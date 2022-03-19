Third Free Practice Results 2022 Bahrain F1 GP

Third Free F1 Practice Results 2022 Bahrain F1 GP (FP3)
19 March 2022 by    3 min read
 3

F1 Race Event: Bahrain Grand Prix
Race Track: Bahrain International Circuit

Max Verstappen of the Netherlands driving the (1) Oracle Red Bull Racing RB18 on track during practice ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Bahrain\

Weather: dry  22.4°C
Tarmac: dry  38.6°C
Humidity : 40.0%
Wind : 0.8 m/s NW
Pressure: 1014.2 bar

The third and final practice for the 2022 Bahrain F1 GP was kicked-off by rookie Alfa Romeo driver Guanyu Zhou. His first lap time was a 1:38.886 min in almost perfect weather circumstances

After 20 minutes only ten drivers had put a lap time on the timesheet. Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc was topping the leaderboard with a 1:33.797 min and had driven only 4 laps up till then. Red Bull Racing driver Sergio Perez was second on +0.363s and the other Ferrari driver Carlos Sainz was on P3 +0.420s behind.

That was until Max Verstappen drove his first run with light fuel and softs, like the other drivers in the top 5. The Dutch driver's very first outing was an amazing 0.762s faster than Leclerc's time. The Monegasque driver wanted to close down the gap and took a bit more risk the next lap. That lap he lost control in turn 11 again just like yesterday and spun off and was catched by the gravel pit so he didn't crash into barrier. He was able to free himself from the gravel pit undamaged and continue practice.

Japanese driver Yuki Tsunoda seemed to have a hydraulic problem and had to return to his pit box for much needed repairs. The AlphaTauri driver didn't come out any more and had not set a lap time.

With 20 minutes to go Lewis Hamilton tried a quick lap again with the Mercedes. The car looked to be a lot more stable than yesterday and the seven times champ managed to close the gap towards his rival Verstappen to only +0.086s. Both drivers were now 0.7s in front of the rest of the field.

A few moments later Sainz also came much closer to be second quickest, 0.1s behind Verstappen. George Russell showed he can play with the big boys now in the Mercedes and even went 0.1s faster than Verstappen and set the fastest lap time for a while.

With 10 minutes to go Leclerc and Verstappen improved again and beat the top times up till then by almost 0.4 sec. Verstappen now was back on P1 with a 1:32.544. min and Leclerc was right behind him on only +0.096s.

1:30,577 min was the fastest lap time of last years FP3 in Bahrain and was also clocked by Max Verstappen in the Red Bull.

FP3 Times Table 2022 Bahrain GP

PNoDriverTeamTime1st GapLapsTyres
11Max VerstappenRed Bull1:32,54420S
216Charles LeclercFerrari1:32,640+0,096s19S
311Sergio PérezRed Bull1:32,791+0,247s21S
463George RussellMercedes1:32,935+0,391s24S
555Carlos Sainz Jr.Ferrari1:33,053+0,509s23S
644Lewis HamiltonMercedes1:33,121+0,577s29S
720Kevin MagnussenHaas1:33,437+0,893s20S
877Valtteri BottasAlfa Romeo1:33,733+1,189s23S
924Guanyu ZhouAlfa Romeo1:33,880+1,336s22S
1018Lance StrollAston Martin1:33,920+1,376s22S
114Lando NorrisMcLaren1:33,955+1,411s26S
1227Nico HülkenbergAston Martin1:33,971+1,427s24S
1310Pierre GaslyAlphaTauri1:34,176+1,632s24S
1447Mick SchumacherHaas1:34,295+1,751s26S
153Daniel RicciardoMcLaren1:34,378+1,834s26S
1614Fernando AlonsoAlpine1:34,628+2,084s24M
1723Alexander AlbonWilliams1:34,868+2,324s27S
1831Esteban OconAlpine1:34,957+2,413s12M
196Nicholas LatifiWilliams1:35,667+3,123s27S
2022Yuki TsunodaAlphaTaurino time-0-

✅ Check out more posts with related topics:

3 F1 Fan comments on “Third Free Practice Results 2022 Bahrain F1 GP

What's your F1 fan opinion?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Please follow our commenting guidelines.