Event: Singapore Grand Prix

Track: Singapore Street Circuit

Weather: dry 30°C

Tarmac: dry 37°C

Humidity : 72%

Wind : 1.0 km/h S

Pressure: 1011 mbar

2023 Singapore F1 Grand Prix - FP2: Ferrari Surprises, Red Bull Faces Challenges

The bustling streets of Singapore set the stage for the second practice session (FP2) of the 2023 Formula 1 Grand Prix, and it was an evening filled with surprises and challenges.

As the sun set and the iconic Marina Bay Circuit was illuminated by dazzling lights, the drivers geared up for their only representative running this weekend. The pit lane was hot and sticky, but the promise of cooler conditions as the session progressed hung in the air.

Ferrari Leads the Way

Ferrari started the weekend on a high note, with Charles Leclerc topping the earlier FP1 session, closely followed by his teammate. The Scuderia, known for their inconsistency this season, seemed to be finding their stride following a strong performance at Monza.

Max Verstappen, the Red Bull sensation, was in the mix, although he admitted that he wasn't expecting his car to dominate this weekend. Red Bull Team Principal Christian Horner echoed this sentiment.

The question on everyone's mind: Is Verstappen beatable this weekend? A win here would break his streak of 10 consecutive victories, last interrupted by Sergio Perez in Baku back in April.

Speaking of Perez, he had a slow start in FP1 but was expected to improve. Perez has a history of performing well on street tracks and won here last year. This weekend marked his 250th Grand Prix, and a victory would be a fitting celebration.

McLaren and Mercedes in the Mix

McLaren's Lando Norris showcased impressive speed in FP1, and the team introduced several upgrades to their car. Norris seemed to have the upper hand over teammate Oscar Piastri, who had fewer components at his disposal.

Mercedes, known for their prowess at high downforce tracks, faced potential challenges with the bumpy Marisa Bay Street Circuit. Bouncing issues plagued them last year, and all eyes were on how they would cope this time.

Lizards Return to the Track

In a rather unusual twist, the session also featured unexpected guests - lizards. There were three separate lizard sightings during FP1, adding an element of surprise and amusement to the proceedings.

FP2 Under the Lights

FP2 began with the cars taking to the track, led by Williams' Sargeant on medium compound tires. Lawson also wasted no time, with both rookies keen to learn the track swiftly.

Pirelli provided the teams with the softest tire compounds (C3, C4, and C5) for this weekend. The track's high temperatures typically result in significant tire degradation, but the shorter track layout might allow the soft tires to perform better than usual for a single push lap.

Evolving Track Conditions

Track temperatures decreased from 44 degrees Celsius in the earlier session to 37 degrees Celsius for FP2. This session was crucial as it represented the conditions for both qualifying and the race.

Ferrari Dominates FP2

As FP2 unfolded, Carlos Sainz of Ferrari briefly claimed the top spot on the timing sheets, followed by his teammate Leclerc. Stroll and Hamilton were also in contention, all running on medium tires for their initial runs.

However, the track conditions continued to evolve, and times began to drop. Alonso and Perez showed impressive pace, but the Ferrari pair eventually reclaimed the top positions.

Challenges for Red Bull

Red Bull faced challenges, with Verstappen initially down in sixth place. Perez also struggled with handling issues across various tire compounds, an unexpected development on a track he typically excels at.

Surprises in the Middle Order

Further down the order, George Russell made a significant leap, landing in third place, while Alonso and Hamilton followed closely behind. McLaren and Mercedes seemed competitive, hinting at a potential tight battle for pole position.

Halfway Order

Halfway the session the top 10 order was: 1. Carlos Sainz - 1:32.120 (S), 2. Charles Leclerc +0.018 (S), 3. Lewis Hamilton +0.465 (S), 4. Fernando Alonso +0.584 (S), 5. Lando Norris +0.770 (S), 6. Kevin Magnussen +0.897 (S), 7. Valtteri Bottas +1.114 (S), 8. Liam Lawson +1.165 (H), 9. Lance Stroll +1.270 (S) & 10. Yuki Tsunoda +1.363 (M).

What Lies Ahead

Ferrari's strong showing in FP2 has turned expectations on their head. They may be strong contenders for pole position, but Red Bull has work to do to match their pace.

Mercedes remains in the mix, as do Aston Martin with Alonso and McLaren with Norris. As the margins tighten further down the order, standout performances could secure top-10 slots in qualifying.

FP2 provided a glimpse of the challenges and surprises that lie ahead in the 2023 Singapore F1 Grand Prix. With evolving track conditions and fierce competition, the stage is set for an exciting weekend of racing action.

*The 2023 Singapore F1 Grand Prix continues with final practice and qualifying sessions leading up to the main race on Sunday.*

Quickest sector times during this FP2 at Singapore were:

26.972 sec. by Charles Leclerc in the Ferrari SF23 38.869 sec. by Charles Leclerc in the Ferrari SF23 26.124 sec. by Carlos Sainz in the Ferrari SF23

1:42,587 min was the quickest lap time in FP2 of the last time in 2022 driven by Carlos Sainz in the Ferrari F1-75.

FP2 Times Table 2023 Singapore GP

✅ Don't forget to check out our 2023 Singapore F1 Grand Prix preview info.

