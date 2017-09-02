F1 Results

Lap times 3rd practice 2017 Italian F1 Grand Prix

Felipe Massa, Williams FW40 Mercedes

F1 Racing event: Italian Grand Prix

F1 Circuit: Autodromo Nazionale Monza

Weather: 13°C wet & overcast

Tarmac: 16°C wet

The final practice for tomorrows Italian GP was extremely wet. For safety reasons the drivers where not allowed to drive due to standing water on the historic circuit.

It took 45 minutes before the drivers where allowed to drive on Monza. Daniel Ricciardo and Max Verstappen where the first to go out with their Red Bull RB13. The lap times do not show the real speed of the cars and drivers, because nobody was pushing to put in a quick laptime.

F1 Lap times 3rd practice 2017 Italian Grand Prix

