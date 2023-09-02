F1 Qualifying Results 2023 Italian Grand Prix

2 September 2023 by    1 min read
Event: Italian Grand Prix
Track: Monza Circuit

Weather: dry  28°C
Tarmac: dry  39°C
Humidity : 41%
Wind : 2.0 km/h SE
Pressure: 999 mbar

Carlos Sainz scored his 4th F1 pole position of his career during the 2023 Italian Grand Prix qualifying session today. The Ferrari driver will start from P1 for the first time on Monza. It was the 245th pole for Scuderia Ferrari.

The quickest sector times during Q1 were:

  1. 26.667 sec. by Charles Leclerc with the Ferrari SF23
  2. 26.988 sec. by Carlos Sainz with the Ferrari SF23
  3. 26.500 sec. by Max Verstappen with the Red Bull RB19

Last years pole position time was a 1:20.161 min, driven by Charles Leclerc with the Ferrari F1-75.

Qualifying Times 2023 Italian GP

Pos No Driver Team Q1 Q2 Q3 Laps
1 55 Carlos Sainz Ferrari 1:21.965 1:20.991 1:20.294 20
2 1 Max Verstappen Red Bull 1:21.573 1:20.937 1:20.307 21
3 16 Charles Leclerc Ferrari 1:21.788 1:20.977 1:20.361 21
4 63 George Russell Mercedes 1:22.148 1:21.382 1:20.671 21
5 11 Sergio Pérez Red Bull 1:21.911 1:21.240 1:20.688 21
6 23 Alex Albon Williams 1:21.661 1:21.272 1:20.760 21
7 81 Oscar Piastri McLaren 1:22.106 1:21.527 1:20.785 24
8 44 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 1:21.977 1:21.369 1:20.820 21
9 4 Lando Norris McLaren 1:21.995 1:21.581 1:20.979 23
10 14 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin 1:22.043 1:21.543 1:21.417 19
11 22 Yuki Tsunoda AlphaTauri 1:21.852 1:21.594 15
12 40 Liam Lawson AlphaTauri 1:22.112 1:21.758 15
13 27 Nico Hülkenberg Haas 1:22.343 1:21.776 16
14 77 Valtteri Bottas Alfa Romeo 1:22.249 1:21.940 14
15 2 Logan Sargeant Williams 1:21.930 1:21.944 15
16 24 Zhou Guanyu Alfa Romeo 1:22.390 8
17 10 Pierre Gasly Alpine 1:22.545 7
18 31 Esteban Ocon Alpine 1:22.548 8
19 20 Kevin Magnussen Haas 1:22.592 8
20 18 Lance Stroll Aston Martin 1:22.860 9

One F1 fan comment on “F1 Qualifying Results 2023 Italian Grand Prix

  1. Jere Jyrälä

    Exciting qualifying, especially the end, but tomorrow's story will probably be different anyway, i.e., Max taking the lead into either Prima Variante or Della Roggia & running away to a comfortable victory.
    Lance finishing dead last was unsurprising after such limited preparation.
    Both Alpine drivers failing to reach Q2 was surprising, though.

    Reply

