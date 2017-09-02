F1-Fansite.com




Qualifying results 2017 Italian F1 Grand Prix

Lewis Hamilton driving the Mercedes W08 on Monza

F1 Racing event: Italian Grand Prix
F1 Circuit:  Autodromo Nazionale Monza

Weather: 14°C wet & cloudy
Tarmac: 16°C very wet

Lewis Hamilton scored his 69th F1 pole position today on a very wet Monza circuit. He will start on 1st place for tomorrow's 2017 Italian grand prix. He showed unbelievable speed on the wet track and was 1,5 sec faster then no. 2 qualifier Max Verstapppen.

In Q1 the session was red flagged by race control when Romain Grosjean aquaplanned and crashed his Haas VF-17 in the barriers on the main straight of the temple of speed.

The qualification session was delayed for 2 hours and 40 minutes! Standing water after very heavy rain showers, caused this very long and never seen delay.

During the session the historical track slowly dried out and in Q1 some drivers already switched over from wet to intermediate F1 tyres.

Red Bull showed the RB13 is the best chassis and Max Verstappen en Daniel Ricciardo qualified 2nd and 3rd.

During Q2 18 year old Lance Stroll was showing a very good performance in the Williams FW40 and was 6th on list. In Q3 he qualified 4th, which is his best qualifying position of his short F1 career. Other rookie Sebastian Ocon also showed an unbelievable performance in the Force India VJM10 and wil start from 5th which is also his best qualifying position in his early F1 career.

Lewis is now record holder on the pole position all time record list. Michael Schumacher is 2nd and Ayrton Senna 3rd.

F1 qualifying results 2017 Italian F1 Grand Prix

PosNoDriverTeamQ1Q2Q3Laps
144Lewis HamiltonMercedes01:36.00901:34.66001:35.55429
233Max VerstappenRed Bull01:37.34401:36.11301:36.70229
33Daniel RicciardoRed Bull01:38.30401:37.31301:36.84126
418Lance StrollWilliams01:37.65301:37.00201:37.03227
531Esteban OconForce India01:38.77501:37.58001:37.71929
677Valtteri BottasMercedes01:35.71601:35.39601:37.83329
77Kimi RäikkönenFerrari01:38.23501:37.03101:37.98730
85Sebastian VettelFerrari01:37.19801:36.22301:38.06428
919Felipe MassaWilliams01:38.33801:37.47101:38.25125
102Stoffel VandoorneMcLaren01:38.76701:37.47101:39.15725
1111Sergio PérezForce India01:38.51101:37.5820
1227Nico HülkenbergRenault01:39.24201:38.05919
1314Fernando AlonsoMcLaren01:39.13401:38.20220
1426Daniil KvyatToro Rosso01:39.18301:38.24511
1555Carlos Sainz Jr.Toro Rosso01:39.78801:38.52621
1620Kevin MagnussenHaas F1 Team01:40.48921
1730Jolyon PalmerRenault01:40.64610
189Marcus EricssonSauber01:41.73211
1994Pascal WehrleinSauber01:41.8759
208Romain GrosjeanHaas F1 Team01:43.3553

