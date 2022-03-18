Bottas gives thumbs-up to safety car F1 rule reforms
Mar.18 - Valtteri Bottas has given the thumbs-up to Formula 1's reform process after the highly controversial 2021 season finale.
F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali has kicked off the new season by rigorously denying ongoing claims that Max Verstappen's success over Lewis Hamilton was "rigged".
"If I thought it was, I wouldn't be here," the Italian insisted. "On behalf of Formula 1, I can guarantee that this is not so."
Many in the paddock breathed a major sigh of relief just this week, when it was announced that the word "any" has been replaced with "all" on the matter of lapped cars being released to the back of the safety car pack.
That was a major bone of contention with those questioning the decision of axed race director Michael Masi in Abu Dhabi.
"The reforms are good and clear to everyone," Bottas told the Finnish newspaper Ilta Sanomat.
"Now we must be sure to stick to the rules as they are. It's just a pity that they had to do that at all.
"It's just a fact that it didn't quite go by the rules in Abu Dhabi and the end of the race was unfair. Live and learn," the Finn added.
Bottas is spot-on.
Sounds like the Hamfans have adopted the Trump approach to losing. Get thoroughly trounced and then claim it was a huge conspiracy to steal the prize. lol
Never seen any posts saying it was a conspiracy, just plain day light robbery and cheating by Masi, MV will always know there will be a * next to the 2021 WDC listing in most fair minded people's mind.
I see that your reading skills have not improved this season. My reference was to Steph's comment in the article re 'rigged'. Also, it was sarcastic humour. Take a pill and chill. So, I guess that at the end of 2022 VER's WDC record will be *+1.....
young guns for the to 4 , alonso did ok but LaLa oh dear oh dear, whats going on?
Over to Toto for some bullshit........
We don't get much real time chatter in the US but it seems like the totster has been pretty quiet. Of course, when you're in a fight for third best there's not much to say.