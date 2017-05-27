F1-Fansite.com

Qualifying results 2017 Monaco F1 Grand Prix

Kimi Raikkonen gets pole in Monaco for Ferrari

F1 Racing event: Monaco Grand Prix
F1 Circuit: Monaco Circuit

Weather: Sunny, Clear Sky, 26ºC
Tarmac: Dry 50ºC

Kimi Räikkonen scored pole position for tomorrows 2017 Monaco Grand Prix. It was his 17th F1 career pole and pole position number 210 for Scuderia Ferrari. Raikkonen last pole for today's one was back on Jun 22nd during the 2008 French Grand Prix, 128 Grand Prix ago!

His Ferrari team mate Sebastian Vettel will start on second position and made it a Ferrari front row. This also was 9 years ago when Ferrari when that happened at Monaco.

Lewis Hamilton had one of the toughest quali of his life in Monaco and will start as 14th on the grid. His worst quali was back in 2009. He then started from 19th position.

F1 qualifying results 2017 Monaco F1 Grand Prix

PosNoDriverTeamQ1Q2Q3Laps
17Kimi RäikkönenFerrari01:13.11701:12.23101:12.17823
25Sebastian VettelFerrari01:13.09001:12.44901:12.22123
377Valtteri BottasMercedes01:13.32501:12.90101:12.22330
433Max VerstappenRed Bull01:13.07801:12.69701:12.49624
53Daniel RicciardoRed Bull01:13.21901:13.01101:12.99821
655Carlos Sainz Jr.Toro Rosso01:13.52601:13.39701:13.16230
711Sergio PérezForce India01:13.53001:13.43001:13.32923
88Romain GrosjeanHaas F1 Team01:13.78601:13.20301:13.34929
922Jenson ButtonMcLaren01:13.72301:13.24901:13.61320
102Stoffel VandoorneMcLaren01:13.47501:13.24920
1126Daniil KvyatToro Rosso01:13.89901:13.5160
1227Nico HülkenbergRenault01:13.78701:13.62819
1320Kevin MagnussenHaas F1 Team01:13.53101:13.95921
1444Lewis HamiltonMercedes01:13.64001:14.10620
1519Felipe MassaWilliams01:13.79601:20.52918
1631Esteban OconForce India01:14.10120
1730Jolyon PalmerRenault01:14.69611
1818Lance StrollWilliams01:14.8937
1994Pascal WehrleinSauber01:15.15911
209Marcus EricssonSauber01:15.27611

