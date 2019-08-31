Starting Grid 2019 Belgian F1 GP
Event: Belgian Grand Prix
Track: Circuit de Spa-Franchorchamps
Start time: 15:10 (local) | 14:10 GMT | 06:10 PT
Ferrari topped all the sessions in free practice and qualifying to lock out the front row of the grid in Belgium, with Charles Leclerc heading Sebastian Vettel. Lewis Hamilton was third for Mercedes, despite missing FP3 following an accident.
The red soft tyres were used from start to finish of qualifying, meaning that all the top 10 will start on this compound tomorrow. Leclerc received the Pirelli Pole Position Award from American actor, comedian and producer Keegan-Michael Key.
Start Grid 2019 Belgian F1 GP
|Pos
|No
|Driver
|Team
|Lap Time
|1st Gap
|1
|16
|Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|1:42,519
|2
|5
|Sebastian Vettel
|Ferrari
|1:43,267
|0,748
|3
|44
|Lewis Hamilton
|Mercedes
|1:43,282
|0,763
|4
|77
|Valtteri Bottas
|Mercedes
|1:43,415
|0,896
|5
|33
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|1:43,690
|1,171
|6
|7
|Kimi Räikkönen
|Alfa Romeo
|1:44,557
|2,038
|7
|11
|Sergio Pérez
|Racing Point
|1:44,706
|2,187
|8
|20
|Kevin Magnussen
|Haas
|1:45,086
|2,567
|9
|8
|Romain Grosjean
|Haas
|1:44,797
|2,278
|10
|3
|Daniel Ricciardo
|Renault
|1:44,257
|1,738
|11
|4
|Lando Norris
|McLaren
|1:44,847
|2,328
|12
|27
|Nico Hülkenberg
|Renault
|1:44,542
|2,023
|13
|99
|Antonio Giovinazzi
|Alfa Romeo
|no time
|-
|14
|10
|Pierre Gasly
|Toro Rosso
|1:46,435
|3,916
|15
|63
|George Russell
|Williams
|1:47,548
|5,029
|16
|55
|Carlos Sainz Jr.
|McLaren
|1:46,507
|3,988
|17
|18
|Lance Stroll
|Racing Point
|1:45,047
|2,528
|18
|23
|Alexander Albon
|Red Bull
|1:45,799
|3,280
|19
|26
|Daniil Kvyat
|Toro Rosso
|1:46,518
|3,999
|20
|88
|Robert Kubica
|Williams
|no time
|-
*Penalties:
- Lance Stroll (18) Racing Point required to start from back of grid due to multiple power unit element changes.
- Alexander Albon (23) Red Bul required to start from back of grid due to multiple power unit element changes.
- Daniel Kvyat (26) Toro Rosso required to start from back of grid due to multiple power unit element changes and five places for an unscheduled gearbox change.
- Nico Hulkenberg (27) Renault dropped five places for use of additional power unit elements.
- Daniel Ricciardo (3) Renault dropped five places for use of additional power unit elements.
- Carlos Sainz jr. (55) McLaren dropped five places for use of additional power unit elements.
- Robert Kubica races at stewards' discretion after failing to set a qualifying time.
Possible 2019 Belgian F1 GP Race Strategy
The optimal strategy for the 44-lap Belgian Grand Prix is a one-stopper, assuming it remains dry. Ideally, the quickest way is to start on the soft tyre for 18 to 22 laps, then switch to the medium until the end.
Very close behind in terms of overall race time is a two-stopper: starting on the soft for 15 laps, switching to the soft again for another 15-lap stint, and then doing the final 14 laps on the medium. Finally, there's a slightly slower alternative strategy (in case of an early safety car): start on the soft for 12 to 14 laps, then finish on hard.
Race Notes
- Changeable weather. Temperatures reached 31 degrees ambient and 40 degrees on track during qualifying, but tomorrow's conditions are expected to be cooler, with a possibility of rain as well.
- Pit stops. There's quite a wide pit stop window and overtaking is very possible at Spa. So the timing of the pit stops could be absolutely crucial, with a number of strategic ploys to try and gain track position.
- Reliability. The Q1 session was interrupted by two red flags, with technical problems leaving cars stranded on track. With Spa being a famously punishing circuit, it's sure to take its toll on cars as well as tyres.
- Grid penalties. There's a large number of grid penalties in place for this race that will inevitably affect the competitive order and strategy, including a penalty for new Red Bull driver Alex Albon.
