 26.500 sec. by Max Verstappen with the Red Bull RB19
Last years pole position time was a 1:20.161 min, driven by Charles Leclerc with the Ferrari F1-75.
Qualifying Times 2023 Italian GP
|Pos
|No
|Driver
|Team
|Q1
|Q2
|Q3
|Laps
|1
|55
|Carlos Sainz
|Ferrari
|1:21.965
|1:20.991
|1:20.294
|20
|2
|1
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|1:21.573
|1:20.937
|1:20.307
|21
|3
|16
|Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|1:21.788
|1:20.977
|1:20.361
|21
|4
|63
|George Russell
|Mercedes
|1:22.148
|1:21.382
|1:20.671
|21
|5
|11
|Sergio Pérez
|Red Bull
|1:21.911
|1:21.240
|1:20.688
|21
|6
|23
|Alex Albon
|Williams
|1:21.661
|1:21.272
|1:20.760
|21
|7
|81
|Oscar Piastri
|McLaren
|1:22.106
|1:21.527
|1:20.785
|24
|8
|44
|Lewis Hamilton
|Mercedes
|1:21.977
|1:21.369
|1:20.820
|21
|9
|4
|Lando Norris
|McLaren
|1:21.995
|1:21.581
|1:20.979
|23
|10
|14
|Fernando Alonso
|Aston Martin
|1:22.043
|1:21.543
|1:21.417
|19
|11
|22
|Yuki Tsunoda
|AlphaTauri
|1:21.852
|1:21.594
|15
|12
|40
|Liam Lawson
|AlphaTauri
|1:22.112
|1:21.758
|15
|13
|27
|Nico Hülkenberg
|Haas
|1:22.343
|1:21.776
|16
|14
|77
|Valtteri Bottas
|Alfa Romeo
|1:22.249
|1:21.940
|14
|15
|2
|Logan Sargeant
|Williams
|1:21.930
|1:21.944
|15
|16
|24
|Zhou Guanyu
|Alfa Romeo
|1:22.390
|8
|17
|10
|Pierre Gasly
|Alpine
|1:22.545
|7
|18
|31
|Esteban Ocon
|Alpine
|1:22.548
|8
|19
|20
|Kevin Magnussen
|Haas
|1:22.592
|8
|20
|18
|Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin
|1:22.860
|9
Exciting qualifying, especially the end, but tomorrow's story will probably be different anyway, i.e., Max taking the lead into either Prima Variante or Della Roggia & running away to a comfortable victory.
Lance finishing dead last was unsurprising after such limited preparation.
Both Alpine drivers failing to reach Q2 was surprising, though.