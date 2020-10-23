Second Free F1 Practice Results Portuguese F1 GP (FP2)

Second Free F1 Practice Results 2020 Portuguese GP

F1 Race Event: Portuguese Grand Prix
Race Track: Portimão Circuit

Valtteri Bottas driving the Mercedes W11 in Portugal

Weather: dry 20.8°C
Tarmac: dry  36.3°C
Humidity : 53.3%
Wind : 2.5 m/s N
Pressure: 1011.6 bar

In the first half an hour of this second practice for the 2020 Portuguese F1 GP all drivers had to use the new Pirelli prototype tyres.

Half way the session the AlphaTauri of Pierre Gasly was on fire. The session got red flagged and all drivers had to go to the pits. It took a while before the marshall's put out the flames that got quite big burning up the back of the STR15.

With half an hour still on the clock the session resumed and a lot of drivers fitted their car with the red soft tyres to put in a decent lap time. A few minutes later Max Verstappen and Lance Stroll collided in turn 1 and caused a second red flag period. The Red Bull was able to go on. Stroll got stuck in the gravel pit with the Racing Point and had to be recovered.

Valtteri Bottas again was quickest in the Mercedes. The Finnish driver was 0.5s faster on the soft tyres than this morning. Lando Norris was 3rd with the McLaren this FP2.

FP2 Times Table 2020 Portuguese GP

PosNoDriverTeamLap Time1st GapLapsTyres
177Valtteri BottasMercedes1:17.94031S (C3)
233Max VerstappenRed Bull1:18.535+0.595s33M (C2)
34Lando NorrisMcLaren1:18.743+0.803s34S (C3)
416Charles LeclercFerrari1:18.838+0.898s33M (C2)
555Carlos Sainz Jr.McLaren1:19.113+1.173s31S (C3)
65Sebastian VettelFerrari1:19.175+1.235s33M (C2)
710Pierre GaslyAlphaTauri1:19.178+1.238s26M (C2)
844Lewis HamiltonMercedes1:19.308+1.368s26S (C3)
931Esteban OconRenault1:19.496+1.556s31S (C3)
1023Alexander AlbonRed Bull1:19.643+1.703s36S (C3)
1163George RussellWilliams1:19.821+1.881s32M (C2)
1211Sergio PérezRacing Point1:19.901+1.961s33S (C3)
133Daniel RicciardoRenault1:19.987+2.047s27S (C3)
146Nicholas LatifiWilliams1:20.465+2.525s32S (C3)
157Kimi RäikkönenAlfa Romeo1:20.490+2.550s33H (C1)
1620Kevin MagnussenHaas1:20.680+2.740s28S (C3)
1726Daniil KvyatAlphaTauri1:20.729+2.789s32S (C3)
188Romain GrosjeanHaas1:20.867+2.927s31S (C3)
1918Lance StrollRacing Point1:20.983+3.043s26H (C1)
2099Antonio GiovinazziAlfa Romeo1:21.396+3.456s33M (C2)

