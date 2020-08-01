F1 Race Event: British Grand Prix

Race Track: Silverstone

Weather: dry 23.4°C

Tarmac: dry 41.9°C

Humidity : 50.7%

Wind : 4.4 m/s ZE

Pressure: 997.7 bar

Lewis Hamilton scored his 91st F1 pole position at the 2020 British qualifying session today. He will start from P1 for the 5th time on Silverstone during his F1 career tomorrow. It was the 115th pole for Mercedes.

Last year Valtteri Bottas scored pole last year with a 1:25.093 min also for Mercedes,





Qualifying Times 2020 British GP

Note:

Daniil Kvyat, AlphaTauri car no. 27 is penalised five grid places for an unscheduled gearbox change.

