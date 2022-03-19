F1 Starting Grid 2022 Bahrain Grand Prix

F1 Starting Grid 2022 Bahrain Grand Prix Race at Sakhir
F1 Race Event: Bahrain Grand Prix
Race Track: Bahrain International Circuit

Start time: 18:00 Local | 16:00 CET | 15:00 UK | 07:00 LA | 23:00 Tokio

The start grid for the 2022 Bahrain Grand Prix looks a lot different than last season. Ferrari made a dream start with Charles Leclerc, who starts from pole for tomorrow's first race of the 2022 F1 season.

The top 4 with Ferrari and Red Bull were very close, while Mercedes who dominated F1 the last 8 years, had a very hard time compared to previous seasons with Lewis Hamilton on P5 and his new teammate George Russell on P9.

PosNoDriverTeamLap TimePole gap
116Charles LeclercFerrari1:30,558
21Max VerstappenRed Bull1:30,681+0,123s
355Carlos Sainz Jr.Ferrari1:30,687+0,129s
411Sergio PérezRed Bull1:30,921+0,363s
544Lewis HamiltonMercedes1:31,238+0,680s
677Valtteri BottasAlfa Romeo1:31,560+1,002s
720Kevin MagnussenHaas1:31,808+1,250s
814Fernando AlonsoAlpine1:32,195+1,637s
963George RussellMercedes1:32,216+1,658s
1010Pierre GaslyAlphaTauri1:32,338+1,780s
1131Esteban OconAlpine1:31,782+1,224s
1247Mick SchumacherHaas1:31,998+1,440s
134Lando NorrisMcLaren1:32,008+1,450s
1423Alexander AlbonWilliams1:32,664+2,106s
1524Guanyu ZhouAlfa Romeo1:33,543+2,985s
1622Yuki TsunodaAlphaTauri1:32,750+2,192s
1727Nico HülkenbergAston Martin1:32,777+2,219s
183Daniel RicciardoMcLaren1:32,945+2,387s
1918Lance StrollAston Martin1:33,032+2,474s
206Nicholas LatifiWilliams1:33,634+3,076s

2022 Bahrain F1 GP Race Strategy

With its abrasive asphalt and demanding layout, the 57-lap Bahrain Grand Prix looks likely to be a two-stopper, as has been the case in previous years. A one-stopper isn’t completely out of the question, but it will be slower. All three compounds can be used for a two-stopper or alternatively two set of softs and one of medium, which is reckoned to be the fastest option.

The big decision for the teams tomorrow will be which tyre compound to start on, with the whole field now given a free choice of starting tyres – making the strategy even more open than before. As there is a quite a big performance gap in terms of lap time between the compounds, those starting on the soft tyre will have quite a big pace advantage initially compared to those on mediums, while anyone wanting to start on the hard will face a considerable speed deficit.

2022 Bahrain F1 GP Race Notes

  • Charles Leclerc and Ferrari claimed the first pole of the new 18-inch era. Like all the drivers, Leclerc got through qualifying using the P Zero Red soft tyre only: a total of four sets, one each in Q1 and Q2, then two sets in Q3. The only exception was Williams, which did an in and out run with mediums.
  • The qualifying hour got away at 6pm local time with track temperatures of 24 degrees centigrade and 20 degrees ambient, similar to yesterday’s FP2 session. FP3, which took place three hours earlier, was considerably warmer (similar to FP1), with the fastest time set by Red Bull’s Max Verstappen.
  • The rule that required the top 10 drivers to start the race on the set of tyres with which they set their fastest Q2 times has been dropped this year. As a result, all the drivers will have a free choice of starting tyres tomorrow and qualifying strategy was a bit more straightforward.
  • The first Pirelli Pole Position Award of 2022 was given to Charles Leclerc by newly-elected FIA President Mohammed Ben Sulayem: a hugely successful competitor in his own right, with 14 Middle East Rally Championship titles to his name. This was Leclerc’s 10th career pole position, with his first one coming in Bahrain three years ago.

3 F1 Fan comments on “F1 Starting Grid 2022 Bahrain Grand Prix

  2. ReallyOldRacer

    Happy surprise here was MAG and BOT, who has been in every Q3 since, I think, sometime in 2016. Interesting note is that OCO, MSC and NOR all had Q2 times better than the top 8 in Q3. Big battle behind RB and the red cars. Should be fun.

  3. ReallyOldRacer

    Sorry, but it needs to be said. BOT in the Alfa is 3 spots ahead of RUS in the MB. Tell me again how Val is a loser and Georgie Boy is the reincarnation of Jim Clark.

