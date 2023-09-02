Third Free F1 Practice Results & Report 2023 Italian F1 GP

Event: Italian Grand Prix

Track: Monza Circuit

Weather: dry 27°C

Tarmac: dry 42°C

Humidity : 46%

Wind : 1.0 km/h SE

Pressure: 1000 mbar

Halfway the session the top 10 order was: 1. Max Verstappen - 1.21.687 (S), 2. Segio Pérez +0.505 (S), 3. Kevin Magnussen +0.571 (S), 4. Lewis Hamilton +0.592 (S), 5. Carlos Sainz +0.728 (S), 6. Lando Norris +0.828 (S), 7. Oscar Piastri +0.930 (S) 8. Fernando Alonso +1.003 (S), 9. George Russell +1.011 (S) & 10. Charles Leclerc +1.024 (S).

The best sector times were:

26.787 sec. by Charles Leclerc with the Ferrari SF23 27.215 sec. by Carlos Sainz with the Ferrari SF23 26.681 sec. by Max Verstappen with the Red Bull RB18

The quickest lap time of last year's FP3 was a 1:21,252 min, set by Max Verstappen with the Red Bull RB18 on a set of soft compound tyres.

FP3 Times Table 2023 Italian GP

