Second Free F1 Practice Results Portuguese F1 GP (FP2)

F1 Race Event: Portuguese Grand Prix

Race Track: Portimão Circuit

Weather: dry 20.8°C

Tarmac: dry 36.3°C

Humidity : 53.3%

Wind : 2.5 m/s N

Pressure: 1011.6 bar

In the first half an hour of this second practice for the 2020 Portuguese F1 GP all drivers had to use the new Pirelli prototype tyres.

Half way the session the AlphaTauri of Pierre Gasly was on fire. The session got red flagged and all drivers had to go to the pits. It took a while before the marshall's put out the flames that got quite big burning up the back of the STR15.

With half an hour still on the clock the session resumed and a lot of drivers fitted their car with the red soft tyres to put in a decent lap time. A few minutes later Max Verstappen and Lance Stroll collided in turn 1 and caused a second red flag period. The Red Bull was able to go on. Stroll got stuck in the gravel pit with the Racing Point and had to be recovered.

Valtteri Bottas again was quickest in the Mercedes. The Finnish driver was 0.5s faster on the soft tyres than this morning. Lando Norris was 3rd with the McLaren this FP2.

FP2 Times Table 2020 Portuguese GP

