Second Free F1 Practice Results 2020 British GP

31 July 2020 by

F1 Race Event: British Grand Prix
Race Track: Silverstone

Lance Stroll, Racing Point RP20

Weather: dry  34.7°C
Tarmac: dry  49.4°C
Humidity : 27.8%
Wind : 2.3 m/s NW
Pressure: 991.6 bar

Daniel Ricciardo was the first to put a lap time on the leaderboard this second free practice for the British Grand Prix. His first lap in the Renault RS20 was a 1:30.518 min.

Sebastian Vettel did manage to go out this FP2, but returned to the pits after 8 laps, because something came loose in the cockpit


We saw a lot of frustrated drivers again this session. A lot of drivers complained about being held up by other drivers.

Half way the session was red flagged after Alex Albon lost control of the RB15 in Stowe. He rear step out in the middle of the corner with a speed around 250 km/h, The Thai driver did try to correct the oversteering Red Bull, but wasn't fast enough. He ended up hitting the barrier and destroyed the complete left side of the car, including the rear and front wing. Up till this moment Lance Stroll already had driven the quickest lap time in the 'pink Mercedes' with a 1:27.274.

At the end of the session rookie Nicholas Latifi also spun off at Stove in a similar way as Albon did. The Canadian driver did a better job in keeping his Williams in one piece and could drive back to the pits.

The fastest FP2 lap of last year was a 1:26.732 min, clocked with the Mercedes W10 on soft tyres and Valtteri Bottas behind the wheel.

FP2 Times Table 2020 British GP

PosNoDriverTeamLap Time1st GapLapsTyres
118Lance StrollRacing Point1:27.27428Soft
223Alexander AlbonRed Bull1:27.364+0.090s13Soft
377Valtteri BottasMercedes1:27.431+0.157s30Soft
416Charles LeclercFerrari1:27.570+0.296s30Soft
544Lewis HamiltonMercedes1:27.581+0.307s27Soft
655Carlos Sainz Jr.McLaren1:27.820+0.546s34Soft
727Nico HülkenbergRenault1:27.910+0.636s28Soft
810Pierre GaslyAlphaTauri1:27.997+0.723s30Soft
93Daniel RicciardoRenault1:28.112+0.838s29Soft
107Kimi RäikkönenAlfa Romeo1:28.159+0.885s35Soft
114Lando NorrisMcLaren1:28.169+0.895s25Soft
1231Esteban OconRenault1:28.219+0.945s34Soft
1399Antonio GiovinazziAlfa Romeo1:28.256+0.982s31Soft
1433Max VerstappenRed Bull1:28.390+1.116s22Medium
1526Daniil KvyatAlphaTauri1:28.426+1.152s29Soft
168Romain GrosjeanHaas1:28.564+1.290s27Soft
1763George RussellWilliams1:28.771+1.497s25Soft
185Sebastian VettelFerrari1:28.860+1.586s23Soft
1920Kevin MagnussenHaas1:28.898+1.624s26Soft
206Nicholas LatifiWilliams1:29.958+2.684s34Soft

See the crash of Alex Albon in below footage:

Check out more items on this website about:

What's your F1 fan opinion?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Please follow our commenting guidelines.