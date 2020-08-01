F1 Qualifying Results 2020 British Grand Prix
1 August 2020 by LPL
F1 Race Event: British Grand Prix
Race Track: Silverstone
Weather: dry 23.4°C
Tarmac: dry 41.9°C
Humidity : 50.7%
Wind : 4.4 m/s ZE
Pressure: 997.7 bar
Lewis Hamilton scored his 91st F1 pole position at the 2020 British qualifying session today. He will start from P1 for the 5th time on Silverstone during his F1 career tomorrow. It was the 115th pole for Mercedes.
Last year Valtteri Bottas scored pole last year with a 1:25.093 min also for Mercedes,
Qualifying Times 2020 British GP
|Pos
|No
|Driver
|Team
|Q1
|Q2
|Q3
|Laps
|1
|44
|Lewis Hamilton
|Mercedes
|1:25.900
|1:25.347
|1:24.303
|22
|2
|77
|Valtteri Bottas
|Mercedes
|1:25.801
|1:25.015
|1:24.616
|17
|3
|33
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|1:26.115
|1:26.144
|1:25.325
|15
|4
|16
|Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|1:26.550
|1:26.203
|1:25.427
|16
|5
|4
|Lando Norris
|McLaren
|1:26.855
|1:26.420
|1:25.782
|20
|6
|18
|Lance Stroll
|Racing Point
|1:26.243
|1:26.501
|1:25.839
|20
|7
|55
|Carlos Sainz Jr.
|McLaren
|1:26.715
|1:26.149
|1:25.965
|20
|8
|3
|Daniel Ricciardo
|Renault
|1:26.677
|1:26.339
|1:26.009
|19
|9
|31
|Esteban Ocon
|Renault
|1:26.396
|1:26.252
|1:26.209
|20
|10
|5
|Sebastian Vettel
|Ferrari
|1:26.469
|1:26.455
|1:26.339
|20
|11
|10
|Pierre Gasly
|AlphaTauri
|1:26.343
|1:26.501
|12
|12
|23
|Alexander Albon
|Red Bull
|1:26.565
|1:26.545
|11
|13
|27
|Nico Hülkenberg
|Renault
|1:26.327
|1:26.566
|14
|14
|26
|Daniil Kvyat
|AlphaTauri
|1:26.774
|1:26.744
|12
|15
|63
|George Russell
|Williams
|1:26.732
|14
|16
|20
|Kevin Magnussen
|Haas
|1:27.158
|9
|17
|99
|Antonio Giovinazzi
|Alfa Romeo
|1:27.164
|9
|18
|7
|Kimi Räikkönen
|Alfa Romeo
|1:27.366
|9
|19
|8
|Romain Grosjean
|Haas
|1:27.643
|9
|20
|6
|Nicholas Latifi
|Williams
|1:27.705
|7
Note:
- Daniil Kvyat, AlphaTauri car no. 27 is penalised five grid places for an unscheduled gearbox change.
Hulkenberg is in a Racing Point, not a Renault. That was last year.