Second Free F1 Practice Results 2022 Bahrain F1 GP (FP2)

Second Free Practice Results 2022 Bahrain F1 GP
F1 Race Event: Bahrain Grand Prix
Race Track: Bahrain International Circuit
Weather: dry 17.5°C
Tarmac: dry 24.0°C
Humidity : 49.0%
Wind : 0.6 m/s NW
Pressure: 1016.7 bar
The second practice session for this year's first grand prix in Bahrain started already under floodlights as the sun had set in the desert. Most cars used the medium tyre compound in their first run of this FP2.
It took 14 minutes before all drivers had come out off the pits to set a lap time on the leaderboard. Both Red Bull Racing drivers were the last two, with Perez being the last one. Until both Red Bulls had set a lap time Charles Leclerc was on P1 with a 1:33.121. Max Verstappen did drive the quickest time in the first sector of his first quick lap, but seemed to hold in to not beat Leclerc's time right away. Perez made huge error in turn 8 in his first outing, which compromised his first quick lap.
Halfway this FP2 the lap times were going down quickly as the cars got fitted with the soft tyres. With 30 minutes to go the leaderboard show the following ranking 1. Leclerc (1:32.263), 2. Alonso (+0.614s), 3. Bottas (+0.688s). Verstappen had not clocked his lap time on the softs uptil then. Two minutes later the Dutch driver clocked the first sub 1:32 min lap of the weekend and clocked a 1:31.936 min and topped the timesheet.
With ten minutes to go Verstappen still was on top, followed by both Ferrari drivers with Leclerc only on +0.087s from P1. Sainz was +0.6s behind Verstappen on P3. George Russell was right behind on P4 in the Mercedes and Alonso was 5th on +0.941s. Lewis Hamilton was on P9 and over 1.2 sec. behind from the top spot.
1:30,847 min was the fastest lap time of last years FP2 in Bahrain and was clocked by Max Verstappen in the Red Bull.
FP2 Times Table 2022 Bahrain GP
|P
|No
|Driver
|Team
|Time
|1st Gap
|Laps
|Tyres
|1
|1
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|1:31,936
|20
|S
|2
|16
|Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|1:32,023
|+0,087s
|19
|S
|3
|55
|Carlos Sainz Jr.
|Ferrari
|1:32,520
|+0,584s
|21
|S
|4
|63
|George Russell
|Mercedes
|1:32,529
|+0,593s
|24
|S
|5
|14
|Fernando Alonso
|Alpine
|1:32,877
|+0,941s
|23
|S
|6
|77
|Valtteri Bottas
|Alfa Romeo
|1:32,951
|+1,015s
|29
|S
|7
|11
|Sergio Pérez
|Red Bull
|1:32,958
|+1,022s
|20
|S
|8
|47
|Mick Schumacher
|Haas
|1:33,085
|+1,149s
|23
|S
|9
|44
|Lewis Hamilton
|Mercedes
|1:33,144
|+1,208s
|22
|S
|10
|20
|Kevin Magnussen
|Haas
|1:33,183
|+1,247s
|22
|S
|11
|4
|Lando Norris
|McLaren
|1:33,280
|+1,344s
|26
|S
|12
|31
|Esteban Ocon
|Alpine
|1:33,360
|+1,424s
|24
|S
|13
|10
|Pierre Gasly
|AlphaTauri
|1:33,621
|+1,685s
|24
|S
|14
|22
|Yuki Tsunoda
|AlphaTauri
|1:33,789
|+1,853s
|26
|S
|15
|24
|Guanyu Zhou
|Alfa Romeo
|1:33,953
|+2,017s
|26
|S
|16
|18
|Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin
|1:33,958
|+2,022s
|24
|S
|17
|27
|Nico Hülkenberg
|Aston Martin
|1:34,061
|+2,125s
|27
|S
|18
|3
|Daniel Ricciardo
|McLaren
|1:34,166
|+2,230s
|12
|S
|19
|6
|Nicholas Latifi
|Williams
|1:34,486
|+2,550s
|27
|S
|20
|23
|Alexander Albon
|Williams
|1:34,735
|+2,799s
|21
|S
Last week I opined: "Toughest season in a long time to forecast. For the first race I look for RB and the red cars to battle at the front, ALO teasing the podium, and MSC to begin his march toward points."
You go, Mick, make us proud!!! Is the knight hauling a huge load of sand? Having now seen the cars on track in anger it looks like RB could run the table this season. Challenge from the red team? We'll see.
Good & valid observations.
LaLa"s to slow , hes still carrying that bag of chips on his shoulder from last year + 7/10ths to George, whats that equivalent to , about 3yrs lol
Oh and something for f1a, Bottas beasted LaLa by 2/10ths in an Alfa..!
Expected more from Albon too
Cant remember what i said i think MV, then CL, and George, but we will see
We've disagreed on how to rate Georgie Boy and it looks like you have so far been correct. I still have my doubts, but results matter not my opinion.
It's official. The 2022 season is underway when shroppfly makes his first rant against Sir Lewis Hamilton.
Please stick to the facts , its actually my 9th Rant
Unideal for Ricciardo, he got a water leak.
What's worse is FP2 is the only directly useful session for QLF & race.
My guess, Sir LuLu is optimising car , track, driver balance,do his usual last minute quali, get in top 4 with Max, Charles and George.
Hopefully everyone is still close in race mode though I doubt it. There are some very special driversup at the front.