F1 Race Event: British Grand Prix
Race Track: Silverstone

Second Free F1 Practice Results 2020 British GP (FP2)

Mercedes-AMG Petronas Motorsport, British GP 2020. Valtteri Bottas

Weather: dry  20.3°C
Tarmac: dry  31.2°C
Humidity : 63.3%
Wind : 4.1 m/s NW
Pressure: 993.8 bar

The weather was a lot different than yesterday when temperatures reached over 35 degrees Celcius and the sky was clear. Today everything was back to normal and 15! degrees cooler, cloudy and windy. Your typical English weather.

The Red Bull Racing team was still busy fixing the damaged RB16 of Alex Albon, who crashed it yesterday at Stowe corner. The car seemed to have an power unit issue.


After 20 minutes it was Lewis Hamilton who was the first of the weekend to clock a lap time below 1:27 min. He did a lap in 1:26.568 min. Ten minutes later Max Verstappen went out to get a lap time on the leaderboard. He was 0.7s slower, while Valtteri Bottas took over the top of the leaderboard, being 0.042s quicker.

15 minutes before the end of the session Albon could at last start his session.

The fastest FP3 lap of last year was a 1:25.905 clocked with the Ferrari SF71H on soft tyres and Charles Leclerc behind the wheel.

FP3 Times Table 2020 British GP

PosNoDriverTeamLap Time1st GapLapsTyres
177Valtteri BottasMercedes1:25.87318Soft
244Lewis HamiltonMercedes1:26.011+0.138s21Soft
333Max VerstappenRed Bull1:26.173+0.300s15Soft
418Lance StrollRacing Point1:26.576+0.703s13Soft
555Carlos Sainz Jr.McLaren1:26.664+0.791s22Soft
616Charles LeclercFerrari1:26.771+0.898s19Soft
74Lando NorrisMcLaren1:26.798+0.925s22Soft
83Daniel RicciardoRenault1:26.841+0.968s14Soft
927Nico HülkenbergRenault1:26.872+0.999s14Soft
1010Pierre GaslyAlphaTauri1:27.046+1.173s19Soft
1126Daniil KvyatAlphaTauri1:27.076+1.203s17Soft
1231Esteban OconRenault1:27.158+1.285s15Soft
1323Alexander AlbonRed Bull1:27.178+1.305s9Soft
145Sebastian VettelFerrari1:27.251+1.378s20Soft
158Romain GrosjeanHaas1:27.537+1.664s17Soft
1663George RussellWilliams1:27.738+1.865s16Soft
1799Antonio GiovinazziAlfa Romeo1:27.825+1.952s15Soft
1820Kevin MagnussenHaas1:27.860+1.987s15Soft
197Kimi RäikkönenAlfa Romeo1:27.976+2.103s19Soft
206Nicholas LatifiWilliams1:28.112+2.239s15Soft

