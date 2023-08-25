Event: Dutch Grand Prix

Track: Zandvoort circuit

Weather: dry 20°C

Tarmac: dry 30°C

Humidity : 80%

Wind : 5.7 km/h NE

The Dutch F1 Grand Prix weekend kicked off in style with an action-packed first practice session at Zandvoort. After the summer break, the drivers were met with varying weather conditions, a track buzzing with anticipation, and a few surprises.

The morning began with muggy and humid weather, clouds hovering over the track. Aston Martin showcased an extensive upgrade package featuring a new floor. Other teams like AlphaTauri, Haas, and Mercedes also had their own set of upgrades to test.

In the midst of the upgrade evaluations, all eyes were on Daniel Ricciardo at AlphaTauri. Although only two races into his AlphaTauri stint, Ricciardo has been working hard to adapt to the new car and team dynamics. His journey hasn't been without its quirks, including an interesting ride to the paddock with his teammate.

However, the spotlight for the weekend undoubtedly belongs to Max Verstappen. The home hero is chasing his ninth consecutive victory and a record-equalling ninth straight win. With an enthusiastic crowd, Verstappen is determined to make history and match Sebastian Vettel's 2013 record.

The first practice session witnessed a flurry of activities. Verstappen, true to form, quickly dominated the timing sheets, delighting the orange-clad fans. Meanwhile, notable incidents included Robert Shwartzman standing in for Carlos Sainz, a requirement for young driver practice sessions. The track conditions and tire choices were also in the spotlight.

Verstappen's reign at the top was briefly challenged by other drivers like Sargeant and Perez as they tested the soft tires. Meanwhile, teams like Mercedes and McLaren aimed to find their sweet spot in the highly competitive mid-field. The session wasn't without its share of drama, as Stroll grappled with engine troubles, and Hulkenberg spun and brushed the barriers.

As the session drew to a close, Verstappen reclaimed his lead, demonstrating his affinity for the track where he's secured two wins and two poles previously. The Dutchman's time of 1m 11.852s put him ahead of Alonso and Hamilton, with Perez trailing in fourth.

The first practice session provided an intriguing glimpse into the pecking order, with several teams opting for longer runs to assess tire performance. As teams work on their setups and strategies, all eyes are now on the upcoming FP2 session. The afternoon session is expected to offer insights into the teams' longer run pace, setting the tone for the highly anticipated Dutch Grand Prix on Sunday.

The unpredictability of the weather adds an extra layer of excitement to the proceedings, keeping both teams and fans on their toes. With the Dutch Grand Prix marking the return of racing after the summer break, the stage is set for a thrilling weekend of Formula 1 action at Zandvoort.

The quickest lap time of last year's FP1 was a 1:12,455 min, set by George Russell in the Mercedes W13.

FP1 Times Table 2023 Dutch GP

✅ Don't forget to check out our 2023 Dutch F1 Grand Prix preview info.

Please share this on social media:

✅ Check out more posts with related topics: