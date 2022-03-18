Second Free Practice Results 2022 Bahrain F1 GP

Second Free F1 Practice Results 2022 Bahrain F1 GP (FP2)
18 March 2022 by    3 min read
F1 Race Event: Bahrain Grand Prix
Race Track: Bahrain International Circuit

Charles Leclerc driving the Ferrari F1-75 during practice for the 2022 Bahrain F1 GP

Weather: dry  17.5°C
Tarmac: dry  24.0°C
Humidity : 49.0%
Wind : 0.6 m/s NW
Pressure: 1016.7 bar

The second practice session for this year's first grand prix in Bahrain started already under floodlights as the sun had set in the desert. Most cars used the medium tyre compound in their first run of this FP2.

It took 14 minutes before all drivers had come out off the pits to set a lap time on the leaderboard. Both Red Bull Racing drivers were the last two, with Perez being the last one. Until both Red Bulls had set a lap time Charles Leclerc was on P1 with a 1:33.121. Max Verstappen did drive the quickest time in the first sector of his first quick lap, but seemed to hold in to not beat Leclerc's time right away. Perez made huge error in turn 8 in his first outing, which compromised his first quick lap.

Halfway this FP2 the lap times were going down quickly as the cars got fitted with the soft tyres. With 30 minutes to go the leaderboard show the following ranking  1. Leclerc (1:32.263), 2. Alonso (+0.614s), 3. Bottas (+0.688s). Verstappen had not clocked his lap time on the softs uptil then. Two minutes later the Dutch driver clocked the first sub 1:32 min lap of the weekend and clocked a 1:31.936 min and topped the timesheet.

With ten minutes to go Verstappen still was on top, followed by both Ferrari drivers with Leclerc only on +0.087s from P1. Sainz was +0.6s behind Verstappen on P3. George Russell was right behind on P4 in the Mercedes and Alonso was 5th on +0.941s. Lewis Hamilton was on P9 and over 1.2 sec. behind from the top spot.

1:30,847 min was the fastest lap time of last years FP2 in Bahrain and was clocked by Max Verstappen in the Red Bull.

FP2 Times Table 2022 Bahrain GP

 

PNoDriverTeamTime1st GapLapsTyres
11Max VerstappenRed Bull1:31,93620S
216Charles LeclercFerrari1:32,023+0,087s19S
355Carlos Sainz Jr.Ferrari1:32,520+0,584s21S
463George RussellMercedes1:32,529+0,593s24S
514Fernando AlonsoAlpine1:32,877+0,941s23S
677Valtteri BottasAlfa Romeo1:32,951+1,015s29S
711Sergio PérezRed Bull1:32,958+1,022s20S
847Mick SchumacherHaas1:33,085+1,149s23S
944Lewis HamiltonMercedes1:33,144+1,208s22S
1020Kevin MagnussenHaas1:33,183+1,247s22S
114Lando NorrisMcLaren1:33,280+1,344s26S
1231Esteban OconAlpine1:33,360+1,424s24S
1310Pierre GaslyAlphaTauri1:33,621+1,685s24S
1422Yuki TsunodaAlphaTauri1:33,789+1,853s26S
1524Guanyu ZhouAlfa Romeo1:33,953+2,017s26S
1618Lance StrollAston Martin1:33,958+2,022s24S
1727Nico HülkenbergAston Martin1:34,061+2,125s27S
183Daniel RicciardoMcLaren1:34,166+2,230s12S
196Nicholas LatifiWilliams1:34,486+2,550s27S
2023Alexander AlbonWilliams1:34,735+2,799s21S

8 F1 Fan comments on "Second Free Practice Results 2022 Bahrain F1 GP

  1. ReallyOldRacer

    Last week I opined: "Toughest season in a long time to forecast. For the first race I look for RB and the red cars to battle at the front, ALO teasing the podium, and MSC to begin his march toward points."

    You go, Mick, make us proud!!! Is the knight hauling a huge load of sand? Having now seen the cars on track in anger it looks like RB could run the table this season. Challenge from the red team? We'll see.

  3. Blofly

    My guess, Sir LuLu is optimising car , track, driver balance,do his usual last minute quali, get in top 4 with Max, Charles and George.
    Hopefully everyone is still close in race mode though I doubt it. There are some very special driversup at the front.

