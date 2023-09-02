Third Free F1 Practice Results & Report 2023 Italian F1 GP

Third Free F1 Practice Results 2023 Italian F1 Grand Prix

Event: Italian Grand Prix
Track: Monza Circuit

Weather: dry  27°C
Tarmac: dry  42°C
Humidity : 46%
Wind : 1.0 km/h SE
Pressure: 1000 mbar

Halfway the session the top 10 order was: 1. Max Verstappen - 1.21.687 (S), 2. Segio Pérez +0.505 (S), 3. Kevin Magnussen +0.571 (S), 4. Lewis Hamilton +0.592 (S), 5. Carlos Sainz +0.728 (S), 6. Lando Norris +0.828 (S), 7. Oscar Piastri +0.930 (S) 8. Fernando Alonso +1.003 (S), 9. George Russell +1.011 (S) & 10. Charles Leclerc +1.024 (S).

The best sector times were:

  1. 26.787 sec. by Charles Leclerc with the Ferrari SF23
  2. 27.215 sec. by Carlos Sainz with the Ferrari SF23
  3. 26.681 sec. by Max Verstappen with the Red Bull RB18

The quickest lap time of last year's FP3 was a 1:21,252 min, set by Max Verstappen with the Red Bull RB18 on a set of soft compound tyres.

FP3 Times Table 2023 Italian GP

P No Driver Team Time 1st Gap Laps Tyres
1 55 Carlos Sainz Ferrari 1:20,912 23 🔴S
2 1 Max Verstappen Red Bull 1:20,998 +0,086s 23 🔴S
3 44 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 1:21,453 +0,541s 23 🔴S
4 16 Charles Leclerc Ferrari 1:21,486 +0,574s 23 🔴S
5 14 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin 1:21,711 +0,799s 24 🔴S
6 63 George Russell Mercedes 1:21,730 +0,818s 25 🔴S
7 20 Kevin Magnussen Haas 1:21,884 +0,972s 21 🔴S
8 27 Nico Hülkenberg Haas 1:21,985 +1,073s 27 🔴S
9 23 Alex Albon Williams 1:22,054 +1,142s 18 ⚪H
10 11 Sergio Pérez Red Bull 1:22,192 +1,280s 16 🔴S
11 18 Lance Stroll Aston Martin 1:22,245 +1,333s 31 🔴S
12 40 Liam Lawson AlphaTauri 1:22,296 +1,384s 29 🟡M
13 22 Yuki Tsunoda AlphaTauri 1:22,297 +1,385s 28 🟡M
14 81 Oscar Piastri McLaren 1:22,302 +1,390s 17 🟡M
15 2 Logan Sargeant Williams 1:22,380 +1,468s 23 ⚪H
16 77 Valtteri Bottas Alfa Romeo 1:22,511 +1,599s 30 ⚪H
17 4 Lando Norris McLaren 1:22,515 +1,603s 24 🔴S
18 31 Esteban Ocon Alpine 1:22,739 +1,827s 20 ⚪H
19 24 Zhou Guanyu Alfa Romeo 1:22,742 +1,830s 30 ⚪H
20 10 Pierre Gasly Alpine 1:22,852 +1,940s 22 🔴S

