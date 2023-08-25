Event: Dutch Grand Prix

Track: Zandvoort circuit

Weather: dry 19°C

Tarmac: dry 32°C

Humidity : 75%

Wind : 7.9 km/h N

# Exciting Action and Surprises in FP2 at 2023 Dutch F1 GP

The second practice session (FP2) for the 2023 Dutch Formula 1 Grand Prix at Zandvoort delivered plenty of excitement and unexpected turns, setting the stage for what promises to be a thrilling race weekend.

Following a fairly eventful FP1, where Max Verstappen's dominance was evident, FP2 saw teams and drivers pushing harder to fine-tune their setups and gather crucial data. Aston Martin faced a race against time to fix an issue with Lance Stroll's Power Unit, which had cost the Canadian most of his FP1 session. Stroll's return to the track in FP2 was crucial for him to make up for lost time.

Haas also had their share of challenges after Nico Hulkenberg's spin into the barriers during FP1 damaged his upgraded front wing. With only one spare available, the team had to decide whether to save it for the race or use it in FP2.

Despite these setbacks, Max Verstappen continued to shine. The Dutchman, who had displayed exceptional performance in the recent Spa race, once again took the spotlight. Verstappen topped the timesheets on both hard and soft compounds, demonstrating his comfort on the Zandvoort track. However, a late off-track excursion served as a reminder that perfection remains elusive.

While Verstappen led the pack, the rest of the field didn't fail to impress. Fernando Alonso and Lewis Hamilton showed competitive pace, although their sessions were interrupted. Alonso went off-track into the gravel, while Hamilton had to abort his first flying run due to red flags. This suggests that both drivers might have more to offer in terms of performance.

Pirelli's tire selection for the weekend - the C1, C2, and C3 compounds - added an element of strategy, especially considering the evolving track conditions. A green and dusty track at the start of FP1 gradually rubbered in thanks to the supporting F2 sessions.

Weather conditions played their part, with the track remaining dry but offering a muggy atmosphere. The threat of rain persisted, adding an air of unpredictability to the upcoming sessions.

As FP2 got underway, the Alfa Romeo duo of Zhou and Bottas took to the track on different tire strategies. Stroll, eager to compensate for lost time, received the green light after reassurance about his car's condition. Carlos Sainz, who had missed FP1 due to regulations, returned to the track, with his cockpit loaned to Ferrari reserve driver Robert Shwartzman.

Traffic quickly became a challenge with multiple cars on the track. Verstappen voiced his frustration after being impeded by Hulkenberg, narrowly avoiding a collision.

A surprise in the session came from Callum Ilott, who replaced Daniel Ricciardo in the McLaren due to Ricciardo's crash. Ilott's performance highlighted the adaptability of reserve drivers and the teamwork required to navigate unexpected situations.

Ricciardo's crash with Piastri led to the session's only red flags. Both cars sustained damage, requiring McLaren and AlphaTauri to work on repairs.

In terms of lap times, Lando Norris of McLaren claimed the top spot with a blistering lap of 1m 11.330s. Verstappen followed closely, only 0.023s adrift, while Albon secured a remarkable third place.

As FP2 concluded, McLaren's strong showing ahead of Red Bull raised expectations for qualifying. The intriguing battle between these teams sets the stage for an enthralling Dutch Grand Prix. With Aston Martin's recovery, Haas' strategy dilemmas, and various unexpected turns, the 2023 Dutch F1 GP promises to be a race to remember.

The quickest lap time of last year's FP2 was a 1:12,345 min, set by Charles Leclerc in the Ferrari F1-75.

FP2 Times Table 2023 Dutch GP

