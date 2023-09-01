Second Free F1 Practice Results & Report 2023 Italian F1 GP

Event: Italian Grand Prix

Track: Monza Circuit

Weather: dry 27°C

Tarmac: dry 37°C

Humidity : 44%

Wind : 1.0 km/h SW

Pressure: 997 mbar

Exciting Action and Unexpected Setbacks in FP2 at the 2023 Italian F1 GP

The second practice session (FP2) at the iconic Monza circuit for the 2023 Italian Formula 1 Grand Prix concluded with a mix of thrilling performances and unexpected setbacks. As the sun bathed the circuit in warm late summer light, the teams and drivers took to the track to fine-tune their setups and gather crucial data ahead of the weekend.

Sainz Shines on His Birthday

On his birthday, Carlos Sainz of Ferrari delighted the home crowd by topping the timesheets. His flying lap of 1:21.355 placed him just 0.019 seconds ahead of McLaren's Lando Norris, who showcased strong form throughout the session. Sainz's performance injected a sense of optimism among the Ferrari faithful, eager to see their team shine on home soil.

Red Bull's Mixed Fortunes

Red Bull experienced a mix of highs and lows during FP2. Sergio Perez demonstrated impressive pace and was on course for a strong session, consistently challenging the frontrunners. However, his session took a dramatic turn when he encountered understeer at Parabolica, sending him into the gravel trap and subsequently into the barriers. The late-session incident left both Perez and his car in need of repairs, casting a shadow over what could have been a more positive result.

Max Verstappen, the current championship leader, had a relatively quiet session. While he secured fifth place on the timesheets, he expressed frustration with traffic in the middle sector, highlighting the challenges posed by Monza's high-speed nature.

The top 10 order halfway this FP2 was: 1. Carlso Sainz - 1:21.565 (M), 2. Charles Leclerc +0.273 (M), 3. Fernando Alonso +0.506 (S), 4. Sergio Pérez +0.613 (M), 5. Max Verstappen +0.679 (M), 6. Alex Albon +0.684 (S), 7. George Russell +0.922, 8. Logan Sargeant +1.190 (M), 9. Lewis Hamilton +1.218 (M) & 10. Lando Norris +1.279 (M).

Mercedes' Experimentation and Challenges

Mercedes drivers Lewis Hamilton and George Russell faced a session of experimentation and challenges. Hamilton, who did not run on the soft tires, grappled with changes to his rear wing configuration. His feedback indicated a lack of comfort with the adjustments, potentially setting the stage for a crucial FP3 as he aims to catch up with his competitors.

Russell, on the other hand, demonstrated promising pace, landing in ninth place after a flying lap on the soft tires. The team's decision to explore different setups and configurations hinted at their determination to extract optimal performance from their cars.

Impressive Showing for McLaren and AlphaTauri

McLaren's Daniel Ricciardo and Formula 2 graduate Oscar Piastri showcased strong form, finishing fourth and seventh, respectively. The performance suggested that McLaren could be a formidable contender this weekend, building on their recent improvements.

AlphaTauri's Yuki Tsunoda also caught the eye as he engaged in on-track battles, displaying his determination to make an impact on the challenging Monza circuit.

Final Thoughts and Future Prospects

As FP2 drew to a close, teams turned their attention to the valuable insights gained during the session. While Ferrari and McLaren demonstrated their potential, Red Bull faced the task of repairing Perez's car for the upcoming sessions. Mercedes, meanwhile, will aim to find the sweet spot in their setup to mount a challenge for pole position.

With one more practice session before qualifying, all eyes are on the teams as they work tirelessly to optimize their strategies and setups for the 2023 Italian F1 Grand Prix. As the battle for supremacy unfolds, the Monza circuit promises to deliver high-speed drama and intense competition.

Note: The 'Alternative Tyre Allocation' rule will be in effect for qualifying, with hard, medium, and soft tires mandated for Q1, Q2, and Q3 respectively.

The quickest sector times were:

26.853 sec. by Carlos Sainz with the Ferrari SF23 27.374 sec. by Oscar Piastri with the McLaren MCL60 26.835 sec. by Lando Norris with the McLaren MCL60

The quickest lap time of last year's FP2 was a 1:21.664 min, set by Carlos Sainz with the Ferrari F1-75 on a set of soft compound tyres.

FP2 Times Table 2023 Italian GP

