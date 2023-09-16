Event: Singapore Grand Prix

Track: Marina Bay Circuit

Weather: dry 31°C

Tarmac: dry 37°C

Humidity : 71%

Wind : 2.0 m/s S

Pressure: 1008 mbar

Singapore F1 GP FP3: Sainz and Ferrari Show Strength Ahead of Qualifying

A sweltering hot and humid day sets the stage for an exciting FP3 session ahead of the 2023 Singapore F1 Grand Prix.

Ferrari dominated the scene, topping the sessions in what appeared to be a substantial shakeup. Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz both displayed impressive form, with Sainz finishing on top in the third practice, narrowly beating the likes of George Russell and Lando Norris. However, questions arise on whether Ferrari’s pace is genuine or if they were carrying less fuel.

Red Bull, once seen as the frontrunners, struggled with the heat. Both Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez experienced issues in managing their tyres and the rear end of the car. Verstappen's misadventures continued with a peculiar incident at Turn 14, adding to their list of concerns.

Mercedes presented themselves as contenders with Lewis Hamilton finishing in a respectable position, albeit showing some uncertainties regarding his performance on the track. Despite that, with Hamilton’s history at Marina Bay, including a notable 2018 qualifying lap, it's too early to count him out.

Teams were seen adjusting and gathering data for the anticipated qualifiers. With the addition of a new straight in the final sector, the circuit is significantly faster this year. Many teams were keen to test the softest compounds provided by Pirelli – the C3, C4, and C5 rubbers. Early signs show that the C5 soft tyre could possibly be used for more than one push lap in the qualifying round.

This year's rookies Liam Lawson, Oscar Piastri, and Logan Sargeant faced the challenging task of getting acquainted with street circuits. The focus for Lawson was particularly intense as he’s eyeing a potential seat at AlphaTauri next season.

Alfa Romeo and Williams had contrasting fortunes. Alfa Romeo, particularly with Valtteri Bottas, showed potential. But the results from the session indicated a dip in performance for Williams.

As the session progressed, more drivers took to the track with soft compound tyres, offering glimpses of what could be expected in the qualifiers. Norris and Russell, both showcasing their cars' upgrades, provided a thrilling display, but it was Sainz's Ferrari that took the crown.

Concerns loomed over Red Bull as Verstappen voiced dissatisfaction with his upshifts, hinting at potential technical challenges the team might need to address before the critical qualifying session.

With the qualifiers imminent, and given the nature of street circuits, securing a good grid position will be crucial. The results from FP3 hint at a tantalizing race weekend ahead, as teams scramble to perfect their strategy and setup in the hunt for glory in Singapore.

Halfway Order

Halfway the session the top 10 order was: 1. George Russell - 1:32.883 (S), 2. Carlos Sainz +0.312 (M), 3. Max Verstappen +0.777 (M), 4. Charles Leclerc +0.780 (M), 5. Lewis Hamilton +0.886 (S), 6. Lando Norris +0.893 (M), 7. Fernando Alonso +1.111 (M), 8. Kevin Magnussen +1.127 (M), 9. Esteban Ocon +1.248 (M) & 10. Logan Seargant +1.253 (S).

Quickest sector times during this FP3 in Singapore were:

26.950 sec. by Charles Leclerc in the Ferrari SF23 38.760 sec. by Carlos Sainz in the Ferrari SF23 26.126 sec. by Lando Norris in the McLaren MCL60

1:57.782 min was the quickest lap time driven by Charles Leclerc with the Ferrari F1-75 during last years wet FP3.

FP3 Times Table 2023 Singapore GP

