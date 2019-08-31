Qualifying Results 2019 Belgian F1 Grand Prix

Event: Belgian Grand Prix

Track: Circuit de Spa-Franchorchamps

Weather: Dry 29.0°C

Tarmac: Dry 41.5°C

Humidity: 36.8%

Wind: 3.3 m/s W

Pressure: 964.3 bar

Charles Leclerc won his 3rd pole position for tomorrow's 2019 Belgian Grand Prix. He scored the 223rd pole position for the Scuderia Ferrari team. Because Vettel was 2nd fastest, Ferrari scored a front row lock-out. Their first since Bahrain this season.

Q1

The first qualifying session for the 2019 Belgian Formula 1 Grand Prix started with a huge blow-up of the new spec Mercedes engine in the back of Robert Kubica's Williams FW42. The session was red flagged and the clocked stopped with 12:59 minutes to go. No drover had clocked a lap time yet.





This was great news for Lewis Hamilton and the Mercedes team that was still working hard to get Hamilton's W10 ready to go after his crash in FP3. The session was restarted at 15:15 local time. Hamilton's car was able to drive out of the Mercedes pit box exactly as the session was green flagged.

Red Bull driver Max Verstappen was the first who put a lap time on the timesheet. He drove a 1:51.843 min which was very slow, caused by a failing Honda engine who seemed to be running on less cylinders than normal. Quickest after the first stint was Charles Leclerc in the Ferrari with a 1:43.587 min, while Carlos Sainz (McLaren), Daniel Kvyat (Toro Rosso), George Russel (Williams), Verstappen (Red Bull) and Kubica (Williams) are in the elimination zone.

At the end of the session Verstappen jumped to P3, 0.5s in front of the Mercedes drivers, while Antonio Giovinazzi also blew up his Ferrari engine coming out of the pits and caused a red flag situation that ended Q1.

Q2

In the first stint Kimi Raikkonen was the first to clock a lap time of 144:140 min in the Alfa Romeo. The time of the Finnish driver was quickly improved by 5 drivers with Leclerc on top with a 1:43.376 min on P1, Vettel on P2, Hamilton on P3, Bottas on P4 and Verstappen on P5.

Nico Hulkenberg (Renault), Romain Grosjean (Haas), Lando Norris (McLaren), Alexander Albon (14) and Antonio Giovinazzi (Alfa Romeo) were the drivers in the elimination zone.

In the second stint Hulkenberg was the only driver who jumped into the top 10 and pushed out Lance Stroll (Racing Point)

Q3

In the out lap of the first stint both Mercedes drivers had a strange strategy and Hamilton almost crashed into Bottas. At the end of the 1st stint Leclerc came out on top again with a 1:42.644 min.

In the second stint tension was very high when all driver tried to push out their quickest lap in a very light and and F1 car with 100% power. Leclerc improved his time to 1:42.519 with a huge gap of more than 0.7s to his team mate Vettel.

Last year it was Lewis Hamilton who scored pole with a 1:42.977 min in the Mercedes W09

Qualifying Times 2019 Belgian GP

0

Share this with other F1 Fans: