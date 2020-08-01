F1 Qualifying Results 2020 British Grand Prix

F1 Race Event: British Grand Prix
Race Track: Silverstone

Mercedes-AMG Petronas Motorsport, British GP 2020. Lewis Hamilton

Weather: dry  23.4°C
Tarmac: dry  41.9°C
Humidity : 50.7%
Wind : 4.4 m/s ZE
Pressure: 997.7 bar

Lewis Hamilton scored his 91st F1 pole position at the 2020 British qualifying session today. He will start from P1 for the 5th time on Silverstone during his F1 career tomorrow. It was the 115th pole for Mercedes.

Last year Valtteri Bottas scored pole last year with a 1:25.093 min also for Mercedes,


Qualifying Times 2020 British GP

PosNoDriverTeamQ1Q2Q3Laps
144Lewis HamiltonMercedes1:25.9001:25.3471:24.30322
277Valtteri BottasMercedes1:25.8011:25.0151:24.61617
333Max VerstappenRed Bull1:26.1151:26.1441:25.32515
416Charles LeclercFerrari1:26.5501:26.2031:25.42716
54Lando NorrisMcLaren1:26.8551:26.4201:25.78220
618Lance StrollRacing Point1:26.2431:26.5011:25.83920
755Carlos Sainz Jr.McLaren1:26.7151:26.1491:25.96520
83Daniel RicciardoRenault1:26.6771:26.3391:26.00919
931Esteban OconRenault1:26.3961:26.2521:26.20920
105Sebastian VettelFerrari1:26.4691:26.4551:26.33920
1110Pierre GaslyAlphaTauri1:26.3431:26.50112
1223Alexander AlbonRed Bull1:26.5651:26.54511
1327Nico HülkenbergRenault1:26.3271:26.56614
1426Daniil KvyatAlphaTauri1:26.7741:26.74412
1563George RussellWilliams1:26.73214
1620Kevin MagnussenHaas1:27.1589
1799Antonio GiovinazziAlfa Romeo1:27.1649
187Kimi RäikkönenAlfa Romeo1:27.3669
198Romain GrosjeanHaas1:27.6439
206Nicholas LatifiWilliams1:27.7057

Note:

  • Daniil Kvyat, AlphaTauri car no. 27 is penalised five grid places for an unscheduled gearbox change.

