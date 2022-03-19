F1 Race Event: Bahrain Grand Prix

Race Track: Bahrain International Circuit

Weather: dry 19.5°C

Tarmac: dry 26.1°C

Humidity : 58%

Wind : 0.6 m/s WWN

Pressure: 1013.7 bar

Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc scored his 10th F1 pole position of his career, during the 2022 Bahrain Grand Prix qualifying session today. The Ferrari driver will start from P1 for the second time in Bahrain. It was the 231st pole for the Ferrari F1 team.

Q1

Alex Albon was the first who went out with the Williams after the track got a green light. Both Red Bull were the first to set their times and went quickest up till then. After the first run Charles Leclerc was fastest in the Ferrari with a 1:31.471 min. his teammate Carlos Sainz was second on +0.096s. Max Verstappen was 3rd on +0314 and surprisingly Valtteri Bottas was 4th in the Alfa Romeo.

With 5 minutes to go the drivers in de dropzone were: NIcholas Latifi (Williams), Yuki Tsunoda (AlphaTauri), Daniel Ricciardo (McLaren), NIco Hulkenberg (Aston Martin and Lance Stroll (Aston Martin). In the end nobody improved enough to get into Q2.

Both Mercedes drivers were 9th and 10th with George Russell beating his new teammate Lewis Hamilton for the first time this year.

Q2

Albon again was the first to drove out the pits this time. After all cars had recorded a lap time, Verstappen was quickest with a 1:30.757 min, being the only one below 31 seconds now. Leclerc was second on 0.566s, Perez third (+0.620s) and surprisingly Kevin Magnussen was 4th in the Haas, in front of Lewis Hamilton's Mercedes who's +0.739s behind.

The drivers who had to improve to get into Q3 were MIck Schumacher (Haas), Lando Norris (McLaren), Alex Albon (Williams), Pierre Gasly (AlphaTauri) and Guanyu Zhou (Alfa Romeo). When the chequered flag was waved, only Gasly made it to Q3.

Q3

In the final session for qualifying of 12 minutes both Mercedes drivers led the way, with Russell in front of Hamilton. After the first run Sainz was topping the timesheet with a 1:30.687. His teammate Leclerc was second on only 0.44s and Verstappen was third on +0.056. Bottas, Alonso and Magnussen only did one run.

The pole time of last years Bahrain GP was a 1:28.997 min driven by Max Verstappen in the Red Bull.

Qualifying Times 2022 Bahrain GP

