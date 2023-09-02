Event: Italian Grand Prix

Track: Monza Circuit

Weather: dry 28°C

Tarmac: dry 39°C

Humidity : 41%

Wind : 2.0 km/h SE

Pressure: 999 mbar

Carlos Sainz scored his 4th F1 pole position of his career during the 2023 Italian Grand Prix qualifying session today. The Ferrari driver will start from P1 for the first time on Monza. It was the 245th pole for Scuderia Ferrari.

The quickest sector times during Q1 were:

26.667 sec. by Charles Leclerc with the Ferrari SF23 26.988 sec. by Carlos Sainz with the Ferrari SF23 26.500 sec. by Max Verstappen with the Red Bull RB19

Last years pole position time was a 1:20.161 min, driven by Charles Leclerc with the Ferrari F1-75.

Qualifying Times 2023 Italian GP

