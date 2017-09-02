F1-Fansite.com




Lap times 3rd practice 2017 Italian F1 Grand Prix

Felipe Massa, Williams FW40 Mercedes

F1 Racing event: Italian Grand Prix
F1 Circuit:  Autodromo Nazionale Monza

Weather: 13°C wet & overcast
Tarmac: 16°C wet

The final practice for tomorrows Italian GP was extremely wet. For safety reasons the drivers where not allowed to drive due to standing water on the historic circuit.

It took 45 minutes before the drivers where allowed to drive on Monza. Daniel Ricciardo and Max Verstappen where the first to go out with their Red Bull RB13. The lap times do not show the real speed of the cars and drivers, because nobody was pushing to put in a quick laptime.

F1 Lap times 3rd practice 2017 Italian Grand Prix

PosNoDriverTeamLap Time1st GapTyresLaps
1.19Felipe MassaWilliams1:40,660Wet4
2.18Lance StrollWilliams1:40,8880,228Wet4
3.27Nico HülkenbergRenault1:41,4910,831Wet4
4.55Carlos Sainz Jr.Toro Rosso1:41,5150,855Wet5
5.30Jolyon PalmerRenault1:44,3693,709Wet4
6.9Marcus EricssonSauber1:44,7014,041Wet3
7.26Daniil KvyatToro Rosso1:45,0334,373Wet4
8.3Daniel RicciardoRed Bullno time-Wet1
9.33Max VerstappenRed Bullno time-Wet1
10.5Sebastian VettelFerrarino time-Wet3
11.7Kimi RäikkönenFerrarino time-Wet4
12.14Fernando AlonsoMcLarenno time-Wet2
13.2Stoffel VandoorneMcLarenno time-Wet4
14.8Romain GrosjeanHaas F1 Teamno time-Wet1
15.20Kevin MagnussenHaas F1 Teamno time-Wet1
16.31Esteban OconForce Indiano time-Wet2
17.94Pascal WehrleinSauberno time-Wet2
18.77Valtteri BottasMercedesno time-Wet1
19.11Sergio PérezForce Indiano time-Wet1
20.44Lewis HamiltonMercedesno time-Wet1

