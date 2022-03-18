F1 Race Event: Bahrain Grand Prix

Race Track: Bahrain International Circuit

Weather: dry 35.4°C

Tarmac: dry 19.7°C

Humidity : 38.0%

Wind : 1.0 m/s W

Pressure: 1016 bar

Charles Leclerc was the first driver who entered the Sakhir track in the Ferrari to kick-off the very first practice session of the much anticipated 2022 Formula 1 season. Valtteri Bottas had a misfiring Ferrari engine in the back of his Alfa Romeo and returned back to his mechanics to get it the problem fixed.

Lewis Hamilton had changed his helmet. The British driver added a kind of bright yellow 'Rossi' paint on the helmet and now also has a bright yellow no. 44 and camera on his car. Last minute F1 driver Nico Hulkenberg, who was replacing covid infected Aston Martin driver Sebastian Vettel, had a huge task cut out for him. The German reserve driver of Aston Martin had to drive the brand new car for the first time

Eight minutes into the session the practice was red flagged because Esteban Ocon's Alpine lost a huge piece of it's brand new right side-pod cover on the main straight. All cars had to return back to the pits, to get the track cleaned up of all little bits of carbon fibre.

With 38 minutes to go the track was given a green light again and all cars went out quickly to resume their practice programme. Halfway the session Max Verstappen was quickest on medium tyres in the Red Bull RB18. The first Dutch F1 champ clocked a lap time of 1:34.742 min. Second was Alpine driver Fernando Alonso on 0.437s on softs. Sergio Perez was 3rd on mediums half a second behind his Red Bull teammate. Both Ferrari's were 1.5 sec. slower than Verstappen and both Mercedes drivers were a few tents behind the Ferrari's together with the both McLaren.

It took Perez 12 laps to get closer to Verstappen and be second fastest on 0.3s behind his teammate.45 minutes into the session Mercedes George Russell went quickest on a set of soft tyres, but his time was quickly beaten by both Ferrari drivers and AlphaTauri driver Pierre Gasly.

1:31,394 min was the fastest lap time of last years FP1 in Bahrain and was clocked by Max Verstappen in the Red Bull..

FP1 Times Table 2022 Bahrain GP

