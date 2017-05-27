F1 Results

Qualifying results 2017 Monaco F1 Grand Prix

F1 Racing event: Monaco Grand Prix

F1 Circuit: Monaco Circuit

Weather: Sunny, Clear Sky, 26ºC

Tarmac: Dry 50ºC

Kimi Räikkonen scored pole position for tomorrows 2017 Monaco Grand Prix. It was his 17th F1 career pole and pole position number 210 for Scuderia Ferrari. Raikkonen last pole for today's one was back on Jun 22nd during the 2008 French Grand Prix, 128 Grand Prix ago!

His Ferrari team mate Sebastian Vettel will start on second position and made it a Ferrari front row. This also was 9 years ago when Ferrari when that happened at Monaco.

Lewis Hamilton had one of the toughest quali of his life in Monaco and will start as 14th on the grid. His worst quali was back in 2009. He then started from 19th position.

F1 qualifying results 2017 Monaco F1 Grand Prix

