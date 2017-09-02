Lap times 3rd practice 2017 Italian F1 Grand Prix

F1 Racing event: Italian Grand Prix
F1 Circuit: Autodromo Nazionale Monza
Weather: 13°C wet & overcast
Tarmac: 16°C wet
The final practice for tomorrows Italian GP was extremely wet. For safety reasons the drivers where not allowed to drive due to standing water on the historic circuit.
It took 45 minutes before the drivers where allowed to drive on Monza. Daniel Ricciardo and Max Verstappen where the first to go out with their Red Bull RB13. The lap times do not show the real speed of the cars and drivers, because nobody was pushing to put in a quick laptime.
|Pos
|No
|Driver
|Team
|Lap Time
|1st Gap
|Tyres
|Laps
|1.
|19
|Felipe Massa
|Williams
|1:40,660
|Wet
|4
|2.
|18
|Lance Stroll
|Williams
|1:40,888
|0,228
|Wet
|4
|3.
|27
|Nico Hülkenberg
|Renault
|1:41,491
|0,831
|Wet
|4
|4.
|55
|Carlos Sainz Jr.
|Toro Rosso
|1:41,515
|0,855
|Wet
|5
|5.
|30
|Jolyon Palmer
|Renault
|1:44,369
|3,709
|Wet
|4
|6.
|9
|Marcus Ericsson
|Sauber
|1:44,701
|4,041
|Wet
|3
|7.
|26
|Daniil Kvyat
|Toro Rosso
|1:45,033
|4,373
|Wet
|4
|8.
|3
|Daniel Ricciardo
|Red Bull
|no time
|-
|Wet
|1
|9.
|33
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|no time
|-
|Wet
|1
|10.
|5
|Sebastian Vettel
|Ferrari
|no time
|-
|Wet
|3
|11.
|7
|Kimi Räikkönen
|Ferrari
|no time
|-
|Wet
|4
|12.
|14
|Fernando Alonso
|McLaren
|no time
|-
|Wet
|2
|13.
|2
|Stoffel Vandoorne
|McLaren
|no time
|-
|Wet
|4
|14.
|8
|Romain Grosjean
|Haas F1 Team
|no time
|-
|Wet
|1
|15.
|20
|Kevin Magnussen
|Haas F1 Team
|no time
|-
|Wet
|1
|16.
|31
|Esteban Ocon
|Force India
|no time
|-
|Wet
|2
|17.
|94
|Pascal Wehrlein
|Sauber
|no time
|-
|Wet
|2
|18.
|77
|Valtteri Bottas
|Mercedes
|no time
|-
|Wet
|1
|19.
|11
|Sergio Pérez
|Force India
|no time
|-
|Wet
|1
|20.
|44
|Lewis Hamilton
|Mercedes
|no time
|-
|Wet
|1
