Second Free F1 Practice Results 2020 British GP (FP2)

F1 Race Event: British Grand Prix

Race Track: Silverstone

Weather: dry 20.3°C

Tarmac: dry 31.2°C

Humidity : 63.3%

Wind : 4.1 m/s NW

Pressure: 993.8 bar

The weather was a lot different than yesterday when temperatures reached over 35 degrees Celcius and the sky was clear. Today everything was back to normal and 15! degrees cooler, cloudy and windy. Your typical English weather.

The Red Bull Racing team was still busy fixing the damaged RB16 of Alex Albon, who crashed it yesterday at Stowe corner. The car seemed to have an power unit issue.





After 20 minutes it was Lewis Hamilton who was the first of the weekend to clock a lap time below 1:27 min. He did a lap in 1:26.568 min. Ten minutes later Max Verstappen went out to get a lap time on the leaderboard. He was 0.7s slower, while Valtteri Bottas took over the top of the leaderboard, being 0.042s quicker.

15 minutes before the end of the session Albon could at last start his session.

The fastest FP3 lap of last year was a 1:25.905 clocked with the Ferrari SF71H on soft tyres and Charles Leclerc behind the wheel.

FP3 Times Table 2020 British GP

