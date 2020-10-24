Third Free F1 Practice Results Portuguese F1 GP (FP3)

F1 Race Event: Portuguese Grand Prix

Race Track: Portimão Circuit

Weather: dry 19.0°C

Tarmac: dry 26.1°C

Humidity : 48.3%

Wind : 2.0 m/s NW

Pressure: 1015.3 bar

Right after the session started by the green light at the end of the pit lane it was McLaren driver Carlos Sainz who didn't hesitate to be the first to get in an installation lap.

The weather was perfect with a clear blue sky and a light breeze. Mercedes driver Valtteri Bottas was putting in a quick lap right away and clocked the quickest lap time of the weekend so far with a 1:17.888 min in his first times lap.

Charles Leclerc was pushing hard again and even was 3rd quickest after 20 minutes and spun the Ferrari in turn 14 trying to hard to close the 0.4s gap towards Pierre Gasly who set the 2nd quickest lap time in the AlphaTauri up till then. Lewis Hamilton topped the leaderboard in the Mercedes again at this time. His time was already a 1:16.680 min which is 1.3 seconds faster than the quickest lap time of Bottas yesterday in FP2.

Near the end of the session Daniel Ricciardo reported on the radio that the DRS wasn't working on his backwing. He returned to the pits to get it fixed. He returned to the track in the final minutes of this FP3. With one minute to go the session was stopped by a red flag because a drain cover in turn 14 had come off and caused a dangerous situation.

At the end Max Verstappen was only 0.158s slower than Bottas. Interestingly the quickest lap of Verstappen was driven on the slower Medium tyres, which proves that qualifying will be very interesting to watch later today.

FP3 Times Table 2020 Portuguese GP

