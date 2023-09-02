Third Free F1 Practice Results & Report 2023 Italian F1 GP

Third Free F1 Practice Results 2023 Italian F1 Grand Prix
Event: Italian Grand Prix
Track: Monza Circuit
Weather: dry 27°C
Tarmac: dry 42°C
Humidity : 46%
Wind : 1.0 km/h SE
Pressure: 1000 mbar
Halfway the session the top 10 order was: 1. Max Verstappen - 1.21.687 (S), 2. Segio Pérez +0.505 (S), 3. Kevin Magnussen +0.571 (S), 4. Lewis Hamilton +0.592 (S), 5. Carlos Sainz +0.728 (S), 6. Lando Norris +0.828 (S), 7. Oscar Piastri +0.930 (S) 8. Fernando Alonso +1.003 (S), 9. George Russell +1.011 (S) & 10. Charles Leclerc +1.024 (S).
The best sector times were:
- 26.787 sec. by Charles Leclerc with the Ferrari SF23
- 27.215 sec. by Carlos Sainz with the Ferrari SF23
- 26.681 sec. by Max Verstappen with the Red Bull RB18
The quickest lap time of last year's FP3 was a 1:21,252 min, set by Max Verstappen with the Red Bull RB18 on a set of soft compound tyres.
FP3 Times Table 2023 Italian GP
|P
|No
|Driver
|Team
|Time
|1st Gap
|Laps
|Tyres
|1
|55
|Carlos Sainz
|Ferrari
|1:20,912
|23
|🔴S
|2
|1
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|1:20,998
|+0,086s
|23
|🔴S
|3
|44
|Lewis Hamilton
|Mercedes
|1:21,453
|+0,541s
|23
|🔴S
|4
|16
|Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|1:21,486
|+0,574s
|23
|🔴S
|5
|14
|Fernando Alonso
|Aston Martin
|1:21,711
|+0,799s
|24
|🔴S
|6
|63
|George Russell
|Mercedes
|1:21,730
|+0,818s
|25
|🔴S
|7
|20
|Kevin Magnussen
|Haas
|1:21,884
|+0,972s
|21
|🔴S
|8
|27
|Nico Hülkenberg
|Haas
|1:21,985
|+1,073s
|27
|🔴S
|9
|23
|Alex Albon
|Williams
|1:22,054
|+1,142s
|18
|⚪H
|10
|11
|Sergio Pérez
|Red Bull
|1:22,192
|+1,280s
|16
|🔴S
|11
|18
|Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin
|1:22,245
|+1,333s
|31
|🔴S
|12
|40
|Liam Lawson
|AlphaTauri
|1:22,296
|+1,384s
|29
|🟡M
|13
|22
|Yuki Tsunoda
|AlphaTauri
|1:22,297
|+1,385s
|28
|🟡M
|14
|81
|Oscar Piastri
|McLaren
|1:22,302
|+1,390s
|17
|🟡M
|15
|2
|Logan Sargeant
|Williams
|1:22,380
|+1,468s
|23
|⚪H
|16
|77
|Valtteri Bottas
|Alfa Romeo
|1:22,511
|+1,599s
|30
|⚪H
|17
|4
|Lando Norris
|McLaren
|1:22,515
|+1,603s
|24
|🔴S
|18
|31
|Esteban Ocon
|Alpine
|1:22,739
|+1,827s
|20
|⚪H
|19
|24
|Zhou Guanyu
|Alfa Romeo
|1:22,742
|+1,830s
|30
|⚪H
|20
|10
|Pierre Gasly
|Alpine
|1:22,852
|+1,940s
|22
|🔴S
